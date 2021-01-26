Are the covid lights going on in the States?

An important rule in politics is that you adopt the best policies and slogans of your opponent only after you have destroyed that opponent. Till that moment you pretend he is the devil, but afterwards you re-label his best ideas and call them your own. A great Australian example is how John Howard ran the 1995 election on a ‘never ever GST’ platform, and then introduced it himself in 2000.
Are we now seeing the same happen in the US when it comes to covid? Are the Democrats adopting Trump’s attitude to the virus now that he is no longer around and temporarily muzzled in the media as well? It would be the best news on the covid-mania front in months. Where the US leads on this, many will follow. Consider the signs.
The biggest sign is from the biggest state, California, where its Democratic governor has just lifted all stay at home orders and is allowing restaurants to open, despite very low vaccination and high case numbers. Democratic New York Governor has similarly stopped talking doom and gloom and is demanding re-opening despite rising active case numbers.
Montana’s governor has done away with nearly all Covid restrictions and has now joined Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and South Dakota that abandoned covid-mania months ago or even managed to avoid it almost entirely in the case of South Dakota.
In smaller steps, Massachusets’ governor Charles Baker, is opening up restaurants and businesses; Washington, D.C. is going to allow indoor dining; Maryland’s governor said schools will reopen no later than March 1; Michigan is going to allow indoor dining on February 1; Chicago’s mayor is announcing an immediate opening of restaurants and bars, and threatening teaching unions to resume teaching.
The mainstream media is also showing a dramatic shift in tone. The New York Times ran a long piece on the cost to children from lockdowns and school closures; National Radio claimed the peak of covid was over, and the Washington Post is starting to talk about T-cells and natural immunity as if they are important things people should discuss rather than fringe theories by holocaust covid-deniers.
One suspects all this is Joe Biden at his best: a consensus figure who worked out a long time ago that the lockdowns were a nonsense but had no political alternative than ride the line that Trump was an evil idiot and that he hence could not possibly be right about covid-mania. Now that Trump has been silenced, at least temporarily, Biden and the Democrats can take his most sensible ideas (as they have also done on such issues as defense spending in the EU, btw) and claim them as theirs. By signing high-profile but largely symbolic low-impact orders related to covid (on vaccine production and such, again copying Trumps’ playbook of commanding private companies) he can claim the ‘tough on covid’ mantra while on the substance doing the opposite.
Most tellingly perhaps, Biden said on Fox news (yes, formerly the media home of Trump) that “There’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.”
Note that ‘nothing we can do’ includes both vaccinations and lockdowns! Imagine if candidate Joe Biden had said the same words before the elections. How the covid-maniacs would have howled, but interestingly they are remarkably silent in the US now. As is normal in many wars, once one is clearly lost and found out to be entirely inappropriate in the first place, its generals quickly develop amnesia and find some new target to distract us with. The howling hangers-on find something else to howl about.
Let’s hope the signs are right and that we’re not looking at another false dawn as we’ve had last summer in this saga. If it is a new dawn deliberately brought to us by the new POTUS, then well played, Joe! And what a delicious irony for Trump. I was never a Trump fan but you’d almost feel sorry for the guy that his most sane insight should be the one related to his downfall and then usurped by his opponent. There is a Greek play in that.
Hi Paul.
Evictions and utility cutoffs are covid comorbidities
Public health says that we’re all in the same swimming pool. Neoliberal choice theory says that if some of us want to piss in the pool, we can just create a “pissing” and a “no pissing” end.
And that the answer to the yellowing of both ends is to make the pool longer, and that the market opportunity is to charge people who want to swim in the no pissing end to use the toilets and fine them if they can’t afford the charge.
Because here’s the kicker: although covid mostly kills poor, racialized and otherwise marginalized people, it doesn’t do so exclusively. Even people who can afford high quality care and thus recover face unknown, long-term health consequences.
Keeping rentiers’ income streams intact by allowing evictions made us all sicker, put us all at risk. Even the landlords.
Treating system problems as a matter of personal choice is like telling people to recycle harder to avert the climate emergency.
The parochial gains to the minute class of landlords came at the expense of mass-scale, social costs – human lives, human misery, widespread infection, and traumas and waste that will drag us down for decades to come.
A new working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research estimates the number of US covid deaths that could have been prevented with a coherent, effective eviction moratorium and a ban on utility cutoffs: 164,000.
https://www.nber.org/system/files/working_papers/w28394/w28394.pdf
https://pluralistic.net/2021/01/26/no-wise-kings/#wealth-health
Keeping up the ‘no panic’ too I see, Paul says: “uss rather than fringe theories by holocaust covid-deniers.”.
I like it with no strikethru. It shows your bounded awareness is almost unbounded.
Bigger hole, bigger more wild language.
Paul, the material difference isn’t between Biden and Trump, it’s between both of them and Johnson in the UK. Biden has mollified the left less by his actions than by his rhetoric. His ‘plan’ consisted mainly of nudging the vaccine rollout, wheeling out Fauci and not tweeting belligerently every 5 minutes against the public health establishment.
At the same time as pragmatism is setting in in the US though, something else is brewing in opposition with your assertion about more balanced media coverage. I’m noticing a big escalation in media attention and alarmism around covid variants, which given its timing and volume, and regardless of its scientific merits, smacks to me of an attempt by mainstream media and public health professionals to keep the covid story in front of the public and maintain an elevated level of fear. The thought of a world where covid isn’t at the centre of people’s consciousnesses every living minute must surely be deeply depressing for many of them.
Saying ‘nothing we can do about COVID will change the trajectory in the short term’ is not saying ‘we can do nothing about COVID in the short term to change the trajectory’.
Biden says the latter; you assert he says the former.
Vaccinations are to be boosted on a demanding scale, as Biden intends. (No, a single Trump day reaching a million a day, procured by several preceding days of much diminished vaccination, doesn’t mean that a target of 100 million in 100 days is easy.)
Distancing measures are being supported and extended where the Federal government can act.
This isn’t your suggestion that ” ‘nothing we can do’ includes both vaccinations and lockdowns”!
I meant, of course, that Biden is saying ‘nothing we can do about COVID will change the trajectory in the short term’ while you assert he is saying ‘we can do nothing about COVID in the short term to change the trajectory’.
Biden is ramping up vaccination and moving to extend distancing protections. He clearly intends to act. He clearly considers action to be called for and likely to improve the situation…even if action won’t change the trajectory in the short term.
It was the 1996 election and he ran on the GST in 1998 and won despite getting the lowest vote ever for a winning coalition.
Gee I wonder what would have occurred if lockdowns never happened in the USA. More people getting covid, more people dying from it, hospitals unable to cope and staff completely over-worked which would have meant more people dying as a consequence. In other words what is occurring now only much much worse and we stil have much to learn.
It is really amazing how stupid some people can get without ever realisng it.