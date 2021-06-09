Scott Morrison’s covid dilemma

Pre 2020, I considered Scott Morrison a political enemy of the policies I wanted for Australia, but since then have sympathised with every attempt he has made to get Australia out of its love-affair with covid-mania. Over the fold is my take on what I think Scott Morrison’s view of the covid-period is and the dilemma that he now faces.
I see it as very likely that Morrison’s view of the last 16 months is nearly identical to that of his predecessor Tony Abbott and hence almost the same view as mine: this has been a mass-hysteria that has lead to the emergence of more nationalistic crowds that have done immense damage to themselves in a sacrificial reflex towards a minor threat. I think it likely Scott Morrison would have liked to have had the policies of Florida or Texas as they became at the end of 2020, which means to be totally open for business, to have schools and hospitals function normally, and to treat covid as no more than a severe flu.
Instead, Scott Morrison finds himself at the helm of a country with a population largely wedded to extremely destructive policies, wherein even normally sensible intellectuals are running with the modern variant of the idea that “one has to do something”, namely that not to panic was not an option they could call for. To politically survive, Morrison has had to go along with it all, teeth gnashingly increasing the national debt at a phenomenal rate, closing the borders to most students and skilled migrants, pretending not to see the damage to school children and the lonely, and ignoring the pleas of his business buddies in the airline and hospitality industries. He finds himself with a population that in various State elections rewarded a totally unsustainable set of policies that are simply making the country less healthy, less educated, and closer to bankruptcy.
So, instead of being able to open up to the world, Morrison is asked to preside over the opening up of federal quarantine camps. Instead of keeping state borders open, he has to cajole and bargain with state governments frequently doing the opposite in their own attempt to gain popularity at the expense of the actual wellbeing of their own population and the national purse. Only the unexpected 250% increase in the prices for iron ore, Australia’s biggest export product, has shielded Morrison from the full financial repercussions of the choices made, but that has proven a mixed blessing as it has also meant he has less of an excuse to stop printing money to buy off dissent.
His hopes were probably on the vaccines proving to be the wonder weapon that would allow him to declare victory and open up soon. But he bet on the wrong one and it now in any case turns out that these vaccines are not as useful as hoped for, with well-publicised deadly side-effects and the high likelihood that new mutations will arise that go ‘around’ the vaccines. He must have watched in horror as the most-vaccinated country in Europe (the UK) is seeing increased case-numbers again, during summer-time no less (though I bet he, like me, suspects a strategic change in test-regime)!
What is he to do? Play to the public and go all tough-guy, calling for national school shutdowns and the like at the first hint of anyone in the country sneezing? The danger of that strategy is that if the population comes to its senses, he is going to blamed as the top-man who did stupid things. Besides, it is bad for the country and risks locking Australia up for years to come in an unending cycle of (local) lockdowns and unaffordable subsidies for those told to stay home. It would build up even more underlying political tension. His business buddies wont like it.
What then? Go the full North-Korea and attempt in the coming years to build an economy without physical interaction with most of the rest of the world? Export iron ore in stead of bronze statues, which are the prime export article of N-Korea? The problem with emulating North-Korea is that one then gradually becomes as poor as N-Korea. Does Morrison really want to be Kim-Yong-Scott, the First of His Name, Maker of Chains, Father of Job-keeper? Surely unlikely.
Maybe go the full Florida then right after the next election and use all the powers of the Commonwealth to open up Australia, no matter what the States and opposition politicians say? The danger in that is that he and his party might then be branded as traitors and murderers. Indeed, that accusation is then pretty much a certainty, a gamble that only pays off if the number of visible covid-deaths is close to zero in the reopening years. That’s an awfully risky thing to do for someone who needs to keep his parliamentary colleagues on board. One might even say courageous. Thus politically impossible.
Muddle on, trying to resist the covid-mania on the sly, such as via media-buddies, the pronouncement of a former Prime Minister, and high-profile business buddies? That is pretty much what he has done so far and it has to be the front-runner for what he is going to do the next 12 months.
Here is thus what I think Morrison and his government will do: muddle on with vaccines so that he can’t be blamed too much either way; grab whatever can be grabbed; try to distract the population by talking up other fears (of China and such); hope the resource boom will last; hope hyper-inflation wont come, but keep printing money to pay for the impossible expectations of the population; reward the right mates who can protect him in the media and in key constituencies; and hope the population comes to its senses as it sees the fruits of returning normality in the US (which is opening up rapidly now) and parts of Europe.
I thought Morrison’s only criterion was winning the next election. You’ll have to ask a lawyer, but he didn’t even bother to challenge the states on many of the things they did, and now he goes in the opposite direction completely.
As for this comment:”with well-publicised deadly side-effects and the high likelihood that new mutations will arise that go ‘around’ the vaccines.”
The fact that deadly side-effects are well published doesn’t really mean much when the odds are miniscule, and this is also true for only the AZ & J&J vaccines. Death by shark attack is well publicized too — but hardly worth worrying about. You’re more likely to die of a car accident and you may as well start worrying about death via lightening strike too. Indeed, in Aus, your odds are vastly more of getting e.g., bowel cancer (1 in 13) and that’s not stopping people getting fat and eating large amounts of red meat. etc. .
Apart from this, most of the new studies show that the vaccines protect quite well from the variants despite the initial misgivings (look at the UK death data) indeed, the chance of you dieing after vaccination is miniscule and symptoms are vastly reduced (and hence less long-covid, and less chance of covid getting into your brain permanently). So if people get no symptoms, who cares if they still get it apart from those not vaccinated?
On this latter point, the chance of death without one I’ll assume is .5% (you can have .3% — it doesn’t make much different for this argument). In this respect, the problem is going to be for the anti-vaccination crowd. Let’s say they’re 20% of people. Once places like Australia open up, suddenly these 4 million people are all going to catch it at a similar time because those vaccinated are not going to want to be careful nor stuck inside. This will mean the hospitals will be overloaded (hence higher death rates), and the 80% of people who are vaccinated are unlikely to have much sympathy for them.
I believe all you’ve said is true , however if I had bought into elimination as the goal would what you’ve said make any difference ?
I never thought you could eliminate it — indeed now it has spread to hundreds of millions of people (and quite possibly other animals too), many of whom live in places with corrupt or essentially no governance, it’s clearly impossible with current technology and distribution systems. The only reason Sars-I was eliminated is because is was probably not as infectious, it broke out in places where people dealt with it better, and it was also contained very early.
So given I don’t think elimination is possible, I think it wouldn’t make any difference.
I wasn’t thinking about those who never believed that elimination was possible , rather about those who thought it possible: in their case would what you said make any difference?
thanks and agreed with (nearly) all of that. The post is about the optics and the politics of the situation.
The optics are obvious — the media sensationalizes everything and foolish people listen without thought and any sensible discussion degenerates (as can be seen from the response to CM below!). For example, today we are now finding out that absolutely miniscule numbers of people might have got heart inflammation from the Pfizer vaccine (no deaths) — less than 1 in 1 million. That’s of course vastly less than would happen from standard influenza and many other viruses and bacteria. No doubt this will now go into the crazy book of anti-vaccination advice.
It seems ,going of reports from the UK, that vacation is effective re greatly reducing infection severity but less effective at reducing transmission.
Hence my question about people and or policy that was either explicitly or implicitly based on elimination as a goal.
For myself I doubt that what Conrad has said (while to my mind atleast undoubtedly true )would make any difference to a mindset that was not based in reality in the first place.
Congratulations Paul. I could not have put it better myself. The German Corona Committee is building up a treasure trove of information on this disaster. Quite a few of the interviews are in English, including the session with Luc Montagnier. I have watched them on corona-ausschuss.de and I have also been most impressed by American cardiologist Peter McCullough who appeared before the Texas legislature.
In Australia we still have the ABC acting as thought police but surely people will start to wake up. We are both speculating about Morrison’s thinking but I agree with your interpretation. He appears to be constantly frustrated in his efforts to open up. Here in Western Australia our State Government has pursued policies of extreme isolation and has been rewarded with a massive majority from a fearful population. The iron ore price is crazy and to cap off the lucky country label our farmers have good rains and promising grain prices.
If Australia is a UN/WHO member, isn’t it obligatory that their protocols be followed in a pandemic. Is it true that the Health Minister or the Chief Medical Officer forbade doctors to prescribe ivermectin or HCQ, i.e. using these drugs for early stage covid19. Apparently the zelenko protocol in the US and also Prof. Dr Raoult in Marseilles have had high success with re-purposed drugs in early stage of this flu illness.
Thanks Dana. Pierre Kory and Peter McCullough are eminent clinicians in America addressing the cause of hundreds of thousands of horrible, unnecessary, lonely deaths from Covid-19, namely the failure to provide protocols for out-patient treatment. On the Internet Kory is interviewed by Bret Weinstein and McCullough appears before the legislature of Texas and is interviewed by Tucker Carlson. I am familiar with politics but even so, the Carlson interview with McCullogh left me gasping.
I don’t know why you’re so keen to talk down the effectiveness of the vaccines. If you want us to become the Florida of the antipodes and open up again, then this is dependent on us getting similar vaccine coverage to them.
The UK government is betting that their high vaccine coverage has broken the connection between case numbers and hospitalisations/deaths. So far this seems to be true, with a much smaller proportion of people needing hospital admission than in previous waves. The government is under a lot of pressure to postpone the full reopening planned for mid-June, but so far they’ve doubled down on the bet that the vaccines will continue to work. This seems like the kind of policy you would support – isn’t it what most of the COVID-contrarian crowd have been advocating for since the vaccines became available?
“the high likelihood that new mutations will arise that go ‘around’ the vaccines.”
I don’t know what data feeds into your judgement that the likelihood of this is ‘high’, but so far none of the variants identified have been shown to ‘go around’ the protection provided by the vaccine against hospitalisation, severe disease or death. There are a handful of small studies suggesting reduction of protection against mild/asymptomatic disease in specific populations (eg. some South African studies of the AZ vaccine) but these haven’t been reproduced in larger samples (eg the UK ONS surveys). So far the vaccines are holding up very well against variants. The likelihood of mutations arising in the future which do produce significant vaccine escape is a function of the amount of virus idly mutating around the world, and the best way to reduce the total amount of virus is with vaccines and NPIs. My scientific hunch is that the likelihood of any significant immune evasion is fairly low, given that the virus does not have a segmented genome and the major changes required to escape a vaccine are unlikely to be possible within the narrow mutational range available to this particular virus.
For roughly the reasons summarised by Conrad, my feeling is that a good time to transition to open is when we can say with a straight face that everyone’s had a chance to be vaccinated. We should be nearly there but then it’s not a race — or at least our Federal Government hasn’t thought so. We should have been trying like hell to vaccinate the population as soon as possible.
This story on Norway raises the prospect of something I asked on this blog when vaccines became available. That is, given the availability of vaccines, the optimal strategy is to lockdown, eliminate and then chase out any recurrences while one waits for the vaccine to arrive. Then vaccinate like hell and then open up. It seemed that that would give you a better health result and based on that a better economic result than the Swedish strategy. Anyway, the Nordics do give us some interested natural experiments around that scenario.
The incompetence of the Victorian Government and I suspect even more the Australian Government prevent Australia from being another good case study. New Zealand has also been slow to vaccinate.
[>” … Only the unexpected 250% increase in the prices for iron ore, Australia’s biggest export product …”
Actually, both steaming (thermal) and coking coal have had large price increases as well, despite baleful Chinese efforts. Increases of up to 30%. This comment is in brackets because I’m aware those on the left side don’t want to know this.]
Yes, Oz is now a heavy victim of the fear and panic about C-19 within its’ population.
Morrison is as much a victim of this as you and I. Despite PF’s flickpass of States’ powers, it is just that which keeps the fear bubbling along, smashing everything in its’ wake. It is the very nature of the Federal Constitution. It should also be noted that the Constitutions of the various States are not written, merely referred to by practice and unwritten tradition, Essentially, if a State Govt declares a state of emergency for some reason, it can, and does, then do anything it wishes. The discipline of elections has shown that those State Govts whicht heighten fear and panic, then implement the harshest of regimes as a control response are relected with unheard of majorities. The recent WA election not only had the incumbent relected, but opinion polls (which I detest as nudge propaganda) gave the relected premier a 95% approval rating !!
Fear and panic are constantly inflamed by the MSM. Eager for clicks and traffic, the denizens of the meeja are also motivated by powerlust and their own impenetrable vanity. If resistance is observed, these people will deliberately smash it, not stopping until no credibiity remains. Not “conspiracy” blah, just an everyday observation. It is this that Morrison is frightened of. And yes, it is destroying the country.
[I might add for PF that the apparent puzzle of Taiwanese low rating C-19 cases is resolved. It was the regulatory combination of international border closures, contact tracing and quarantining of those measured to be infected. This allowed no lockdowns to be needed. Now they have made a big enough mistake: carelessly allowing border controls to be breached (o/s air pilots etc) and being most lax in implementing vacc programmes. The measured infection rate is now climbing almost vertically. Not much pre-developed immunity there, PF.]
Hi Ian,
yes, agreed coal has gone well too.
On what happened in Taiwan, a Swiss policy website nearly summarises the current state of play (https://swprs.org/meanwhile-in-australia/):
“There are only a few Asian outlier countries remaining, such as Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the Mekong countries of Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos. In these countries, the coronavirus has been circulating at a low level, but there have so far been no major, nation-wide outbreaks.
Whether this is because of some elusive “pre-existing immunity”, or because of a lower basic reproduction number (similar to Western children) – maybe due to genetic or metabolic factors (e.g. very low obesity rate, possibly far fewer aerosol ‘super spreaders’) or cultural factors (e.g. nasopharyngeal lavage) – continues to remain one of the major unsolved mysteries of this ‘strange pandemic’.”
There now appears a study underway in Asian countries that does exactly what I have been calling for, namely to chase of this prior immunity hypothesis, as it has already been found relevant for places in Africa: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.04.28.21256243v1
However, the post is not about the medical issues themselves, but politics, so let’s save another medical discussion for another day, another post!
Conrad, you think if twenty per cent of people refuse vaccination they will all get Covid? That is preposterous. The UK health secretary posited that only 30% of people “Could” get Covid and most would show no symptoms. This whole scare is loaded with fraud and dishonesty. When some slimy politician, media scumbag or public servant loses one dollar from their wage I will take this seriously. This was purely to bring down working people and small business in favour of politicians and the rich.
Get covid = get the virus. Lots or people will be more or less fine, as is the case now. You can just calculate what might happen easily. If the death rate is .5% and 20% remain unvaccinated, then then that’s about about 20K dead and choose your own number for seriously ill (say 400K at 10%). Of course, if people who are not vaccinated started dropping off in reasonable numbers and clog up the hospital system, there will be lots of nasty pictures on TV, and presumably there will be a rush to get vaccinated so the 4 million will probably quite a bit less.
How many people have to die to make you change your mind?
Cameron Murray is bravely putting the same view as mine and Gigi Foster on Q&A at this moment. He knows this will mean a lot of abuse will go to him, so well done on his civic spirit. I am watching the twitter feed that mentions him, essentially as a barometer of the ongoing depth of the covid-mania in Australia. It is also interesting to see that with Cameron, just as with Gigi and of course myself, many covid-maniacs tell him to 'shut up', be humble, listen to the science, etc., hence basically saying he is not allowed to have a view that disagrees with covid-mania. Below the content of the 50-or so comments as they have appeared so far. They are negative to positive by 46-4, and pretty much all the negative ones are aggressive, demeaning, and insulting. Big respect for Cameron!
I too saw Cameron Murray and was delighted to hear someone talking sense. I considered joining Facebook or twitter or both but you hear about so much defamatory stuff that I considered it too risky. Thanks for this feed, disgusting though it is. Australia is in big trouble. Our hospitals are receiving minimal demand but even so, we have ambulances “ramped” up at their entrances waiting for beds to be made available for patients. How on earth are we going to cope when we do cop the virus? The problem appears to be managerialism.
“well-publicised deadly side-effects”
I broadly agreed with your arguments however I do think that it’s more credible to be sceptical without being polemical (ok maybe a bit of polemic) so a phrase like the one quoted should say, IMHO, “well-publicised [but rarely seen] deadly side-effects”.
What’s difficult to understand about the reaction to the virus is why the reaction has been so vigorous and long lived, particularly in AU.
Personally I believe that it’s an admixture of fear of being seen as not doing enough (negligent in a legal sense) and suffering the legal and political consequences. This has been inculcated into political practise for years. Combine this with a ravenous media cycle that lives by the old “if it bleeds it leads” maxim and a shrinking media workforce that relies credulously on prewritten government, corporate and public institutions’ press releases. Oh and throw in good old historical Aussie xenophobia and racism as an activating agent. In essence, there is not single motivating reason ala conspiracy, no one really benefits, Australians are basically a cosseted atavistic people, the anthem should be ‘Fuck off we’re full’.
International students could well have been brought into the country. However, every serious plan proposed by universities to bring students back and isolate them on campus has been nixed by the government.
There are 120,000 international students wanting to return to Australia. There is no reason we couldn’t have had students from virus-free China isolate on campus en masse. We could have reasonably housed hundreds of students per fortnight at Christmas island. Etc Etc.
Lack of international students is either a deliberate, malicious choice by the LNP or a lack of ability to plan and execute ideas.