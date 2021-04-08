It’s Crikey time! But now it’s Crikey and Inkl time

Troppodillians will know that I organise a discount Crikey subscription every year. But this year I’m also supporting Inkl, a new Australian start-up with great aspirations. In lengthy negotiations between our lawyers, comms division and strategists and theirs, we negotiated a 20 percent discount for those wishing to sign up.

It is exactly what I’ve wanted for years – a serious news aggregator. And it does it extremely well as far as I can see. I recommend it highly – and I’m pretty stingy at signing up to subscriptions. My only other ones are the FT and the NYT (Until I can get around to unsubscribing for their disgraceful doxing of Scott Alexander and the onrush of brain scrambling identity politics that seems to be underway).

If you haven’t already got a version of this in your email intray, and you’re interested in either subscription, please email me on ngruen AT gmail if you want to be part of either exercise and please tell me which subscription(s) you’re interested in the subject heading.