Lockdown cost-benefit analysis for Australia by Martin Lally

Martin Lally is a kiwi economist who late in 2020 decided to calculate for himself what his own country was losing by locking itself away from the world, coming to the conclusion that New Zealand was sacrificing something like 26 life-years in the future to ‘save’ 1 life-year. The way he arrived at that number was to essentially calculate how much less the government would have available to spend in the future as a direct result of the effects and costs of lockdowns, and then compare that reduction with how much governments historically had to pay to produce healthy years of life. The logic is that if you reduce government expenditures to that of Russia, then you will get the life expectancy and health of Russians.
Helpfully, he has now done the same type of calculation for Australia (THE COSTS AND BENEFITS OF A COVID LOCKDOWN-6).
You will not be surprised that his headline conclusion is that the lockdowns in Australia will cost around 20 times more than they save, though even that number is achieved by being extremely optimistic about the benefits of lockdowns and by ignoring many of its costs.
Let me point out some interesting aspects of Martin’s effort:
- Looking at the data around the world till the end of 2020, Martin estimates that on average, the more stringent the lockdowns, the higher the claimed subsequent covid death rates. In these estimations, Martin takes account of population density, date of first death, population size, GDP, the proportion over 65, the severity of the previous flu waves, the proportion of nursing home beds per head, and average household size. His estimates are repeated in many other publications, but it has really not yet hit the public consciousness: lockdowns do not merely destroy happiness and are extremely costly, but they actually are associated with more covid deaths as well. One likely mechanism is that lockdowns make people unhealthy and thus more susceptible to lots of health problems, including covid.
- In order to arrive at some ‘possible benefit’ of lockdowns to compare with costs, Martin essentially has to assume they help avoid covid deaths, against his own estimates. It is somewhat humorous to see that Martin thus essentially has to disregard his own best estimates so as not to have to dismiss the case for lockdowns at the outset. Many others doing cost-benefit analyses of lockdowns have struggled with this as well: if there is no benefit in ANY dimension, there is no cost versus benefits, only costs. Like Martin, in my own calculations I also just often presumed lockdowns to reduce covid-deaths by a huge amount, contrary to all the evidence (ie, the totality of the evidence), just so as to be able to say “even if….”.
- In some of his calculations, Martin appeals to estimates of the WELLBY literature in order to value the misery of unemployment.
- Martin uses Swedish data to estimate that the residual life-expectancy of the average covid-death is 5 more years, which he then uses for Australia to infer the number of saved years of life from lockdowns. What he does not do in that calculation is use the information about the high proportion of covid-deaths that are in nursing homes and care homes, which would reduce that number of years lost per covid-death further because we know that it is the relatively unhealthy going into those homes. Also, Martin does not adjust those 5 years by the (health) quality of those years. Had he done those things, he would have arrived at around 3 healthy years of life (QALY) lost per covid-deaths. So he is, once again, loading his calculations in favour of lockdowns. It’s a common refrain.
- To get at costs of lockdowns, Martin estimates the GDP effects and unemployment effects of lockdowns, using middle-of-the-road estimates from around the world. He leaves out of these calculations the huge effects of debts incurred during lockdowns and that provide an easier method of calculating the effects of lockdowns as governments themselves publish the changes and expected further changes in debt. Using those official estimates bypasses the need to do own calculations and hence to disagree with governments: by their own estimates one already gets huge effects of lockdowns. So once more, Martin loads the case for lockdowns by essentially ignoring most of the costs already incurred.
- Martin does not calculate many known negative direct effects of lockdowns, such as disruption of IVF services, the mental health costs, the human capital loss of disrupted schooling, the costs of disrupted health services, etc. Martin hence in a way does his very best to underestimate the costs of lockdowns and to overestimate the benefits, still arriving at a cost-benefit ratio of about 20 to 1.
Except that it’s not ‘contrary to all the evidence’ that lockdowns reduce deaths in places where they’ve been used sensibly and decisively and not eased up until they’ve achieved plausible local eradication – China, New Zealand, Australia. It’s obviously the case.
If that can’t be conceded, then we’re in wing-nut territory, something I was confident we didn’t do here on Troppo until these posts started (as interesting and worthwhile as some of their content undoubtedly is).
Also, what’s his counterfactual of the extent of self-lockdowns in the absence of coordinated – i.e. mandated lockdowns?
Nick,
if you look at as much variation across the world and over time as you can find, which is what Martin tries to do, then you do not find lockdowns (as measured by that Blavatnik stringency measure) achieving local eradication. Rather, you find places without lockdowns where waves dies down (NSW being a recent case in point). What you are arguing is that you observe places in which there were both lockdowns and local eradication, and then you ascribe causality. The problem is that there are lots of other places with lockdowns and no local eradication, and places without lockdowns and yet eradication. Also, lots of governments have insisted that they would achieve eradication by following the best-practise lockdowns their advisers would come up with. To insist that the places you know about ‘prove’ lockdowns achieve local eradication whilst the similar claims of all those other governments have been proven false, is then unwarranted. One must open up to be possibility that what seemed like causality hid something else.
You should note that over time I changed my position on this as the evidence came in. Round about April 2020 I without much hesitation bought the argument that lockdows must have some benefit in terms of reducing covid cases and deaths. Round about September 2020 the evidence from Europe, Asia, and the Americas was making me doubt they were all that useful in containing covid, for instance because lengthy and quite draconian lockdowns in Peru or Rhode Island were associated with worse covid outcomes, not better. Round about February 2021, I really started to seriously look at what could possibly make lockdowns cause more covid-deaths as all the top covid-death countries in Europe were lockdown-countries (Sweden just dropped out of the top 20!). I wrote a lengthy post on something I called covid-congestion, which was still optimistic about possible benefits of lockdowns in China and Oceania. With the added information since then, I am even less positive about covid-containment effects of lockdowns. Now, you simply do get more and more papers written by scholars around the world in that same vein. They are also looking at other explanations for the experiences in Oceania and Asia. That is how science goes: with new information, one re-assesses the earlier hypotheses. One starts to ask questions like “why else did covid-waves die down in Oceania”?
Of course one can always say “oh, but there is something about the ones I am interested in that makes them work and no-one else did that. I dont know well what that is, but it must be something because we achieved eradication so it must be our type of lockdowns” That is close to a solipsism: irrefutable, but also useless. I am hence in the post simply stating the state of play as it now is in empirical studies looking to find the effects of lockdowns by looking at what happens across countries over time.
We have had this discussion before btw, such as on https://clubtroppo.com.au/2021/03/10/what-experiments-on-cult-behaviour-tell-us-about-lockdown-beliefs/ . You essentially state the same belief, asking me the same question to which I then gave a lengthy reply. Did you totally forget that discussion?
With the information that now exists around the world, the plausibility now goes the other way, so why dont you make an effort to explain why lockdowns don’t “work” in so many other places?
No – the earlier discussion left me totally unsatisfied.
We introduced lockdowns in New Zealand and six different states in Australia in umpteen population centres and in numerous places in China. The basic trajectory of the virus was very similar.
This doesn’t refute the proposition that we might have achieved it in other ways, but it does refute the idea that, as a proposition ‘lockdowns don’t work’. Nor does it refute the proposition that you can use lockdowns in ways that don’t work. Indeed, one of my main preoccupations in my own writing on COVID has been how many obvious things we’ve not done. As Conrad says below, if you use lockdowns late, they work less well, but more to the point, if you use lockdowns to ‘flatten the curve’ and then subsidise people to ‘eat out to help out’ before you’ve eradicated the virus from circulation, then lockdowns won’t work. Nothing very difficult to understand there.
Most good empirical work involves a crabwalk between useful techniques and commonsense. Sticking Australia’s lockdowns in with Boris Johnson’s, might get your paper published, might increase ‘n’ by 1, but in the context of a question like ‘can lockdowns work’ to eliminate the virus’, including lockdowns in the sample that were reluctantly imposed and then lifted before they’d worked is pretty silly.
Anyway Paul, if you can’t accept what I’m getting at above, then I’m afraid I grant you honorary wing-nut status on this topic and I’ll go on respecting your views and your knowledge in numerous other areas (with newfound wariness). But you shouldn’t take it to heart. After all, despite my flattering myself that I’m groping, however inadequately towards the truth, these thoughts you see above are really the fevered rationalisations of (yet another) panic merchant ;)
>” … China, New Zealand, Australia. It’s obviously the case. ”
Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia … it’s obviously NOT the case.
Well done, Nick.
I’ll offer the proper counter-condition based on what we saw elsewhere in white-guy countries where you had reasonable proportions of vulnerable people (e.g., 30%+), as you do in NZ (overweight, old etc.):
1) Instead of an initial lockdown, you wait for ages
2) This causes cases to explode, as they did everywhere that waited too long
3) At some point, your medical system is overwhelmed, so no-one can turn up apart from covid patients.
4) People modify their behaviour anyway, so even if they can turn up to hospital for other stuff, they don’t. They also don’t go out much, don’t get restaurants etc.
5) The cases keep on increasing. Your medical workforce gets sick a lot (many with long covid), and they threaten to go onstrike, many don’t turn up even if they are not sick because they don’t want to get sick, don’t want to work 12 shifts etc..
6) The government starts putting in more and more rules on things like opening hours, social gatherings etc. to try and reduce cases.
7) The cases keep going on. Things are now very critical.
8) The government capitulates and locks down for a few weeks to try and keep the medical system going and get voted in next election.
9) Cases go down.
10) The government re-opens, except since there are still lots of cases everywhere, you get invasive permanent restrictions (e.g., no cinema, no restaurants after 6:00 etc.).
11) Cases go up again and this just cycles over and over until you get vaccines.
12) You never work out a way to convince much of the population to act as normal, so you have basically worked a method to get permanent behavioural change that hurts the economy, unlike NZ and similar where things pretty much went back to normal.
13) You remain blissfully untouched by self-doubt throughout.
Conrad is onto something here.
First as George Orwell would say no all lockdowns are equal. Those here and NZ were vastly different to Europe and the USA for reasons I have explained previously. If you cannot acknowledge that then…
however there is anther substantial qualitative reason. The former had proactive lockdowns. The latter reactive lockdowns. conrad describes them well. The former appears to have substantial popular support and were educative in social distancing etc and there had long term benefits.
I would have thought India shows what occurs when you do nothing.
Talking of India is our favourite cultist ever going to admit he was wrong about the stats there.
Readers of this post might be interested in some work by Tony Blakely and his team at the University of Melbourne which tries to get at a similar question of which strategy of restrictions (lockdowns) for managing COVID-19 minimises public health losses, in the context of the vaccine rollout. In a nutshell, it found that a ‘moderate elimination’ strategy that relaxes over time tends to minimise health losses under most scenarios.
There is an interactive web tool that allows you to play with the model parameters, link below.
COVID-19 Pandemic Trade-offs
I was peripherally involved in this work so happy to answer in any questions.
Can ANYONE tell me what a lockdown is please. Martin Lally or Paul, I am sure you have a specification for your most important word. Is lockdown in the literature? Where is your database of dates, times, covid dynamics, culture, early late speed end etc etc etc???
Nick Gruen, wing nut territory is close to Paul – “soviet economy”, “we’re all murderes” and “maximum deaths”.
As Paul says:
“I want maximum cases, minimum deaths as a means of getting to herd immunity with minimum loss.” & “I essentially see all of us as murderers”.
So your statememt Nick- “then we’re in wing-nut territory, something I was confident we didn’t do here on Troppo until these posts started” is true, and shows you have magnanimously let Paul’s many many wingnut territory friends and claims slide by. You must be a good friend. Eternal vigilance. No more winging it in a nutty way.
+1 & Thanks NG “After all, these thoughts you see above aren’t really trying to get at the truth. They’re the fevered rationalizations of panic ;)”.
Paul, we understand you will, to support your position, as NG says go “in wing-nut territory,” [ouch].
Paul, Nick was trying to get you to accept ” that it’s not ‘contrary to all the evidence’ that lockdowns reduce deaths in places where they’ve been used sensibly and decisively and not eased up until they’ve achieved plausible local eradication”… simple. But not for covidiots. Or panicking hysterical people.
As stated below in “Probabilistic Model for Control of an Epidemic by Isolation and Quarantine”, with full paper & equations: “effectiveness [isolation & quarantine ] highly sensitive to small changes of intervention strength” and speed and if introduced early or late in response.
So to assist your in unwinging your nuts Paul & Martin Lally, here is a set of equations to show us all you are correct. I am sure, Paul, Gigi & Martin will have no problem using such to finally have success at, as Paul states “maximum cases, minimum deaths as a means of getting to herd immunity with minimum loss.”.
So Martin, Paul, Gigi and tada! The IPA, when will you use this paper to provide a report on Isolation & Quarantine. Please.
****
Bulletin of Mathematical Biology
“Probabilistic Model for Control of an Epidemic by Isolation and Quarantine
David V. Kalbaugh
“Abstract
…”we discover an unexpected pattern in maximum fraction of population infected. We develop from first principles of probability an eighth-order system of ordinary differential equations to model effects of isolation and quarantine. We derive analytical expressions for reproduction numbers modeling isolation and quarantine when applied separately and together and verify them numerically. We quantify strength and speed required of these interventions to contain epidemics of varying severity and examine how their effectiveness depends on when they begin. We find that effectiveness is highly sensitive to small changes of intervention strength in a critical region. Finally, adding two more differential equations to capture natural population dynamics, we calculate endemic disease equilibria when affected by isolation and examine dynamics of coming to an equilibrium state.”
“Figures 6 and and77 quantify strength and speed of the two processes needed to contain an epidemic, on condition that the processes start early enough.
…
Conclusion
…” In sum, assuming a homogeneous population we developed a model based on first principles of probability, with eight differential equations, six parameters and five reproduction numbers, and quantified important aspects of isolation and quarantine effectiveness in controlling an epidemic.
….
“If quarantine starts early enough, the process can essentially be completed by the time the fraction of infected people becomes appreciable and, using Eq. (35), we can write
…
“If quarantine starts late, and we will quantify “early” and “late” in the next section, dynamics of quarantine are simultaneous with those of infection and removal. In this case, we turn once more to the definition of reproduction number based on one infected individual in a population of susceptible but well people. Using Eq. (27), we find. ..” …
….
“When isolation and quarantine are combined, we again have different formulas for early and late start of quarantine. In an early start, A and B processes are uncoupled in time and it is easy to see that the reproduction number for isolation and quarantine combined is(Equation 62)
…
“For the late start, given the forms of and above we might expect the combined reproduction number to be in the form (Equation 63)…
…” In sum, assuming a homogeneous population we developed a model based on first principles of probability, with eight differential equations, six parameters and five reproduction numbers, and quantified important aspects of isolation and quarantine effectiveness in controlling an epidemic.”
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8063194/#!po=83.1034
****
Referenced in above;
“Mathematical Models of Isolation and Quarantine
” The model predicted that these policies [isolation & quarantine] would help and showed how dramatically they could reduce the size of a SARS outbreak (by a factor of 1000). These results agreed with actual observations.1,2 ”
…” but the model was able to illustrate the power of I&Q as control measures.
..
“Models can provide rapid estimates of the impact of control strategies even before data from other areas are available (before epidemic spread occurs) and when experimental data may be incomplete or inaccurate.”
…
“One of the most important contributions in mathematical epidemiology has been to show that the most important factor in any I&Q or treatment campaign is the speed of response.”
Carlos Castillo-Chavez, PhD; Carlos W. Castillo-Garsow;Abdul-Aziz Yakubu, PhD
doi:10.1001/jama.290.21.2876
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/197755
****
Paul Fritjers quo vardis and personal decent into darkness from "The descent into Darkness of the UK and Victoria. Quo Vadis?"
Paul F says…" In both the UK and Victoria, governments are trying to run a Soviet-style economy…"
To which John Wormald says: at 5:25 am
“I can’t think of a sillier statement than this.”
Which, after jocularity – insensitivity – saw Saupreiss say at 7:28 am
“You just want people to die, admit it!
Paul Frijters says:
September 17, 2020 at 3:11 pm
“hej, I am not the Prussian! I come from the pacifist tribes to the West, remember? :-)”
I am and will always be Not Trampis says:
September 10, 2020 at 9:21 am
“The only thing sillier would be to do nothing and allow the virus to permeate society and see what happens.
“A soviet economy eh? Good to see hyperbole is blowing hard.
Paul Frijters says:
September 10, 2020 at 6:23 pm
“what would you call an economy wherein the vast majority of businesses and workers get their incomes directly from the government in return for (not) doing their job? Sure ain’t capitalism.”
Paul then goes on to confirm in his own words that yes, he’d like to see maximum deaths:-
Paul Frijters says: in reply to Conrad: September 12, 2020 at 5:42 am
[Conrad said] ” if all you care about is reducing cases”
PF reply: “that’s not something I care about. Indeed, instrumentally I want maximum cases, minimum deaths as a means of getting to herd immunity with minimum loss.
what I’ve set as the goal is the wellbeing of society. All the rest is instrumental. What other goal would you advocate?
I am and will always be Not Trampis says:
September 12, 2020 at 7:32 am
“herd immunity would mean at a minimum 175,000 deaths so your theory of minimum deaths is bunkum”
Paul Frijters says:
September 12, 2020 at 5:49 am
“…. Also, I essentially see all of us as murderers in terms of the outcomes we support as voters and tax payers, which you might see as cynical but once you accept it as a fact is also liberating. None of us can possibly be the ideal our society asks for but we can try to improve.
On covid, I hope you will join my point of view, as I presume you hope I join yours. Make the case persuasively and who knows? :-)
****
The persuaders;
“AN ALTERNATIVE TO LOCKDOWNS – Institute of Public Affaits
“1 Sept 2020 — Daniel Wild, Director of Research … 15 Department of Social Services, “JobSeeker payment and youth … on the model prepared by Dr Martin Lally of Capital Financial…”
https://ipa.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Medical-Capacity-An-Alternative-to-Lockdowns-IPA.pdf
****