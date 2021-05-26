Is the birthrate in Victoria dropping fast?

Posted on May 26, 2021 by Paul Frijters

One of the things I keep track off in covid-times is what is happening to births. Though it was initially suggested couples might use their extra lockdown-time to produce babies, it has become clear that in the Western world the opposite is true and that they reduce births by 10-20%.

How about Victoria, which is the state in Australia with the longest and strictest lockdowns? Well, I just downloaded the monthly birth statistics from the Victorian government. Those statistics tell about the number of birth registered by month, which thus allows for things like home birth that were only registered weeks later. The advantage of the series is that it is consistent over time (lockdowns or no lockdowns, all births have to be registered).

Month-Year Count
April 2021 5079
March 2021 6479
February 2021 5452
January 2021 5000
December 2020 5180
November 2020 6267
October 2020 6648
September 2020 7075
August 2020 6011
July 2020 4508
June 2020 7392
May 2020 6168
April 2020 6399
March 2020 6710
February 2020 6685
January 2020 5975
December 2019 6069
November 2019 6372
October 2019 8091
September 2019 5976

The data tells a clear story. There is a lot of variation by month, like the outlier in October 2019, suggesting some months are popular registration months. The key thing I wanted to know when looking this up is whether births dropped 8 months after lockdowns. Well, in the first four months of 2021, there were 22,010 births whilst in the first four months of 2020 there were 25,769. That is a drop of 17%, which is a big number and completely in line with what is found elsewhere in the West, but not strongly statistically significant. Victoria did see some out-migration, but only in the order of 1-2%, so not enough for the birth drop. Those first four months of 2021 contained babies conceived  from around April-August 2020, so the lockdown period. It will be interesting to see whether there is a rebound later in 2021.

3 Responses to Is the birthrate in Victoria dropping fast?

  1. I am and will always be Not Trampis says:
    May 27, 2021 at 7:30 am

    The problem is covid not lockdowns. It normally always is. A stringent lockdowns means too many people infected and too many have died.
    Add to that it is a new disease and we still do not know enough about it would make any rational couple wait until they feel the danger is over until attempting to have children.

  2. Andrew Norton says:
    May 27, 2021 at 12:40 pm

    Maybe a rebound reported in this story?

    • paul frijters says:
      May 27, 2021 at 9:15 pm

      possible and one does suspect a bit of a bounce-back but I will await the numbers showing up on the birth registers. We saw these ‘reported coming baby booms’ in various hospitals in Europe and the US in late 2020 too, but they turned out to be misleading. One possibility is that there is less hospital space and fewer midwives, so basically less supply of maternity services.

