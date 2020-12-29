7 Questions and hypotheses for 2021

2020 was certainly a roller coaster for a social scientist, full of surprises. Let me not once again bemoan the increasingly coordinated attack on all sources of vitality in Western civilisation, but look ahead and openly wonder about what 2021 will bring in terms of 7 specific questions.
- Will China impose tariffs on Australian iron ore by the end of 2021?
- Will face masks be compulsory anywhere in the West by the end of 2021?
- Will the Scottish parliament in 2021 vote for another independence vote?
- Will sports stadiums be restricted to be less full than before anywhere in the West by by the end of 2021?
- Will any of the top 10 US Big Tech firms be broken up by the government in 2021?
- Will there be a civil war anywhere in the world with more than 1 million deaths in 2021?
- Will Australia have abandoned any quarantine requirements for all foreign flights by end 2021?
Over the fold I explain the major developments each of these questions relates to and where I think the balance of probabilities lies on each of them
Will China impose tariffs on Australian iron ore?
This of course goes to the question of the decoupling between the Australian economy and China, which now seems a near certainty in the medium run (5-10 years). The specific question basically goes to the question how quick the decoupling will happen: iron ore is the single biggest main export earner of Australia and something like 80% of it goes to China, making up almost 60% of all exported iron ore in the world. China basically would not be able to source so much iron ore elsewhere by end 2021, certainly not as the expected world economic recovery will mean increased demand. In such a situation, tariffs would only hurt domestic Chinese iron ore users. So the economics of the situation would lead one to say ‘no’, but the politics of course goes the other direction as the imperatives in Australia will be to heat up the dispute with China, thus leading to a ‘yes’. On the balance of probabilities, I am going to say ‘yes’, but it is a very close call and I don’t expect a high tariff, more a symbolic tariff meant to encourage Chinese businesses to find alternative suppliers.
Will face masks be compulsory anywhere in the West by the end of 2021?
This goes to the question of the degree to which the covid-policies will be wound back in 2021. By that time the entire population of the West can be vaccinated, though that is unlikely to mean the end of waves of corona(or other similar viruses) sweeping through the populations, as they have done for generations. So the real question is whether some degree of the madness of 2020 will still be there end of 2021, egged on by a medical-industrial complex that benefits from it. I am going to say ‘yes, somewhere in the West’, though for the UK expect it to be ‘no’.
Will the Scottish parliament in 2021 vote for another independence vote?
This is a Brexit-related question. In the current deal, Northern Ireland has, in an economic sense, left the UK and is now part of the EU. The Scottish nationalists will no doubt use that reality to say that they too should now be independent, particularly as the Brexit deal almost guarantees continued problems with exports to the EU if Scotland was to remain in the UK. The political question is whether the pressure is enough in Scotland for the parliament to vote to have another referendum. Since the Scottish economy has been particularly badly hit by the disastrous choices of its own government and that of the UK, I am guessing it will want to have a big distraction. So I am going to say ‘yes’, but again it’s a close call.
Will sports stadiums be restricted to be less full than before anywhere in the West by end 2021?
This is of course another question on the speed of normalisation in the post-covid world. Since sports stadiums pack tens of thousands of individuals they are a prime place for the spread of infectious diseases and thus a key industry for the medical panic mongers to point to. On the other hand, top sports is big business that is very popular, so whether they will remain forced to have few attendees will be a question of political pressures. On balance, I think that in quite a few countries in the West stadiums will still be heavily restricted by the end of 2021.
Will any of the top 10 US Big Tech firms be broken up by the government in 2021?
This goes to the reality that Big Tech is killing off small and medium sized businesses everywhere in the world, but particularly in the US where there is hence a lot of political pressure to break up some of the biggest firms, essentially along the lines of the break-up of Standard Oil in 1911. In terms of the economic merits, I think the US would be better off breaking up some of these firms, but politically I look at team Biden where you see lots of Big Tech executives, so I do not think it is going to happen. Big Tech now is an integral part of the US government.
Will there be a civil war anywhere in the world with more than 1 million deaths in 2021?
This goes to the question how much social pressure has been created by the covid-mania of 2020. Given the widespread impoverishment in many parts of the world, the break-down of education and health services, I am reasonably confidant there are going to be quite a few civil wars heating up. The question is though whether those are going to be bad enough to lead to a million deaths, which is a number one can only envisage in places like India, Nigeria, Egypt, and other big countries. Perhaps Afghanistan. Whilst I do think there will be some nasty conflicts breaking out, a million deaths in one country in one year is a lot, so I am going to say ‘no’.
Will Australia have abandoned any quarantine requirements for all foreign flights by end 2021?
This goes to the question of normalisation in Australia, a country that is extremely dependent on open borders. The quarantine policies have been extremely costly to the Australian economy and its social fabric, killing off tourism, international students, family visits, business travel, skilled migration, etc. The federal government will be desperate to re-start as much of that as possible, but of course the covid-maniacs will want to exert as much control as possible and thus loudly call for remaining quarantine rules, not merely on people who are sick but on anyone. I am going to guess the covid-maniacs will get their way and that there will thus remain blanket quarantine rules, though only for arrivals from particular countries.
I think I am in agreement with you on all of these, although I think (1) is less likely to happen under the possibly too optimistic scenario that Xi Jin Ping is really not that foolish. There are in fact weak calls in Australia to put a tariff on iron-ore to China, which might not be a bad thing (the Australian dollar is going up too quickly now), although I assume the chance of that is close to zero.
If you want wars and not civil wars, Yemen might get there as a relatively small country (30 million) if you count all types of death caused by their current war even from destruction caused in 2021. Not that anyone is going to count anything there.
Conrad, I think you mean that Australia might possibly impose an export tax.
thanks, you are correct.
If the Chinese wanted to further punish Australia, wouldn’t it prefer to impose its own administrative restrictions with all the flexibility and deniability it gives them compared to a tarrif.
Does the WTO not give us some (admittedly imperfect) options against a tariff?
well, they have put tariffs on lots of other commodities so they have already shown they dont care about deniability or the WTO. Australia has started a WTO dispute about barley tariffs, but don’t hold you breath.
Then why have they referred the USA to the WTO?
The Chinese need the WTO as they are a major trader unlike the yanks and Trump simply has no understanding of the benefits of a rules based trading system. Might is right is his philosophy.
Couple this with the almighty failure of wolf warrior diplomacy and unless the Chinese are Trumpists they should change after of course saying it was all a great success
Nick is spot on however given their own goal on coal I very much doubt they will do anything to iron ore. Their foreign minister is making the right noises now
face masks will be made compulsory if covid spreads very fast anywhere if governments are rational however my guess is the vaccines will obviate this need. Given covid spreading quickly ie more likely in the winter seasons more so in Europe where you have to be indoors.
I don’t think what happens in the Scottish parliament is important but rather the UK parliament. I doubt if the problems of Brexit appear that quickly this year.
Until a successful vaccine full stadiums are super spreaders. A bit stupid to attempt this. Most fans would stay away in Europe. The USA is a different matter as it has become a political football.
Governments will attempt this but will they be successful? history says no.
There will be civil wars whether a million deaths occur is irrelevant. One death is bad enough.
Possibly too early to abandon quarantine but who knows. Australia will be top of the pops to visit because we had a very successful lockdown. If you are an aspiring student where would you want to study, the UK, The USA or here.