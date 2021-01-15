History is repeating: Dennis Glover on the Capitol Hill riot

If something can happen once, it can happen again. This is the oft-ignored first lesson of history. The second lesson is that humans usually forget lesson number one. Watching the attempted coup unfold at the Capitol building, those two lessons kept working through my mind. Never have I felt like I was living so intensely in history. Maybe you did too.
In 1923, after almost a decade of economic suffering caused by the First World War, Germany was hit by an intense economic shock – hyperinflation, which destroyed middle class savings and raised the cost of a simple loaf of bread to several billion marks. Into this turmoil stepped a little known agitator named Adolf Hitler – a man considered an embarrassment to his establishment backers but who had a gift for speaking to the people. On the night of 8 November, in a Munich beer hall, Hitler assembled a ramshackle collection of his followers – angry extremists dismissed as uneducated buffoons, and right-wing establishment figures who thought they could easily control him – and convinced them to take over the Bavarian state government and march on to Berlin to seize power. In a confused, pathetic fiasco, four policemen and 14 others were killed and Hitler slinked away to later be arrested.
At the time it was easy to dismiss this Beer Hall Putsch as a mad failure. And it would have been had authorities responded better. Hitler and his supporters were arrested and charged with high treason, but instead of being given life sentences or executed, were let off. A biased judge sentenced Hitler to just five years in gaol and a modest fine. He served only 10 months in luxurious detention, during which he wrote a book setting out his intention to take power, murder the Jews and revenge Germany’s defeat in 1918 – Mein Kampf. Soon after his release, his party, the Nazi Party, was allowed to re-form, and ten years later took power legally – having accepted the lesson of the failed coup that power had to be sought constitutionally. Within weeks of becoming Reich Chancellor, he arrested and murdered his major opponents and abolished democracy – just as he had first planned to do back in 1923.
By now, you’ve probably figured out where this lesson is heading. Donald Trump’s attempted coup of last week has so many obvious similarities: the ranting leader, the ludicrous-looking followers, the hastily planned insurrection that was countered weakly by the state and could have ended up much worse. If history can ever repeat, it did on 6 January. Will the second half of the story repeat also?
To ensure it doesn’t, democracies everywhere now need to heed the lessons. I believe there are at least four. You can probably think of more.
First, there must be no leniency. Had Hitler faced the full force of the law, he would not have been around to take power when the German state was once again shaken by the Great Depression of 1929. He could not have successfully exploited the crisis from gaol or the grave. Or to put this lesson in the positive: democracy must defend itself without reservations. Calls by some to simply ignore Trump in his last two weeks of office are historically illiterate. History backs the calls for Trump and his followers to be removed, impeached and prosecuted.
Second, the conditions in which extremists flourish must be addressed. As happened in Germany between 1914 and 1933, democracy is most at risk when prolonged periods of inequality and economic discontent are followed by sudden and devastating shocks. In an America in which blue-collar living standards have been declining for decades, creating the discontented army that now worships Trump, how well can democracy negotiate yet another Global Financial Crisis? Those whose livelihoods have been destroyed by the remorseless amoral direction of the economy cannot continue to be ignored. The redistribution of income is no longer a left-wing cause, it is a democratic imperative. So is finding new ways of connecting emotionally with everyday people’s sense of economic and cultural loss. January 6 was surely is the ultimate wake-up call.
Third, read the signs early, because they are everywhere. During the election campaign and after, armed militias appeared openly on the streets, brought their ‘long guns’ into state legislatures, and even threatened to kidnap a state governor – and yet the threat was underplayed. This happened in pre-Nazi Germany too, and the tendency now as then was to ignore it. This behaviour cannot be allowed to be normalised.
And fourth, rid yourself of the idea that it can’t all happen again. If ten years ago someone had told you that an armed mob would take over the Congress on the day it was due to ratify a presidential election and demand that a right-wing populist demagogue be kept in the White House after losing by seven million votes, you wouldn’t have believed it, would you? Last week told us that such things can and do happen. We have now been warned, twice. What might happen next time? As Donald Trump said to his followers on the day of the failed coup attempt, ‘our incredible journey is only just beginning.’ Hitler couldn’t have put it better himself.
Dennis Glover is a Labor speechwriter and novelist. His latest novel is Factory 19, published by Black Inc.
Let me count the ways Trump is nothing like Hitler.
Trump is 74.
Trump has a converted Jewish daughter.
Trump has been the least bellicose president I can remember (I’m 41).
It was not a coup. There were no organs of state being taken over or even remotely interested in supporting the “movement”. It was a ramshackle protest that could have been handled by better security.
Trump’s primary means of communication was taken away from him by a bunch of corporations in full support of the Trump’s opposing party.
Trump has no ideology and no organisational talent whatsoever.
Trump is persona non grata wherever there are levers of power.
Antonios, it seems to me to make more sense to try to figure out what might make most sense in what someone says. Even if Dennis has written the piece to suggest that Trump is like Hitler, he’s obviously drawing an analogy between two phenomena. The analogies are powerful. While I agree with what you’re getting at in a lot of the comments you make, so what. It’s obviously not hard to find many distinctions between the two situations. And there are alarming similarities, similarities that most of us didn’t expect to see in our lifetimes.
Let me suggest two ways that Trump may be like Hitler
1. Unless consigned to an asylum for psychiatric treatment, Trump won’t go away
2. Trump will continue to attract support from the disappointed white and other voters who made up the 70 million or so votes he got
I agree that there are many differences between today’s USA and hyperinflation Germany. But for the Trump threat to go away the Republican Party has to make an explicit and significant pivot away from Trump.
One of the differences between 1923 and 2021 is camera technology. The Capitol marchers both outside and inside the great building must be one of the most photographed groups in history. There should be enough video footage to identify the trouble-makers but so far attention is on a magnificent comedian styling himself as a Shaman.
If I had been in Washington in my native USA I would have joined the crowd for the same reason anybody in my trade would not have missed this event for love or money — to talk to people, moreover to listen and gain insight into what is happening. One reporter who did just that is Jeremy Lee Quinn and I urge everyone before rushing to judgement to watch his long interview with Bret Weinstein on the Dark Horse podcast which is available free of charge. Quinn is on the left and has covered Antifa and BLM protests. He was struck by the common ground among all the groups. They agree on the major issues. They all want prison reform, for example.
For me the most disappointing aspect of the Trump administration from the early days was the President’s inability to hold a stable team together. Vietnam veteran Alan Zabrosky draws a parallel between Trump and Robert McNamara. Both men came to office with no experience in government. McNamara was from the corporate world and Trump was a property developer. Biden does not lack experience. He does not have the credibility to launch a new deal but it should be possible for the administration to take a few practical measures in public works, public health and education that hold out at least a sliver of hope to the half of the electorate who voted for Trump. Wall Street won’t like it but Bill Clinton and Obama illustrated the futility of sucking up to Wall Street.
I think the crucifixion of Trump by the high priests of the Congress is unwise. As for hyper-inflation, we are holding our breath. The causes of inflation are one of those areas where economists hold different views.