A letter to Scandinavia

Dear Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Iceland (Scandinavia),

First off, thank you for the last 18 months. Almost alone in ‘the West’, you have either avoided covid madness completely (Sweden) or at least regained your sanity more quickly (the rest). You have not deprived your children of education and the chance to be kids. You have not prevented your health services from helping the population with their pressing health needs. You have not made it impossible for families and friends to socialise. You have not destroyed your small businesses by over-regulation and forced closures. You have not forced vaccines on people but allowed them to choose. You have not militarised your police and instituted controls on free speech.

You have still been a little crazy, true, but compared to the self-destructive madness that has engulfed most of Europe, the Americas, and particularly Australia, you have been an island of reason, proof that there was another way. Thank you.

I want to briefly sketch the reality that now holds in the rest of the West because we will need you to be an island of reason for quite a bit longer, perhaps years. The developments in the rest of the West are not good. They are both an opportunity and danger to you.

A dark age

To be blunt, most countries in Europe and America are now back in the darkness of the middle ages: they are run by very small elites that belittle the vast majority of the population. They have set up a totalitarian system with militarised police and constant surveillance. The rulers are the super-rich who run the large companies, control the media, fund most of the think-tanks, are the main funders of political parties, and yet avoid their own tax responsibilities. Like the barons of the middle ages, they tax and control the population but they do not contribute. They form a coalition with the top politicians.

The old middle classes who used to carry the institutions of the West now face high tax burdens and are slowly marginalised. The majority of the population is increasingly controlled, unable to travel without permission, see others without permission, go out without permission, or protest without permission. Institutionalised science, particularly medicine, is now subservient to state propaganda and the interests of the super-rich. Science to the rulers is now just a source of stories and technologies to help control and rob the population. Truth is no obstacle at all to them.

A crucial element of this ‘neo-feudal age’ is the story that the population is sinful, with salvation coming from obedience to authority. In essence, each person is told that others are a danger to them so that only authority can be trusted. In the middle-ages, the story was that the devil hid in other people and that one needed to be subservient to authority to go to heaven.

The current version is that ‘other’ people supposedly have viruses, rude opinions, environment-destroying habits, conspiracy theories, and ugly histories. As a result, normal people should ‘cover their shame’ (masks), be retrained, buy dispensation for their sins (tests, self-isolate), and engage in constant cleansing rituals. Like in the middle ages, the propaganda of the powerful bombards the population with the message that they should “repent their sins and obey”. They censor many opposing voices, accuse and marginalise them, or flood the market with so much nonsense that few can separate the truth from the lies. It is an old tactic and it works.

I urge you to analyse the truth of this new reality. See it for what it is: a take-over by the super-rich. I do not think that it can last, or even that it can last that long. But for now, they have won and we are living in the reality that suits their needs.

There is opportunity for you in this new situation: you can attract those who want to escape the mental slavery that now rules much of the West. New innovative companies will want to come to you. Young people looking for fun will want to spend their holidays with you. The best and the brightest will want to be at your universities to get real learning. You can be the ‘place to be’ for those who still value freedom and fun. Like Western Europe attracted millions of dynamic intelligent people from Eastern Europe during the dark years of the Soviet Union, so too can you now be the promised land for the whole of the West. That will benefit the whole of the West since your example will show that a better way is possible.

There is also danger for you in this new feudal age that has arisen. You may well be a target for manipulation if you are seen to threaten the position of the new rulers. The new rulers might buy up your media, push political candidates that do their bidding, and make life hard for your businesses. Be vigilant and do not underestimate what may come at you.

There is also the danger that you will become just the same anyway. If you let the inequality in your own country rise then you too will become a land of slaves kept in darkness. If you passively accept the sin story propaganda coming from the rest of the West, then you also will gradually be swept along by one bullshit story after another. Fail to resist either the story that you are sinful slaves or the reality that the majority of the wealth is in the hands of a few, then slaves you will become.

Have self-belief

To resist the dangers and take the opportunities, you will need to believe you are better than the rest of the West. If you believe you are better, then you will laugh at the idiocy elsewhere and make your plans for how to take advantage and avoid the dangers. Fail to believe you are better and you will find it hard to resist.

So here is my main message for you: right now, Scandinavia is better than the rest of the West. You are a happier, more equal, and more sane region than any other in the West. It was not like that for much of the last 2,000 years but it is true now. You represent the best we have at this moment. I hope the rest recovers, but until it does, it is your job to prosper. I beg you to be our example, for all our sakes.

Good luck.