Labor Undermining Labour?

I’m a Labor voter and I’ll do as I’ve always done at the upcoming election by voting Labor again. Nonetheless… I think there are at least three Labor Party policy pillars that made sense once upon a time but now need overhauling due to their turning counterproductive to labour.

Education

The standard left-wing position is to get more students through high school and university to spread the prosperity of the professional class through the wider population. In the 70s, where the high school completion rate was between 30 and 40%, this made a lot of sense.

Unfortunately, the right general policy goal transmogrified into abandoning technical schools, lowering standards at high schools and sending students to study increasingly watered-down and useless tertiary degrees. Somewhere along the line, the policy has ended up making people who do working-class jobs poorer, people who derive some benefit from tertiary studies dumber and people who derive no benefit from tertiary studies both poorer and dumber. Working-class people delay their entry into paying jobs and skill acquisition; people who derive benefit from tertiary studies do degrees that are less rigorous than otherwise; and people who don’t derive benefit from tertiary studies are in the worst of both worlds.

This state of affairs is made worse by fields of study that are actively hostile to intellectual development and course credentialism or education inflation that turns on-the-job training into Master’s-degree cash cows for universities. Research in Lacanian gobbledygook or grievance studies generally and Master’s degrees in how to be a librarian should be discouraged rather than subsidised by governments handing over blank cheques to universities.

Sadly, education is the policy area that Labor is least likely to change course on. The university sector is its client and an increasingly bloodthirsty monster. Some major changes in how general society views tertiary education would be required for Labor to ever contemplate cutting the conveyor belt directing students to universities and the ever-growing need for credentials. There’s also a very good case for encouraging some kids to drop out of high school early and get to working and apprenticeships earlier.

Another potential reform option, of politicians actively choosing which courses do or do not get funding… no, that’s crazy — best that be left in the hands of unelected university bureaucrats and tenured academic staff with purer motives.



Income Taxes

There’s a whole infrastructure behind income taxes. On a technical level, it’s easy to increase incomes taxes at the upper end and think you’re progressive job is done. And that might have been true when income taxes were first introduced in 1915…

In 1915, there was comparatively little capital in Australia, no great accumulations of wealth over generations and plenty of cheap land. Taxing high incomes was in effect taxing wealth. But that’s all different now.

We should be aiming for our society to be more dynamic, with people’s net worth rising and falling. People shouldn’t be able to just sit on their wealth and working people starting from nothing shouldn’t be hampered from accumulating wealth. There needs to be a balance.

In contrast with 1915, simply taxing higher incomes increasingly serves to hamper the accumulation of wealth by people starting off with nothing, or less than nothing after obtaining an increasingly useless university degree. A 35% marginal tax rate to a 65-year-old sitting in their paid-off house is peanuts compared to a 25-year-old up-and-comer paying off their HECS debt and contributing 10% to super.

Nevertheless, the default Labor position is to maintain those higher income tax rates, maybe increase them at the top end, and continue to tax labour at a higher rate than capital. More imagination is needed, much like when Labor first introduced a capital gains tax in 1985. And now, with the much better state resources and technology at our disposal, more can be done.

Here are a few suggestions to shift the overall tax take away from a simple annual cut of income:

Tax refunds are made over multiple years. So if your income is highly variable from year to year, as it often is for parents and those creating businesses, you get a refund based on taxes paid in previous years

Tax incomes earned from work and one’s own business at a lower rate than income earned from capital

Significantly drop the tax rates on the first x amount of income across a lifetime

Drop the 50% capital-gains tax offset and index to inflation like in the good old days

Introduce a Tobin tax

Apply Georgist land taxes on wealth held in property

Increase consumption taxes, reduce income taxes, including negative tax rates on the lower end — in essence, money for nothing to offset the increased taxes on consumption

Rather than a flat rate, increase consumption taxes on luxuries or unproductive or unhealthy goods (in other words, expand the scope of sin taxes)

Introduce direct wealth taxes for total assets valued above a certain threshold

Introduce an inheritance tax

Get rid of payroll taxes

Dual-Income Families and Cheaper Outsourced Childcare

We’re in some senses a freer nation than we once were. There is more choice available and the entrenched status of women in the workforce has been a wonderful policy success that the Labor party in particular can be proud of.

The labour movement also takes great justifiable pride in its successful fight for a 40-hour working week and unleashing much more leisure for family-friendly fun times. So why is the Labor Party aiming to double a family’s workload with an 80-hour working week? While I don’t think the aim should be to discourage dual-income families and outsourced childcare, I don’t think we are taking the complete cost of encouraging them into consideration.

Kids are increasingly obese and socially anxious, adults are increasingly lonely or stressed and parents are overprotecting their children. Could much of that be resolved with one parent at home cooking home-made meals from the day’s grocery shopping, tending to extended family and friendships throughout the community and keeping an eye on neighbourhood streets and backyards to make sure the kids are alright?

We have used our increasing wealth as a society to make things worse for anyone with a young family. A couple on an average wage with a couple of kids these days is much less likely to be owning a home and feeling secure despite both parents working jobs that require tertiary-level degrees when compared to a single-income family from the 1950s. Granted, the availability of goods, services and conveniences these days has skyrocketed, but what’s the point of a larger, more functional kitchen in a home you don’t own when no one has the time to cook?

One potential way to balance the situation is to take the money that would otherwise be paid to subsidise childcare and pay it to all parents directly to do with what they wish. That way, there’s more real choice in the matter. Alternatively or additionally, households with children could be able to income split. Regardless, the default Labor position of encouraging families to work in excess of 40 hours a week should be downgraded and a policy of making life easier for families who only work 40 hours a week should take its place.

