Ideas, hacks, representation by sampling and political theory

This post began as a long tweet thread in response to Tim Dean’s asking for my views on New Zealand’s tilt toward proportional representation (PR). I’ve expanded it a little here, but it’s still a short post. In any event it tries to crystalise something I think is important in the way I see things — and in how I see them differently to those who give more weight to political theory than I do.

The New Zealanders’ more PR(ish) system seems to be working well for them. But while such topics occupy the minds of the political ‘thinkers’, that’s because academia in particular is so given to ‘big debates’ with ideal types with long histories in the literature.

Here, as in other areas like economics, I think much more progress is possible by paying less attention to theory and the endless set-piece debates between this and that (say FPTP v PR) and more attention to specific hacks which look like they could make a major contribution. I set out the difference between an ‘idea’ and a ‘hack’ in this passage.

Friedman’s ‘idea’ was unbundling delivery from funding leading to the ‘hacks’ of vouchers and income-contingent loans, for instance. Coase’s ‘idea’ was to think about externalities as an artefact of the definition and assignment of property rights, the corresponding ‘hacks’ being such things as pollution permits and spectrum auctions.

By contrast, I pointed to George Stigler’s research into utility regulation in the 1950s which documented the results of what we now call ‘regulatory capture’. This provides us with an ‘idea’ (price regulation isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.) It also leads us to ask if we could change things to improve this – change regulatory governance or whatever. But where, in the cases above, the hacks arise as ‘aha’ moments from the analysis (even if such aha moments turn out to be a dead-end or require lots more development), Stigler’s critique, his ‘idea’ might give us some ‘aha’ about something that’s wrong, but it doesn’t lead directly to any ‘aha’ moment as to how to fix it.

In the language I developed in that article, the idea embodied in juries is that the public can be represented by sampling from the relevant population (as opposed to elected representation). And the ‘hack’ is simply doing so. The idea can be instantiated in the real world immediately via random or other form of sampling in a jury.

I think there’s a lot to be said for bringing citizens’ juries into our understanding of checks and balances. Not only are they a different way to do democracy — different ‘theory’ of democracy if you will. They’re time-honoured. So, in seeking the populace’s support, we wouldn’t be asking them to back some professor’s theory but rather the chain of legitimacy back to Magna Carta and beyond and to ‘lean into’ their trust of their neighbours (and theirdistrust of politicians).

I’d LIKE to think that greater PR here would improve things, but I just don’t know. New Zealand has done some good things since greater PR, but nothing DIFFICULT that I can think of. And the alternative is Italy which doesn’t appeal.

So where I’m sceptical that theory tells us enough to be confident that a shift from single member electorates to something more PR(ish) like New Zealand, I think we can target the ‘idea/hack’ of representation by sampling at specific problems (as I proposed in a general way here) and in so doing have confidence we’re making clear improvements. I also take heart from the new community vigour that Voices for Indi and other moves for independents around the country has brought.