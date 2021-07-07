Lockdowns and privilege

Consider three graphs that really on their own tell the story of the groups in the US/UK that did well and that did badly economically out of the lockdowns.
On the super-rich:
On the workers, particularly the bottom 25% (meaning those who in their characteristics like education and experience look like the bottom 25% in January 2020):
And for the UK on who is expecting trouble with paying the bills:
You btw see the same picture when it comes to whose children are worst affected by the school closures, who is more banned from travel than others, whose business is less essential than others, or whose sports are less essential than others. Basically the same story in all realms.
Who is “in this together” again? Methinks the top group. Why on earth the left is in favour of all this emerges as a puzzle some true left-wingers have also asked. I think the answer is simple: there is hardly any real left left, which is doubly surprising given the top graph.
Presumably the increased wealth of the rich is largely due to equity markets which, despite a panicky initial response, have boomed. It is interesting to try to figure out why this happened. It seems to me that the smart money punted on the market disruption being purely transitory with a small number of people not in the workforce being seriously damaged but with most productive workers not recording serious persistent long term effects. Of course, the market too anticipated a strong expansionary monetary and fiscal response that has caused asset price inflation. But it really is quite strange overall since prior to Covid-19 the world economy was showing signs of taking a breather and equity markets were slowing late in 2019.
Covid-19 was not like a financial crisis. It was an exogenous shock that didn’t arise from, for example, financial sector or supply-side shocks of the oil price type. This might bolster the argument that “foresighted” capital saw the shock as purely transitory. Property owners and oldies like myself who own some financial assets have done well from Covid-19 whereas those wage-earners displaced temporarily from jobs and left to pay the bulk of the bills that the “crisis” has generated have done badly and will continue to do so for years. .
“Why on earth the left is in favour of all this emerges as a puzzle some true left-wingers have also asked.”
You could look at health data. If you look at low SES groups they are fatter and have more comorbidities than other groups. They also have less money for healthcare (especially in highly inequitable health-care systems like the US). So getting covid is worse for them than other groups as was seen in the US especially and I believe the UK too (and given covid was especially bad in Marseille — the poorest big city in France — you can probably add France to that list). So they have more health reasons not to catch it than richer groups. Some of your categories are also ambiguous here. For example, if you are self-employed in a small business that doesn’t make much money (which is many businesses), you clearly have more reasons not to get sick or you go under because you can’t work. So they are damned if you do and damned if you don’t.