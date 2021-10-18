Club Troppo Is On The (Hiccoughing) Move

Posted on October 18, 2021 by Antonios Sarhanis

We’re currently moving Club Troppo from one server to another and you might be experiencing an interruption to ordinary services.

At the time of writing, you’re probably seeing security warnings, which is a temporary problem and not something to be alarmed about. We’re bringing things back online and playing whack-a-mole with all of the little things that need to get done.

Rest assured, Club Troppo will be back in full once all those moles get whacked!

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting.