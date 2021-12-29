Some podcasting for democracy

Posted on December 29, 2021 by Nicholas Gruen

Hi All. Just to let you know of a podcast I did with Jim O’Shaugnessey’s program “Infinite loops”. You can download it from this link. I’ve also done another one with Bernard Keane (who was an excellent discussant). I’ll also post it when it’s released in the New Year.

You can download a transcript from this link (pdf).

And I’ve just been sent the unedited video

 

This entry was posted in Sortition and citizens’ juries. Bookmark the permalink.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments