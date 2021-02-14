Vaccine delay: is Australia accidentally doing the right thing?

The federal government has overpromised and underdelivered on the COVID-19 vaccine. It deserves to be criticised for that.
But delaying immunisation means that Australia may — albeit inadvertently — be doing the right thing.
Vaccine nationalism was always to be expected – and it’s a shame that the rich world has snapped up most of the current supply. The political economy of COVID-19 is merely following a long-standing trend of colonial extraction.
But calls to do “whatever it takes” to get ahead of others in acquiring and distributing the vaccines are unprincipled and short-sighted.
Medical care is a highly scarce resource. In most cases (especially in emergencies) it is allocated based on need. The person suffering a heart attack will be treated ahead of someone with a broken toe — even if the latter arrived first and complains loudly.
COVID-19 is a global emergency. Producing vaccines takes time and supply will be dwarfed by need in the short-run.
It’s a simple zero-sum game: every administered dose means someone misses out elsewhere. Immunising Australians – remember that we have 39 active cases and five deaths in the past three months – would unquestionably mean avoidable deaths in places where the virus is killing thousands each day.
So much for being a good global citizen.
Also, immunisation is not the silver bullet people seem to think it is. Scientists are increasingly convinced that COVID-19 will become endemic. This means that public health measures will be a feature of daily life for some time.
For those who remain unconvinced, waiting our turn is also in Australia’s self-interest in two ways.
First, as we’ve already witnessed with this one, viruses mutate. Some mutations can result in strains that are more contagious, more lethal or even one more resistant to vaccines. Uncontrolled spread anywhere in the world can yield variants that pose a threat everywhere.
This is why COVID-19 is estimated to cost developed nations around US$119 billion per year, while unequal allocation of vaccines is forecast to slow global economic output by US$1.2 trillion a year.
Second, the speed with which the vaccines are developed and approved for use is unprecedented and certainly not normal. Some questions that would be normally be investigated by developers and regulators before rollout remain unanswered. Is a vaccine more effective in some people than others? Is there an optimal interval between doses?
Data to help answer these questions are being generated in real time. Every administered dose increases the knowledge at our disposal — an enormous advantage for countries that have the luxury of being able to delay their rollout by a month or two.
Vaccinating against COVID-19 is not an Olympic sport. We’re dealing with a deadly pandemic that needs to be stopped as soon as possible. This means allocating vaccines based on need and Australia’s need is thankfully low.
Waiting our turn is in our best interest — morally, medically, and economically.
It’s obvious why individual countries want vaccines before others — It’s basically a prisoners dilemma situation for many, and I don’t think politically too many countries would have people happy to sacrifice their chance for others, even if one might have quite reasonable arguments.
Also, these arguments are always phrased in terms of rich vs. non-rich nations, as it has been here. But in terms of death rates, rich countries have some of the highest (and some moderate income countries too, like Mexico). Basically, if you have a fat, unhealthy, and demographically older population, like the UK, you will get high death rates. If you have a healthier population, you’ll get less. So if you just wanted to prevent deaths from covid, then a rich vs. poor split is not so meaningful. Similarly, the GDP of many very poor countries is almost irrelevant, so if all we cared about economically was an overall “it’ll be better for us in the long run” effect, we could eliminate very poor countries from the pool of those we need to worry about.
“Australia’s need is thankfully low”
By what metric? What is the ‘running cost’ of Australia remaining closed to the world and having occasional brutal lockdowns that involve disrupting children, regular health care, social life, inward migration, and economic life? How much borrowing do you think happens each week to mitigate the economic disruption of being closed and of a highly uncertain situation?
On side effects one of the key unknown statistics is just what percentage of serious side-effects is actually picked up by the monitoring systems that need to be alerted by the victims themselves or their families (so a case of ‘if no-one commplains, we didnt have a problem’). I have seen estimates of 1% to 10% registration rates. Care to give an estimate yourself?
Thanks Luke,
I agree on the moral point – though I presume our not hogging vaccines means they go to other developed countries who are snapping up supply. Still, they have more people at immediate risk than we do. So our waiting saves lives in the short term.
Medically I’m suspicious. I’d like to know more than I do, but I would be very surprised if the set-up we have at present isn’t monumentally inefficient. It’s a game of cat and mouse between for-profit researchers (who mostly do commodity research on molecules on which the heavy lifting has been done in government and philanthropically funded research) and regulators whose incentives are hugely risk-averse.
They should avoid more thalidomides but only in the context of cost-beneficial choices based on the costs of another thalidomide and the benefits of earlier access to drugs. Of course, just rushing out a drug (or vaccine) against the same regulatory regime can’t be expected to be a huge improvement – a lot of thought should go into improving incentives generally, but rushing this one out seems to be saving the world vast amounts. And the circumstances have finally forced regulators to take urgent account of the benefits as well as the potential costs of drugs. Too bad if you’ve got cystic fibrosis or some other life threatening drug and the regulator applies the ‘front page of the paper’ test to their decision as to whether or not you should be able to access it.
I’m not sure I quite understand the idea that waiting is in Australia’s economic interest.
“Some questions that would be normally be investigated by developers and regulators before rollout remain unanswered.”
“ Every administered dose increases the knowledge at our disposal — an enormous advantage for countries that have the luxury of being able to delay their rollout by a month or two.”
So morally we should let the poor go into the water first ?
BTW could be wrong but I think I heard that Australia is contributing significant amounts to funds for the pacific islands and because we have more vaccines on order than we need also looking at donations of vaccines as well.
I imagine we don’t need to worry about the poor going into the water first — we can be safe in assuming that the problem rate is so low that the benefit far outweighs the real risk and rich countries will use it immediately, as they are (and reporting the risks for us here in Aus — as France is doing now).
It’s good that Aus bought vaccines for our poorer neighbours.
Agree re the reality ,much happier re vaccines in genera, than say OxyContin.
Nonetheless the whiff of ‘two faced hypocrites ,vipers ‘ about ,we should for moral reasons let the poor first checkout if there are any sharks in the vaccine water , still stands.
BTW even Leigh Sales is getting toeey re high standards Dan
What an incredibly annoying blog. Crikey long ago become the left wing organ of the Guardian.
“The political economy of COVID-19 is merely following a long-standing trend of colonial extraction.” What have we extracted from the non-existent colonies?
“It’s a simple zero-sum game.” Not so. The total (also known as a sum) is increasing as we sit in lockdown. CSL is manufacturing doses of AZ as fast as it can. Is it moral to use doses you have manufactured yourself?
“So much for being a good global citizen.” Most folks are prepared to be ethical up to the time where it costs them their lives. So, it is with nations as well.
Pity the author could not just say that we are in a good position to hang back and not commit ouourselves to the first vaccine, with out bringing in the BLM inspired framing. I guess I am thankful that we were not subjected to claims of white supremacy or privilege.