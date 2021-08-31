Two summary pieces of HART and SWPR on masks

Since I learned in April 2020 that transmission of covid was mainly via extremely small aerosols, I have regarded face masks as a placebo: they are to aerosols what garden gates are to mosquitoes. Yet, placebos have a role so I wasn’t too against them and willing to have my assessment overturned by new insights. After all, face masks might not stop aerosols, but they made many people feel better and might unexpectedly work in some other way against covid, such as by changing behaviour or changing the way the air flows into noses, or whatever. 16 months later, I am more against them because a multi-billion dollar industry has arisen that thrives on creating a mask-waste mountain and is thus heavily invested in their continued use, just as the industry of hand sanitizers, tests, and others. I personally found masks a nuisance to wear and an overt sign of submission. I have a like-minded friend in Sydney going around Sydney shops with a guy fawkes mask as a quiet symbol of defiance against compulsory masks.
I want to share two external reviews on masks of two different groups I have been following. One is a group of largely retired UK doctors who assembled in 2020: the HART group that looks at all the medical science around covid. The people involved in that group write on personal title, so one knows who the advice is from, which is a big plus. The second is a pre-existing’ Swiss policy research’ group formed in 2016. It is a bit like the research version of wikileaks and seems to have found its origin largely in concerns for press freedom and suspicion of the CIA, which is why its contributors are anonymous (which I understand, but dont like, particularly not as a sole source of information). SWPR took it upon itself early on to wade through the science of covid so as to come to its own assessment.
I have found the combination of them useful. SWPR is not so good in understanding the models or being consistent about what explains covid-outcomes, but is good at classic medical stuff (treatments, trials) and media manipulation. The HART group is good on covid measurement issues, medical organizational matters, and has better modelers on their team, but it largely stays away from political economy and is less prepared to venture guesses about origins and such. Yet, both have taken reasonable lines on things for which there is little doubt. Both those sources for instance say vaccines reduce covid severity. These sources have not always agreed the last 18 months and I have noted technical issues in areas I have particular expertise where they didn’t quite understand what some sophisticated empirical studies were saying, but I have learned to lean on them for useful summary takes. I haven’t detected an obvious bias. Here is what the HART people say about masks (https://www.hartgroup.org/masks/):
Contrary to the Government message that it ‘follows the science’, the sudden change in advice by the WHO was not based on any new, high-quality scientific studies. By summer 2020, there was substantial evidence that non-medical masks for the general public did not reduce the transmission of respiratory viruses. A review of 14 controlled studies had concluded that masks did not significantly lessen the spread of seasonal ‘flu in the community.[] A Norwegian Institute for Public Health review found that non-medical masks achieve no benefit for healthy individuals, particularly when viral prevalence is low.[] From a common sense angle, scientists had argued that cloth masks contain perforations that are far too big to act as a viral barrier and therefore ‘offer zero protection against COVID-19’.[]
Inevitably, the public often wear masks incorrectly, or improperly handle them when putting them on, or removing them, constituting an additional infection hazard. There has been recognition of this contamination risk in the scientific literature[] and other researchers have cautioned against the use of cloth face coverings.[] Potential harms to the wearer include exhaustion, headaches, fatigue and dehydration.[] Some doctors have suggested an increased risk of pneumonia.[] Furthermore, the widely varying physical characteristics of the face coverings used by people in the community, that are not standardised for material, fit, length of wearing, changes after washing and drying, and disposal, means that laboratory research on mask efficacy cannot be generalised to real-world situations.
With particular reference to COVID-19, the only large randomised controlled trial exploring the benefits of adopting face coverings in the community found that masks (even the surgical variety) did not result in a significant reduction in infection risk for the wearer.[] A detailed analysis[] of all research investigations, including those purported to suggest that masks might achieve some benefits, led to the view that there is ‘little to no evidence’ that cloth masks in the general population are effective.
Masks impair verbal communication, render lip-reading impossible for the deaf, and stymie emotional expression, the latter effect potentially constituting a gross impediment to children’s social development. Acting as a crude, highly visible reminder that danger is all around, face coverings are fuelling widespread, irrational fear.
Wearing a mask will heighten the distress of many people with existing mental health problems and may trigger ‘flashbacks’ for those historically traumatised by physical and/or sexual abuse. Sadly, going without a mask (even as a means of avoiding psychological distress) can often attract harassment and further victimisation. In response to this, ‘exemption lanyards’ have been developed, which further stigmatise those who cannot wear face coverings due to health conditions or previous trauma.
Note that this is their summary conclusion, which did not go over the more positive studies that one would like to see discussed. So below is what the Swiss policy people have just said about masks (https://swprs.org/face-masks-evidence/), whereby I only repeat their take-aways on various studies (both for and against). They have put their conclusions more starkly elsewhere, but here I basically stick to their literature analysis.
So far, most studies found little to no evidence for the effectiveness of face masks in the general population, neither as personal protective equipment nor as a source control.
- A May 2020 meta-study on pandemic influenza published by the US CDC found that face masks had no effect, neither as personal protective equipment nor as a source control. (Source)
- A Danish randomized controlled trial with 6000 participants, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine in November 2020, found no statistically significant effect of high-quality medical face masks against SARS-CoV-2 infection in a community setting. (Source)
- A large randomized controlled trial with close to 8000 participants, published in October 2020 in PLOS One, found that face masks “did not seem to be effective against laboratory-confirmed viral respiratory infections nor against clinical respiratory infection.” (Source)
- A February 2021 review by the European CDC found no high-quality evidence supporting the effectiveness of non-medical and medical face masks in the community. Furthermore, the European CDC advised against the use of FFP2/N95 masks by the general public. (Source)
- A July 2020 review by the Oxford Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine found that there is no evidence for the effectiveness of face masks against virus infection or transmission. (Source)
- A November 2020 Cochrane review found that face masks did not reduce influenza-like illness (ILI) cases, neither in the general population nor in health care workers. (Source)
- An April 2020 review by two US professors in respiratory and infectious disease from the University of Illinois concluded that face masks have no effect in everyday life, neither as self-protection nor to protect third parties (so-called source control). (Source)
- An article in the New England Journal of Medicine from May 2020 came to the conclusion that face masks offer little to no protection in everyday life. (Source)
- A 2015 study in the British Medical Journal BMJ Open found that cloth masks were penetrated by 97% of particles and may increase infection risk by retaining moisture or repeated use. (Source)
- An August 2020 review by a German professor in virology, epidemiology and hygiene found that there is no evidence for the effectiveness of face masks and that the improper daily use of masks by the public may in fact lead to an increase in infections. (Source)
Additional aspects
- There is increasing evidence that the novel coronavirus is transmitted, at least in indoor settings, not only by droplets but also by smaller aerosols. However, due to their large pore size and poor fit, most masks cannot filter out aerosols (see video analysis below): over 90% of aerosols penetrate or bypass the mask and fill a medium-sized room within minutes.
- The WHO admitted to the BBC that its June 2020 mask policy update was due not to new evidence but “political lobbying”: “We had been told by various sources WHO committee reviewing the evidence had not backed masks but they recommended them due to political lobbying. This point was put to WHO who did not deny.” (D. Cohen, BBC Medical Corresponent).
- To date, the only randomized controlled trial (RCT) on face masks against SARS-CoV-2 infection in a community setting found no statistically significant benefit (see above). However, three major journals refused to publish this study, delaying its publication by several months.
- An analysis by the US CDC found that 85% of people infected with the new coronavirus reported wearing a mask “always” (70.6%) or “often” (14.4%). Compared to the control group of uninfected people, always wearing a mask did not reduce the risk of infection.
- Researchers from the University of Minnesota found that the infectious dose of SARS-CoV-2 is just 300 virions (virus particles), whereas a single minute of normal speaking may generate more than 750,000 virions, making face masks unlikely to prevent an infection.
- In the US state of Kansas, the 90 counties without mask mandates had lower coronavirus infection rates than the 15 counties with mask mandates. To hide this fact, the Kansas health department tried to manipulate the official statistics and data presentation.
- Contrary to common belief, studies in hospitals found that the wearing of a medical mask by surgeons during operations didn’t reduce post-operative bacterial wound infections in patients.
- During the notorious 1918 influenza pandemic, the use of face masks among the general population was widespread and in some places mandatory, but they made no difference.
- The initially low coronavirus infection rate in some Asian countries was not due to masks, but due to very rapid border controls. For instance, Japan, despite its widespread use of face masks, had experienced its most recent influenza epidemic just one year prior to the covid pandemic.
- Early in the pandemic, the advocacy group “masks4all” argued that Czechia had few infections thanks to the early use of masks. In reality, the coronavirus simply hadn’t engulfed Eastern Europe yet; a few months later, Czechia had one of the highest infection rates in the world.
Studies claiming face masks are effective
Some recent studies argued that face masks are indeed effective against the new coronavirus and could at least prevent the infection of other people. However, most of these studies suffer from poor methodology and sometimes show the opposite of what they claim to show.
Typically, these studies ignore the effect of other measures, the natural development of infection rates, changes in test activity, or they compare places with different epidemiological conditions. Studies performed in a lab or as a computer simulation often aren’t applicable to the real world.
An overview:
- A meta-study in the journal Lancet, commissioned by the WHO, claimed that masks “could” lead to a reduction in the risk of infection, but the studies considered mainly N95 respirators in a hospital setting, not cloth masks in a community setting, the strength of the evidence was reported as “low”, and experts found numerous flaws in the study. Professor Peter Jueni, epidemiologist at the University of Toronto, called the WHO study “essentially useless”.
- A study in the journal PNAS claimed that masks had led to a decrease in infections in three global hotspots (including New York City), but the study did not take into account the natural decrease in infections and other simultaneous measures. The study was so flawed that over 40 scientists recommended that the study be withdrawn.
- A US study claimed that US counties with mask mandates had lower Covid infection and hospitalization rates, but the authors had to withdraw their study as infections and hospitalizations increased in many of these counties shortly after the study was published.
- A German study claimed that the introduction of mandatory face masks in German cities had led to a decrease in infections. But the data did not support this claim: in some cities there was no change, in others a decrease, in others an increase in infections (see graph below). The city of Jena was an ‘exception’ only because it simultaneously introduced the strictest quarantine rules in Germany, but the study did not mention this.
- A Canadian study claimed that countries with mandatory masks had fewer deaths than countries without mandatory masks. But the study compared countries with very different demographic structures and covered only the first few weeks of the pandemic.
- A review by the University of Oxford claimed that face masks are effective, but it was based on studies about SARS-1 and in health care settings, not in community settings.
- A review by members of the lobby group ‘Masks for All’, published in the journal PNAS, claimed that masks are effective as a source control against aerosol transmission in the community, but the review provided no real-world evidence supporting this proposition.
- A study published in Nature Communications in June 2021 claimed that masks reduced the risk of infection by 62%, but the study relied on numerous questionable modelling assumptions and on self-reported online survey results, not on actual measurements.
Risks associated with face masks
Wearing masks for a prolonged period of time may not be harmless, as the following evidence shows:
- The WHO warns of various “side effects” such as difficulty breathing and skin rashes.
- Tests conducted by the University Hospital of Leipzig in Germany have shown that face masks significantly reduce the resilience and performance of healthy adults.
- A German psychological study with about 1000 participants found “severe psychosocial consequences” due to the introduction of mandatory face masks in Germany.
- The Hamburg Environmental Institute warned of the inhalation of chlorine compounds in polyester masks as well as problems in connection with face mask disposal.
- The European rapid alert system RAPEX has already recalled 70 mask models because they did not meet EU quality standards and could lead to “serious risks”.
- A study by the University of Muenster in Germany found that on N95 (FFP2) masks, Sars-CoV-2 may remain infectious for several days, thus increasing the risk of self-contamination.
- In China, several children who had to wear a mask during gym classes fainted and died; the autopsies found a sudden cardiac arrest as the probable cause of death. In the US, a car driver wearing an N95 (FFP2) mask fainted and crashed due to CO2 intoxication.
Conclusion
Face masks in the general population might be effective, at least in some circumstances, but there is currently little to no evidence supporting this proposition. If the coronavirus is indeed transmitted via indoor aerosols, face masks are unlikely to be protective. Health authorities should therefore not assume or suggest that face masks will reduce the rate or risk of infection.
Postscript (August 2021)
A long-term analysis shows that infections have been driven primarily by seasonal and endemic factors, whereas mask mandates and lockdowns have had no discernible impact. [pf. Yes, they include Australia]
Conclusion (mine)
I can see the point of advocating a low-cost placebo even if it is unlikely to help and not supported by much science. So up till now I have not been too bothered. But the role of the mask industry in the political economy of covid is making me reconsider the damage that the mask-mandates are doing. The placebo is starting to look more and more costly. In such a circumstance, advocating masks under the essential argument that ‘they might help and it has not yet been proven they do not’ is no longer reasonable because that argument can be used for anything, from garlic necklaces to voodoo dolls. Given the lock-in effect by mask producers (and their waste-mountain effects), I think there should now be pretty solid evidence of strongly beneficial effects in order to advocate them. The onus of proof is hence on their adherents.
My main take home message to readers is to take the two sources of external summary views (the hartgroup and swpr) seriously. They cannot be censored by any internet giant. I have so far not found them to have an outrageous take on anything.
I did have a look at some of the hart group stuff on some of the obvious targets. Some of the stuff I agree people need to argue about more (childhood vaccinations, vaccine passports etc.) although I doubt they will in parliament.
Other stuff looked like cherry picking to me. For example compare:
https://www.hartgroup.org/promising-treatment-options/
with
https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD015017.pub2/full
I have a particular interest in ivermectin as there are several large trials underway to settle the question, so I had a look at your links.
One thing is the date of publication. The Hart advice you linked to was written at the end of March whilst the review you point to was end of july, so its a bit unfair to ask the march advice to contain the july information(the Hart people are not constantly updating). If you then look at the swpr website, which was updated in the last 2 weeks, you will find they discuss trial results from even later (August) and also point out that some of the negative ‘reviews’ have simply left out the positive studies (which at first glance is also what the review you sent you seems to do).
So on swpr (https://swprs.org/the-ivermectin-debate/) they give the following update:
seems pretty reasonable to me, conrad. Indeed, both the review you linked to and the swpr site announce that big trial results are coming in soon, that ivermectin is clearly no wonderdrug, and that the evidence is very poor at the moment.
in addition to that, the swpr is good at the politics of it all. So on the invermectin stuff they note the various fraudulent positive studies (!), discuss some of the limitations of the small trials (which are what the cochrane reviews mainly look at) but also slip in this gem on the issue of censorship (with links on their website):
A vaccine alliance buying google ads to play down a cheap competitor? Big Tech censoring those supporting a cheap drug widely used in poor countries? Its what an economist expects. Its the information world we now live in.
Yes I saw that about the fake positive results. People should be in the least case fined for stuff like that (and fake negative results too). Fake results in social psychology just add to junk. Fake results like that kill people and we don’t want to end up like China where I have seen estimates that 90% of clinical trials are fake, otherwise no-one will believe anything, and you couldn’t blame them.
The big trials will be interesting — although the likely problem for anti-virals will be that even if they do work, they will tend to work best when you use them really early, which those guys noted so it will be less useful for covid given the time-course. This is true of the current influenza ones too. Hopefully we will be lucky as we were with the vaccines and their high efficacy. I possibly also falsely believe the stem-cell stuff released by Mesoblast has the same problem with needing to be used really early.
I imagine the other problem is that they willlose efficacy over time quickly if they are used massively as the virus mutates (e.g., if they are given to people likely to catch the virus that don’t want to catch it), which happened to early influenza anti-virus drugs. So they won’t be a good cheap solution forever even if they do work.
Obviously the other stuff those guys mention which appears related to general health (getting proper vitamins and minerals), is a no-brainer, but it goes into your category of censored stuff because you don’t see it in the news presumably because there is not much money to be made from it.
Paul is there a estimate of just how many discarded masks have gone to landfill or street litter by now? And for the cost of all those masks?
several estimates doing the rounds John, ranging from 3 billion per day up to 10 billion per day.
Harder to know how much they cost as they are produced by many different manufacturers, some more expensive whilst others quite cheap. It has to be something in the order of 1 billion dollar per day though, making the industry into a 300-500 billion industry. That is a lot of political power on the side of continued mask usage and hence continued emergency.
Presumably that’s seen by many as a positive not a negative (it seems similar to the fast fashion stuff). New industries = more jobs, more consumption and more trade.
it is activity, certainly, and as such part of GDP. Yet, tax advisers and polluting mines are part of GDP to but it doesnt make their activities useful. Or clean. To judge that, we need a measure of whether the products and services created and promoted by this activity is good for society. Dare I say, one needs a measure of wellbeing….
I am looking forward to your new book, Paul, and I watched the Germans interviewing one of your co-authors, Gigi Foster, on corona-ausschuss.de but I think you and Cameron Murray identified the underlying problem in Game of Mates. There is no independent analysis. Everybody has skin in the game. Regulatory capture is the technical term but corruption is a reasonable translation. The revolving door between Wall Street and Treasury is bad enough but when medical science falls into the same trap it is a matter of life and death. Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? Nobody.
British psychologists Gary Sidley is interesting on masks and when it comes to ivermectin and outpatient treatment it is worth listening to Vladimir Zelenko who wrote the letter to Trump. In a recent interview he said the protocol did not matter so much as when it is administered and to whom.
“when medical science falls into the same trap it is a matter of life and death”
exactly right. The medical ‘authorities’ too are now proving to be a huge problem. Those who run national health services or private health services too have an incentive to milk a health problem for all its worth, and they are doing so big time. Its part of the major governance problem our societies now face. That problem is becoming more and more visible to many people though, so I do think awareness is coming, which is a necessary step to real reform.
I share Paul’s scepticism with respect to masks. Placebo effects might be important but simply put most people don’t wear them properly.
I did however see one study that offered positive support – in today’s Age. I have not checked it out.
https://www.theage.com.au/world/asia/researchers-say-study-ends-debate-on-masks-shows-they-limit-covid-spread-20210902-p58o2w.html
I saw that too. Whilst it might well be entirely reasonable (I haven’t read the paper), it does show media bias — we didn’t find out about relatively similar studies that didn’t find any differences on the front page.
I suspect proper usage is important as Paul notes above and there are vast differences between groups. When I used to work in Asia, people typically wore the disposable ones, didn’t fiddle with them, took them off and threw them out correctly etc., entirely unlike here (including myself, despite knowing better). In places like Bangladesh there is also a big cost to getting sick given the limited healthcare, so I suspect people would try harder not to get sick and that might well mean using them properly, especially given they were giving the masks out for free and presumably giving information about using them.
Thanks for this article, pf.
As you may remember, I made comment quite independently quite some time ago on the relative sizes of the C-19 virions (15-100 nanometres) to even N95 mask mesh (>300 nanometres). A major manufacturer of the N95 masks (3M) even stamp “Not Effective for Viral Control” on the box.
Yet almost all Govts and medico bureaucracies insist on them. Control, of course, with some hopeful measure of panic control (ie. people may feel safer – certainly, the aggressive dobbing of those without masks supports this). These masks reduce individuality by covering expression, muffling speech and hiding faces; a robotic greyness is presented.
A few weeks ago, NSW suddenly decreed and aggressively enforced mandatory mask wearing outdoors – even in a vast empty paddock 1000km out of the cities. When questioned, the Chief Health Officer stated that there was no medical basis to this. The police had requested it to make it easier for them to spot likely dissenters. This is just the inverse of sewing yellow stars on coats – and done for exactly the same purpose. Identifying people in public streets without masks as dissenters is made so much easier.
And this is a result (warning – unpleasant viewing):
pic.twitter.com/vLKbxE1G5L
It is an important point, Ian. One of the many horrible aspects of fascism is the way it degrades the police, making them the enemies, rather than the servants of the people. Australia today is full-on Germany 1932-33.
Most of this is wrong.
Ivermectin does not work as a treatment for coronavirus, which is why the only major study into its use has been withdrawn. Medicine that works does not rely on made-up evidence.
https://ebm.bmj.com/content/early/2021/05/26/bmjebm-2021-111678
The group which you cite also still (!) supports the use of hydroxychloroquine. Again, the author of the only study suggesting the drug works has spent the last six months viciously harrassing and vilifying a scientist who proved he made it all up. Needless to say, real medicine does not rely on fake evidence or intimidation to prove it works. The reason Didier Raoult has resorted to that is because it doesn’t.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/nov/12/covid-professor-didier-raoult-hydroxychloroquine
Outside of those two fabricated studies, there aren’t really any high-quality studies that show either drug works.
https://ebm.bmj.com/content/early/2021/05/26/bmjebm-2021-111678
Outside dexamethasone, and ventilators, we do not have any scalable, affordable drug that can cure or even treat COVID-19. Your group recommend monoclonal antibodies, which is fine, but patients certainly should not expect the taxpayer to pay for their extraordinarily expensive treatment for a very easily avoidable virus. Also, anyone who refused to get a vaccine because it was only approved under an emergency procedure, or who won’t get one now due to lack of long-term studies, should be flatly refused the antibodies, which are far worse on both fronts.
Many who use and abuse hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin do so as a way of virtue signalling their commitment to white supremacy and their fealty to Donald Trump as a human being and a symbol of that idea. They’re willing to sacrifice their health to the cause. I’m not sure why anyone who isn’t would bother.
By contrast, universal masking does work. There’s plenty of evidence. There’s just no need to pretend.
https://www.pnas.org/content/118/4/e2014564118
https://www.theage.com.au/world/asia/researchers-say-study-ends-debate-on-masks-shows-they-limit-covid-spread-20210902-p58o2w.html
I approved this comment even though I thought it a borderline case. Yet, it nicely illustrates what we are now up against: bland statements without real analysis simply claiming authority, refusing to apply the same concept of proof for lockdowns (show me the RCT!). Since the cheap drug ivermectin is used in 20 developing countries (and counting) I particularly found your statement on who advocates them interesting:
Right. How revealing. Sounds to me like the phrase used by someone who doesnt know much about non-white people in 20 developing countries.
The reason you have cited no evidence to support your position that the Trump cures work is because they do not.
As a reporter, Andrew, I look to sources at the coal face and in the Covid case that means doctors working to keep their patients alive. We have the first-hand testimony of such dedicated doctors as Zelenko, Pierre Cory, McCullough and many others who are not difficult to find speaking to the camera. When it comes to data on ivermectin, Dr Tess Lawrie has a compilation. I wonder where you are coming from, Andrew. As for data on the dangers of the vaccines, even the most conservative sources such as the British Yellow Card system should be enough to stop the vaccination campaign.