The COVID-Induced Experiment on Interest Rates and House Prices: Is Cameron Murray As Right As You Can Be?

We’ve just had an economic experiment of epic proportions and there’s really only one conclusion: on house prices, Cameron Murray is as correct as anybody can be about a contested economic issue.
Cameron Murray is an all-round interesting thinker whose views at least on some topics you almost definitely will have some provocative issues with. One such claim, which he’s made in a variety of places, is that by far the biggest factor on house prices is interest rates. Of course, you have to discount massive government policy change or an economic depression producing widespread unemployment. But barring that, it’s interest rates all the way.
In this COVID period, we’ve had:
- a massive narrative change (the story told ad nauseam during 2020 was that house prices would crash)
- a massive government-backed building boom increasing supply
- a massive drop in immigration, as well as depopulation in certain areas, reducing demand
- a large drop in rents
- great economic uncertainty with a concomitant rise in unemployment during 2020
And yet, the drop in interest rates swamped all those factors above to push house prices to further highs. Even credit flow dropped without much of an impact on the massive upswing in house prices.
Granted, people can argue with Murray’s position on the margin, but I put it to you that one of the silver linings of this whole COVID debacle is that we can put to rest one of the great Australian economic debates and definitively conclude: house prices are all about interest rates.
I was only mildly surprised about that — given the massive money supply increase I wondered where it could all possibly go. If shares return tiny amounts and have rather inflated prices and many types of small businesses are especially difficult to run, what’s left for the huge amounts of money sloshing around, especially in Aus where the investment opportunities are more limited? Beats me.
I imagine the problem now for Aus and many other countries with similar problems is that the simplest way to burn off all the debt will be via inflation, but inflation will force interests rates to rise, hence burning off individual speculators. Looking at the US inflation rate which is apparently currently 5.4% (!) and the 10 year bond rate which is 1.34%, I presume something will have to give somewhere.
The surprising thing is that this has been a first-home-owner led story. Investors have lost overall share in the market and interest-only loans have dropped. It’s unlikely these first home owners would have been investing at all otherwise.
But yes, the debt… doesn’t appear these low interest rates are being used to boost productivity…
Cameron has been right about housing for a decade now.
He has been right about corruption too, as well as covid. He is one of the few honest economists in Australia willing to say what his population needs to hear.
Born and raised in Queensland. Like Julian Assange. That state seems to produce both the worst and the best.
He did have a couple of overseas teachers in his education though. Maybe that has been the problem :-)
A friendly foreigner is always helpful.
Yes, this has been such a vindication of Cameron’s views. It’s hard to think of a better experiment that would have any chance of actually happening.