All that’s good about Jordan Peterson

I can’t stand Jordan Petersen. I can’t stand his remorseless humourlessness first of all. His self-righteousness, his grandiosity and megalomania, his boastfulness about how learned he is coupled with his preparedness to wade into subjects like what he calls cultural Marxism as if he is doing it as an intellectual. No problems with his objecting to what our culture (and our economy) has made of critical theory, but to speak as if he even understands its intellectual content — well you don’t have to know much about it to know that, for all his bravado, and all his apparent meat only diet self-belief, it’s not his forte.
Then again, complaining about Peterson in those terms is like his complaining about ‘cultural Marxism’ — that is it’s focussing on what’s worst about him. I recall when he first came up on my feed a year or three ago, I thought he was a breath of fresh air. I still do, it’s just that when one gets blown by exactly the same breath of fresh air every other day for a few years, it ceases to be quite so fresh. That’s the stage I’m at with Peterson.
In any event, that’s my #ItWasTheBestOfTimesItWasTheWorstOfTimes intro. Check out this fabulous lecture back in Peterson’s pre-famous days. What’s so good about it? He’s crafted his bullets brilliantly and aimed them viscerally into the nihilistic heart of our culture. And he spoke from what he knew and what he felt and, so was able to speak directly to that same place in millions of actual, channel surfing, wondering, struggling, suffering human beings.
Good on Jordan Peterson for the magnificent contribution above, one of finest reports from the front of modern times. I’ll be interested to see if he’s got anything new to offer us in another few years. But I’m not optimistic. Few people emerge intact from the belly of such an all-consuming beast, especially one so assiduously cultivated. As George Harrison observed, “They gave their money, and they gave their screams. But the Beatles kind of gave their nervous systems”. But he gave what he had. Who amongst us can say that?
I probably have more time for Jordan Peterson than you do, however I fully acknowledge many of his shortcomings that you bring up.
And often his shortcomings are double-edged swords — who else speaks so sincerely in this age of irony and mealy-mouthed delicacy? Sure, it often leads to pomposity and megalomania, but that sincerity is just so shocking.
This is a great lecture. He has many that are excellent. His lectures on the Bible are phenomenal. As a scholarly interpretation of the Bible, they’re probably well debunked, however he has gotten plenty of support from priests, so they could not have been too bad. But who else could you say has made Biblical content compelling?
Is amusing too that he’s not looked on fondly by the left, yet he’s made some of the best full-throated cases for creativity and the arts. Here’s one good one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxGPe1jD-qY
He’s also miles apart from the robotic Sam Harris-style hyper-rationalist atheists. They’re such bores.
Yes, I like where JP is coming from — very much. I just think he’s over-exposed and this magnifies his human limitations.
And yes, Sam Harris is a ghastly figure I think — though I must admit to occasions when I’ve listened to him and thought I’d underestimated him somewhat. But defs not to my taste.
In fact that reminds me of an hilarious section in Harris’s first podcast interview with Peterson in which Peterson talks about God or something with religious overtones and then follows about 20 odd minutes of Harris reading him the riot act beginning sentences with “surely you’re not saying that …” whereupon Harris would insert some quick getaway into a toy world where men are men and the truth is the truth e.g. “the planet Jupiter is socially constructed” or whatever. (The answer to such questions is almost always “well in the cardboard cutout way you intend it no, but in some other ways yes”.)
Sam Harris has his good points: he is so rational that he will try to analyse something on its merits. So for smaller, more discrete issues, he can analyse them well.
But for anything else, disaster.
A living incarnation of everything that is wrong with utilitarianism.
Hear hear on all counts
Nicholas, I’ve never said “Jordan Peterson says, therefore”, but at the same time he’s much more right than he is wrong, even when he might be wrong on the detail. Megalomaniacal? Probably. But his output is awesome. Not books, but personal appearances on- and off-line. Jesus was smart enough to limit his public life to three years. But he paid a high price for it. The rest of us stretch our public lives out over a much longer period, and pay a lesser, but more corrosive price for it. I don’t think Jordan is the Christ, but he’s going to be less corroded than most when his public life is finished.
Thank you, Nicholas Gruen, for providing the link to Mr Peterson’s articulate lecture on virtue and vulnerability. And thank you, Graham Young, for expanding the ripple.
I love the way Peterson has boiled down very deep concepts — like being — in ways that are simple and compelling. You can tell almost all of it comes from his own deep engagement with the material, not from book learning. Sadly, incredibly rare.
it is a good lecture, agreed, but I find myself disagreeing with almost everything he says. I just don’t experience life or society in the way he sketches it. In a way he is grasping for solid ground and seems to think he has found it. Maybe some internal solid ground is what is needed to disagree with his own changing culture to the degree that he has.
Still, as a presentation and a way to engage with people, its great.
Interesting that you say that!
With your relatively controversial Coronavirus stances, I would have thought that you especially would have plenty of sympathy with what Peterson is saying.
You seem very much like the kind of person who would pursue virtue at the expense of plenty of discomfort. If something in you, let’s call it your “being”, doesn’t like what’s going on, you would definitely raise your voice to protest. I’ve seen it here on Club Troppo!
I know, it is ironic and agree with everything you say. And, like Nick, I have very much appreciated Jordan’s position on what we would now term ‘woke’.
But, for instance, I dont recognise the notion that life is suffering. Or that inflicting hurt is an obvious bad. Or that to notice being watched brings forth a desire to be covered. Or that virtue starts with some notion of being. Etc. I neither recognise nor agree with anything he says on that stuff. The main big thing I agree with is that, in a sense, to be virtuous (as understood by others) is a kind of existential choice.
My own take on all that kind of stuff is that all of it is abstractions that are culturally dependent and largely figments of our brains. These things are not the same over time and across cultures. Humans are far more flexible in their thinking than that. We are capable of viewing ourselves completely differently from how Jordan describes and there is enormous variation. Even this whole business of ‘me’ and ‘a consciousness’ is just another highly abstract notion that varies hugely across people and cultures.
So everything Jordan takes to be solid, I take to be incredibly fluid and culturally dependent. His story hence might work and even be ‘roughly true’ for a large audience. But not for me. I dont find life is suffering at all, nor do I mind the occasional personal suffering. I am also comfortable with the idea that our societies inflict suffering and ‘evil’ on a regular basis to others (both at home and abroad) and that there is no real escape from doing so because the world is not a nice place and it is often better to be the bully than the bullied. Etc. To me, Jordan sounds like a little boy who needs a certainty and a moral stance that I neither need nor agree with.
And yet I totally agree with you that his willingness to stand for something and to speak out for his truth and his notion of good is very similar to me. We just seem to have hit upon totally different stories that facilitate us in doing this.
I don’t think Peterson thinks life is suffering. He’s not a Buddhist and he was just using that as a reference. I believe he’s essentially trying to answer Camus and the Myth of Sisyphus: why even continue? why even try?
The narrative of your life has to be higher than just pursuing “happiness” because it has to beat the inevitable suffering that you will face. And the question becomes why can some people handle suffering better than others? It’s pretty strange. The easy option would be to just submit and die.
It’s also strange to me that you would say inflicting hurt is not an obvious bad. You clearly act as if inflicting hurt is an obvious bad. Why would you be so strident with your coronavirus stance if it wasn’t that you thought unnecessary hurt was being inflicted?
I also think Jordan’s point is that the myths and stories across all cultures, Joseph Campbell style, are very similar. The stories manifest slightly differently in each culture, but they share strong similarities. I don’t know how true this is — I tried reading one of Joseph Campbell’s books and ditched it because I was bored. But there does seem to be at least some recurring mythology that cultures develop, too similar to be to chance.
Thanks Antonios,
I was trying to get at similar points in my response to Homer – and Paul — below.
nick,
I am glad you think this is terrific.
I left it after his bit on suffering. Very simplistic Wrong about Christianity and he really did not attempt it from a jewish perspective either.
Thanks Homer
I am glad that my post has led quite a few people to listen to the lecture (I can’t stand WATCHING lectures so I convert them to mp3s and listen in the gym, on a walk or battling insomnia).
While we’re all totally disagreeing with everyone else (while agreeing with them too), I’ll put in my oar. I don’t really react to its being ‘Christian’ in its construction. To me that’s like saying that I am sympathetic to what he was saying, or think I am, but think he should have explained it in German.
He’s speaking to pretty fundamental things and he’s explaining them using the Judeo-Christian story of Genesis, though it’s from a Christian perspective. But I don’t’ know what a ‘Jewish perspective’ would be beyond what he’s said.
I think you could describe very similar things in terms of Adam Smith’s dialectic of sympathetic seeing and being seen by others in The Theory of Moral Sentiments. I wouldn’t rate it much for someone to ‘disagree’ with that presentation because it seems to me it’s not exactly a ‘scientific’ explanation so much as building an interpretative structure which speaks to our experience and therefore gives us a language for exploring our own psychology and doing so in a way that enables us to share it with that of others.
Both Smith’s The Theory of Moral Sentiments, and the Genesis story of nakedness as elucidated by Peterson speaks to me as a general start in speaking about human psychology — my own and others. I’m sure some bits of each will speak more to certain types of people than others, but both provide enough verisimilitude — enough ‘touch-points’ with our lives as experienced to be useful both in self-reflection and in communication between different people.
When Paul says he doesn’t think ‘life is suffering’ that chimes with my understanding of how Paul understands himself. But even if I can’t persuade Paul, I’m still going to think that Peterson’s inaccuracy in describing Paul’s sense of his own psychology is not total — it’s not that his general approach is just wrong. After all, to say ‘life is at bottom suffering’ is a kind of metaphysical claim to which I think it is a category mistake to bring our search for scientific testing and potential falsification. It’s part of a structure which is general and which will strike people as more fundamental and true than others, but like some statement like “People are fundamentally good” or “People are fundamentally bad”, its relevance, it’s fruitfulness as a starting point will wax and wane between people and between different parts of our lives.
I this is more about interpretive skill and usefulness than whether claims are right or wrong — or Christian or Jewish for that matter.
Antonios, Nick,
[new thread is easier]
Yes, I am not berating Jordan for being obtuse or telling a story that will not resonate with many others. I am just saying it doesn’t work for me. I watched the video in bemusement as he was describing an inner world alien to me. I cannot put it simpler than to say I have no personal need for that kind of story.
On hurt, I am not against the principle of inflicting hurt in an essentially competitive long-run environment. I object to clear instances of dysfunctional hurt, ie hurt with no reasonable chance of being of help to the society inflicting it, nor humanity as a whole. I am hence making the classic utilitarian consequentialist argument, but then seen from both the perspective of individual societies and the whole of humanity.
Antonios,
Just to clarify, Paul’s gig at Troppo was only offered, and he was only prepared to accept it, on the grounds that he shave his head and play Troppo’s Bond Villain, a role previously played by Rafe. He is the only Bond Villain known to the franchise with a strictly utilitarian objective function. (Which is why he doesn’t get the Aston to drive around.)
hahahaha.
More true than I care to admit. I hope this doesn’t taint me with the same brush apparently reserved for Sam Harris?
Perhaps I should call myself a pragmatic utilitarian just to differentiate?