AI: is it coming for us? (No) Is it a big deal (Yes)

This is an excellent podcast featuring an ‘industry expert’ and then someone who’s introduced as an ‘economic genius’ — Tyler Cowan. The industry expert is good on salient facts to help you understand how we got to where we are now. American journalism seems to value this more than our own journalism which has a good deal more spin about it — and many more appearances on Insiders.

Meanwhile Tyler gives us his take on AI which is well worth listening to. He is indeed an amazing fellow. He runs his own podcast where he interviews people from a vast range of different backgrounds, casually demonstrating his own reading in the area. He seems to publish a book every year or other year. He runs a group blog, holds down an economics professorship and a Bloomberg column. And one of the books he published is on his own autism. You can notice it in his style. Anyway, it’s not surprising he’s so up on ChatGPT since he’s the nearest thing to ChatGPT team human has ever thrown together itself.

Naturally enough Tyler’s take is that AI could be a threat like any — he repeats “ANY” — important new technology but that it’s too early to regulate it — since we wouldn’t know how. And that in the meantime we should be excited about its ability to complement our own abilities. Indeed, while teachers and lecturers around the world see AI as a threat to their ability to examine their students, Tyler’s jumped out of the blocks in no time. Now of the three essays his students are assessed on, one examines them on their ability to use AI for research assistance and collaboration.

Which is cool.

Anyway, I recommend the podcast.