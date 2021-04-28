Lockdown cost-benefit analysis for Australia by Martin Lally

Martin Lally is a kiwi economist who late in 2020 decided to calculate for himself what his own country was losing by locking itself away from the world, coming to the conclusion that New Zealand was sacrificing something like 26 life-years in the future to ‘save’ 1 life-year. The way he arrived at that number was to essentially calculate how much less the government would have available to spend in the future as a direct result of the effects and costs of lockdowns, and then compare that reduction with how much governments historically had to pay to produce healthy years of life. The logic is that if you reduce government expenditures to that of Russia, then you will get the life expectancy and health of Russians.

Helpfully, he has now done the same type of calculation for Australia (THE COSTS AND BENEFITS OF A COVID LOCKDOWN-6).

You will not be surprised that his headline conclusion is that the lockdowns in Australia will cost around 20 times more than they save, though even that number is achieved by being extremely optimistic about the benefits of lockdowns and by ignoring many of its costs.

Let me point out some interesting aspects of Martin’s effort: