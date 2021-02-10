Interesting new articles on mass hysteria and medical morality

While the hysteria marches on here in Europe, an interesting economics article came out in a decent journal on the political economy of that mass hysteria. Their abstract:
In this article, we aim to develop a political economy of mass hysteria. Using the background of COVID-19, we study past mass hysteria. Negative information which is spread through mass media repetitively can affect public health negatively in the form of nocebo effects and mass hysteria. We argue that mass and digital media in connection with the state may have had adverse consequences during the COVID-19 crisis. The resulting collective hysteria may have contributed to policy errors by governments not in line with health recommendations. While mass hysteria can occur in societies with a minimal state, we show that there exist certain self-corrective mechanisms and limits to the harm inflicted, such as sacrosanct private property rights. However, mass hysteria can be exacerbated and self-reinforcing when the negative information comes from an authoritative source, when the media are politicized, and social networks make the negative information omnipresent. We conclude that the negative long-term effects of mass hysteria are exacerbated by the size of the state.
The main claim I find interesting is that they think a large state makes the hysteria worse, with the essential idea being that a monopoly provider of authoritarian knowledge has more potential to lock its population into false beliefs without a clear mechanism to get out of that, which raises the question of whether one should deliberately split the information-provision role of the state into competing camps.
In the same week, a rapid response comment on a pro-lockdown editorial by the British Medical Journal took that journal to task for its morality, anti-scientific views, and cosying up to power. While I totally agree with that comment, I do find it rather brave of the BMJ editors to put such a scathing critique of themselves on their website. They are certainly displaying tolerance of dissenting opinions! The short letter by a retired GP that doesn’t pull any punches and that names many instances of covid-congestion effects is over the fold.
Dear Editor
History is littered with examples of the atrocities which ensue when doctors abandon their traditional principles and judgement in favour of unquestioning subservience to government diktat – medical involvement in torture, human experimentation and psychiatric punishment of political dissidents being familiar examples.
Abbasi [the BMJ editor that wrote the pro-lockdown editorial] takes as axiomatic that there was no prior immunity in the population, that lockdowns are effective, that computer modelling is realistic, that statistics have been accurate and that WHO statements are reliable. All of these parameters have been widely challenged by knowledgeable and conscientious researchers whose findings were often disregarded, censored or vilified.
From a medical perspective, it was clear early on in the crisis that disregarding clinical acumen in favour of blind obedience to abnormal ventilation measures, reliance on an unsuitable laboratory test for diagnosis and management, and abandoning the duty of care to elderly hospitalised patients and those awaiting diagnosis and treatment of serious diseases, would create severe problems down the line.
Doctors who had empirically found effective pharmaceutical remedies and preventative treatments were ignored, or worse, denigrated or silenced. Information regarding helpful dietary supplements was suppressed.
This was further compounded by rule-changes to death certification, coroners’ instructions, autopsy guidelines, DNR notices and the cruel social isolation policy enforcement regarding family visits to the sick and dying.
When medical professionals allow themselves to be manipulated by corrupt politicians and influenced by media propaganda instead of being guided by their own ethical principles and common sense based on decades of clinical experience, the outlook becomes very bleak indeed.
Historically, public respect for and trust in doctors has exceeded that awarded to politicians. The unquestioning capitulation of medicine to an authoritarian executive and predatory corporate power may have undermined the doctor-patient relationship for a generation.
Kudos to that Doc for that letter.
“The unquestioning capitulation of medicine to an authoritarian executive and predatory corporate power may have undermined the doctor-patient relationship for a generation.”
How will Trust in Medicine ever be restored? In the meantime, how many patients will suffer from being given One-Size-Fits-All treatment prescribed by Big Pharma?
From the Canadian MSM National Post, here is another similar, alternative opinion expressed by Dr. David Forrest, an Infectious Disease and Critical Care physician in Nanaimo, B.C.:
“We have no choice when we receive vaccination as to how it is administered. Consent is not obtained to deviate from the established scientifically proven dosing. We are not informed of the risks of so doing. Like the poor citizens of Tuskegee, we are subjects in a grand experiment without acquiescing and without alternative, with the promise of an intervention that can prevent a deadly disease as the carrot.
At risk is not just the health of vaccine recipients, but sustainability of our health-care system.
Those making these decisions may be well meaning, but what they are doing is unethical. It jeopardizes protection of those most at risk and most needed to provide health care. And if indeed less effective, it risks loss of faith in the vaccine, further eroding trust in Public Health.”
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/opinion-poor-choices-in-vaccine-prioritization-and-its-unethical-provision-are-troubling-front-line-doctors-like-me
Keep on, Clubtroppo! Truth may win yet.
Yeah truth.
Why were any lockdowns proceeded with. Well hospitals were being overrun by covid patients. Medical personnel were working their butts off. They were at the end of their tether. see USA or the UK.
Do Fritjers or any of the Fritjerites really want to argue this?
no they actually say the Lockdowns had those same effects.
so the question is are they really that stupid or that ignorant
Paul,
No need for you to reply to this, as we’ve had it out previously, but I do want to again place on record my view of how odious and just plain stupid it is for you to keep using pejoratives to describe those who disagree with you.
So I’m panicking because I disagree with you? And vast numbers of other people, who don’t seem to be the panicking type to me – they’re just, like me, doing our best. We’re all just panicking.
But what would we know about our internal states – when we have an omniscient observer on the other side of the debate?
Anyway, I think I’ll describe the debate as between the panickers and the omniscient. That should help the conversation track the truth and the merits of the different positions.
Very droll.
I am going to go off topic here, at least ostensibly. Last week the Victorian parliament passed the Conversion Prohibition rule. It was largely spruiked as banning gay conversion, but they smuggled in gender identity. Telling a teenage girl that she is really female, despite having decided she is a male and that is the course of all her problems, is now called conversion. Whereas, hormone therapy and irreversible surgery is not called conversion. Orwell would be proud of his prescience.
There is surely no question that the media coverage of the pandemic was dominated by fear (which make a lot of sense but is not great for decision making), the advice of medical experts (which sounds good but ignores other perspectives like economic and political), a presumption that life is sacrosanct (despite the fact that Gaia is currently kicking our ass and the creator kills off every one of us in the end) and guilt by association (so if Trump thinks lockdowns are bad they must be optimal).
The same dynamic is currently playing out with respect to vaccines. The MSM are loath to tell the truth that long term effects are simply unknown. So, it is in the game theoretic interests of all of us to wait until everyone else has taken it. There is no simple solution to this prisoner’s dilemma but denying the truth is never a good response. Think Trump and the oxymoron that Caitlin Jenner is a woman (see my other comment).
BTW: None of this is to say that I think Australia got it mainly wrong. I think lockdown did work for us because we got to elimination, which means no more lockdowns and no deaths simultaneously. And I think it is good for us all to get vaccinated (but I want to go last).
Hi Nicholas, a word search of this page shows that the only person who has used the word “panick” was you! So I think you’re running a strawman argument. And combining it with “odious” makes it a variant of the “hurt feelings” postmodern rebuttal so beloved of undergraduate students and intersectionalists.
There is certainly a lot of panic in the community, and you don’t have to be “omniscient” to observe it. I think it is sufficient to observe that people who try and shut you down because you have rationally and coolly expressed a contrary view on the basis of exhorting you to adhere to “the science” or some other spurious non-argument, rather than arguing the facts, fit the category of “panicky”.
So while I don’t think Paul accused you of panicking, I think it is plain that there is a lot of panic in the community, and that many of our political leaders are in that group. I see Victoria is about to lockdown again for a handful of cases. Hard to argue that you don’t live in a state with panic merchants in control, backed by the #IStandwithDan crowd, who can hardly be described as “calm”, “moderate” or “reasonable”.
give it a rest Graham,
hysteria is induced by what exactly.
Mind you the only hysteria have read here is from Fritjers and the Frijterites
The former Victorian Treasury economist Sanjeev Sabhlok appears to be on the same page with Paul and has written a book called “The Great Hysteria and the Broken State.” I have a copy on order. The author gives a red-hot interview with John Adams and Martin North on their YouTube channel, In the Interests of the People. The vaccine has not made a good start as the virus mutates and we may need to change our thinking to the longer term. Covid 19 is not going away and we will have to live with it as we do with many other maladies, our doctors and nurses gradually improving their understanding and treatment. Hence the current interest in ivermectin and vitamin D.
One thing here is the lack of humility which the humble Nick asked for.
The virus has only been with us for a bit over a year.
The world is still learning about the virus. Just take the variances for a start.
Not for some people
Well, well … just like the Anthropogenic Climate Change argument.
A series of contradictions at high voice, with no resolution expected. Australian public “debate” always reminds me of a rookery in full throat.
PF has a point on the totilitarian response of both medical and political authorities, although he exaggerates for polemical effect. The responses are of the noisy “granny killer” category, while probably inadvertently noting that the aim is elimination rather than suppression, so confirming the ongoing lie. Of course we know we are being constantly lied to, which is why there is no trust at all and there will not be.
Oh yes, and now we have Vic “expert” Sutton admitting that the virus is nebulised as a fine aerosol, thus rendering medical N95 masks useless for viral control, just as the 3M manufacturers stamp on the box. Ho hum.
NG “rather than raise the temperature” (+1)
PF “public information campaigns of many governments a form of terrorism”… and now posting temperature rising links pushing…
Go team Paul!
Paul Frijters says:
October 27, 2020 at 7:26 pm
“Hi Nick (and those who seconded him),
“you raise the issue of language and how pejorative it sounds to you that I use the phrases panic and terrorism. I do see that, [insight]
… but do not know how else I can talk about these things, [utter lie – how many words and styles have you been taught and teach Paul?]
or that it would be useful to use different words.” [PF’s reality]
Relatedly, I don’t think its that far-fetched to call the public information campaigns of many governments a form of terrorism towards their own populations, as in deliberately inducing a state of terror among the population.
[Imagine PF meeting a real terrorist – oh, you mean Craig Kelly!]
“I recall being denounced as a …”
[NG’s response follows]
https://clubtroppo.com.au/2020/10/26/the-legal-battles-of-the-covistance-have-there-been-crimes-against-humanity/
Nicholas Gruen says:
October 28, 2020 at 9:02 pm
“Unfortunately as a general rule that doesn’t really mean a lot other than that there are always people who behave badly. It seems to me that if you’re trying to argue something, you should be as direct as you like, but careful in the way you put things if your goal is to persuade people to your side, rather than raise the temperature.”
Paul & Nic,
Let’s face it kids, like the Repubs, LNP, Nats, Labor, covid has shown your true colours. When will clubtroppo split into the terrorists & the terrorists?
And this – must be a joke or exceptionally disingenuous to say Nic is the only one using the word panic’K’: (when can we review your deleted tweets Graham? Who funds your ‘information’ sites?)
“Graham Young says:
February 12, 2021 at 6:17 am
“Hi Nicholas, a word search of this page [deep research] shows that the only person who has used the word “panick” was you! So I think you’re running a strawman argument”…
Did ya geddit ” pa’Nick’ “. Grazza! A beauty! Score 10. Your’s and Paul’s ad homs are so good we could be forgiven for missing them.
I’ll be back re bullying and dog whistle death threats, all written by the clubtroppo terrorists – now who are the terrorists again? Or …
“Top property pundit pushes cash-ban conspiracy theory
“Then, a little-known economist who had worked on the staff of Liberal Party senator Arthur Sinodinos six years ago, John Adams, and a prominent property bear, Martin North, began drawing attention to the plan through their YouTube show, In the Interests of the People.
“The new restriction was an almost perfect fit for the banking-industry paranoia of the Citizens Electoral Council, the local offshoot of the American Lyndon LaRouche organisation, a proponent of the infamous theory that a global Jewish-led cabal controls the world’s banking system”…
https://www.afr.com/policy/economy/cash-ban-brings-out-the-conspiracy-theorists-20190909-p52plk
Sorry this is out of sync and not as you would like. But as Paul says ” do your own research” – it is all here. I keep screen shots now of troppo, as like those who delete their twitter thread [Grazza come on down], these threads are in danger.
Dan Andrews today: ” We have to assume, based on advice, that there’s transmission out there that we don’t know about, and that it’s not moving quickly, it’s moving at light speed.” And yes, “light speed” made the bi-line. The UK strain is also being called “hyper-infectious”. Perhaps that means it moved through hyper-space which is even faster than light speed.
No signs of panic there from our premier.
Chris,
Evidence from the UK is that the new variant is a lot more infectious that the original and is more deadly in terms of death.
If there was not urgency from the Premier when would there be?