Practical steps towards Ivan Illich’s world

I. Introduction

I’ve recently been reading Ivan Illich. Like the Molière character who discovers he’s been speaking prose his whole life, I discover I’ve been thinking a little like Illich for some time. While Illich’s diagnosis garnered plenty of attention and adherents at the time, his proposals for change were sufficiently revolutionary that they left little trace on reality. But that’s the good news because while Illich’s focus was on radical critique, mine has been on concrete steps one might take to address the problems.

Illich’s critique in his most famous and genre defining book, Deschooling Society, is profound indeed. He thought a great deal of schooling simply pacified students for economic drudgery. And this wasn’t just the familiar idea that education should be more in line with the liberal ideal, less like a factory, less one-size-fits-all, more experiential and/or ‘problem based’ etc etc etc. He argued that a great deal of it wasn’t really education at all — that it was role playing education. (I know what he means. Japanes was one subject my son did throughout primary school. He learned to count to 20 and not much else.) Paul Graham thinks similarly, though with very different emphases.

Illich’s intriguing proposal was to disestablish education by analogy with the disestablishment of churches. All very interesting, but, at least from what I’ve read, he wasn’t very specific about how this would work the wonders he claimed for it. And so people could be left with the impression he was against education, or for a lot less of it — which is unlikely given his own erudition.

Be that as it may, this essay is just a few thoughts arising from my dalliance — like my dalliances with Michael Polanyi and John Macmurray (though at much less length). In the next section, I’ll give you a very brief introduction to Illich and then go on to try to demonstrate my claim.

II. What Illich was about

The biographer of Ivan Illich’s ideas — friend and broadcaster David Cayley uses a marvellous expression of Walter Benjamin’s to claim that two decades after his death, Illich’s ‘hour of legibility’ has arrived. Whether or not he gave us the answers, if one looks around we can see many of the problems Illich warned us about having metastasised further. Who knew one of the finest institutions of the last millennium — academia — would collapse quite so quickly? Not me.

Illich’s concerns were similar to Michel Foucault, most particularly the issue of our time — the way power and social and economic dominance has come to be exerted through structures of knowledge. ​​However, I find Illich much more congenial. Foucault’s late lectures on the Greek political concepts of parrhēsia and isegoria are perfectly straightforward — mundane even — while having some arresting insights in them. But I often find Foucault incomprehensible and even if I fight my way to some fragile comprehension, it’s difficult to use his ideas because people find them so difficult and those that claim not to have a bad reputation as intellectual poseurs. Also, Illich’s values and what he’s fighting for are clear and, for me, congenial. It’s much less clear (at least for me) where Foucault’s sympathies lie.

Be that as it may, Illich first came to note for his critical contributions to the development agenda after WWII. He argued, presciently for the dignity of subsistence, not because he was not in favour of lifting the living standards of the poor, but because the methods offered would destroy people’s culture. And that in doing so they would not lift living standards but rather transfer subsistance from something that was enculturated and, given that, retained some dignity, to a privatised and shameful kind of privation of shame. What were members of poor communities would become atomised into a sea of people who would be taken for loafers and miscreants as they​​ eked out their living in the urban underclass.

If this was the canonical form of oppression by professional knowledge, Illich subsequently came to see the structure of professions generally as having its origin in the ideologies and practices of the medieval Catholic Church.

III. Addressing Illich’s concerns

Unlike Illich, I’m not very interested in critique that isn’t inspired by the search for practical solutions. Ever since I chaired The Australian Centre for Social Innovation (TACSI), it struck me that not nearly enough was made of the Family by Family program we designed. It’s notable feature in this context is that it retains professional knowledge. But rather than banish it on behalf of the life world of the vernacular, it tries to tame if for the lifeworld so it can be put to proper use. Or as I liked to say, it includes professional knowledge but “as midwife not obstetrician”. I think Illich might like that slogan. Rather than simply relying on them to work it out, families are coached in their mentor relationship through the program by a trained coach. In any event, it seems to me that Family by Family’s approach is a practical response to the Illich’s concern about professional domination.

A stylised fact from the literature on mental health when I read it a few years ago was that professional and peer support were equally effective in promoting mental health (yes this is an impossibly crude finding I know, but there you go.) Still I couldn’t help thinking to myself that the professional services had a lot more resources and organisation put into them. Family by Family developed a process of coaching peers and this could be developed further.

I’d like to see us develop ‘interfaces’ between professional knowledge and the life world in all the professions. Today professions hold all the aces. They’re ‘regulated’ and in so doing ‘established’ in the sense Illich highlighted regarding the church’s establishment. That is, they enjoyed a monopoly over services or at least official recognition ahead of alternatives (and that’s pretty much a defacto monopoly in a credentialised world). Accordingly where someone received services from a psychotherapist, a lawyer, a doctor there would be an institution of users who had their own experience of being users of those services but who had gained sufficient experience and training to be peer guides for others who sought their help in navigating the profession.

I think each profession and the services it delivers needs ultimately to be governed by a body that ultimately represents its users. How would one identify who would represent users? Currently interest groups are typically constituted by voluntary associations with paid membership. Particularly in the case of organisations claiming to represent a large and diffuse class, the membership is a skewed, indeed often highly idiosyncratic, sample of the target group. Choice, the leading consumer group in Australia boasts an impressive membership of over 170,000. But it’s less than 1 percent of the represented group. I think one needs to start with representative sampling from the user/beneficiary body. One could then combine this with peer training and mechanisms that might encourage a genuine meritocracy of concern and expertise to develop within the group.

Secondly, the current dysfunction of our politics arises from a similar problem — the domination of a professional political class. For that reason, since at least the odd conjunction of Australia’s republic debate and the arrival of Pauline Hanson in parliament, I’ve been keen on introducing representation by sampling into our constitution — as already exists via juries in our legal system. The more I have thought about this, the more profound seem to me to be the issues. My own reference to the Greek political principle of isegoria or equality of speech seems cognate with Illich’s idea of defending the vernacular world.

To put the point briefly, electoral politics necessarily involves competition and this is almost invariably within an increasingly professionalised elite. Selection by sampling is not. Electoral campaigning has been so relentlessly optimised for effectiveness that today the culture of politics is increasingly uninhabitable. By contrast, citizens’ juries play to our evolved nature as the species that evolved to survive on the African savannah by solving problems together. No sooner have a group been selected than they begin to generate their own culture adapted to their deliberative task. It puts me in mind of the passage in Matthew “where two or three are gathered together unto my name, there am I in the midst of them”, a passage that to which Illich often referred.