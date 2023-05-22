This post began as an ad for an artist with traditional and AI graphic design skills. If you want to apply, please be my guest. But the post also presents a nice simplification of a way of thinking.

Right now I’m wondering how to illustrate what I call “the off-ramp from reality”.

We can be deflected from really looking reality in the eye with wishful thinking. H. A. Simon argues that this happens in corporations.

What managers know they should do — whether by analysis or intuitively — is very often different from what they actually do. A common failure of managers, which all of us have observed, is the postponement of difficult decisions. What is it that makes decisions difficult and hence tends to cause postponement? Often, the problem is that all of the alternatives have undesired consequences. When people have to choose the lesser of two evils, they do not simply behave like Bayesian statisticians, weighing the bad against the worse in the light of their respective possibilities. Instead, they avoid the decision, searching for alternatives that do not have negative outcomes. If such alternatives are not available, they are likely to continue to postpone making a choice. A choice between undesirables is a dilemma, something to be avoided or evaded.

I’d say that, since Simon wrote those words this process has been industrialised by various processes including the specification of ‘corporate values’. Invariably they’ll define them as a list of pleasing expressions. But usually, the real issue is how those values get traded off against each other. An organisation might agree on these three values among others.

We’re a close-knit team

We’re always keen to improve

The customer is always right.

Lots of people will be happy to sign up to all three, but I’d argue that we only really understand the reality of those values when we face the discomfort of how and in what circumstances one would trade one off against the other. Each value will sometimes be impossible to honour without sacrificing one of the other two. Supporting a colleague — always a nice thing in the abstract — might have to give way to the need to improve or satisfy a customer (in each case by reproving or disagreeing with what a colleague has done).

Note — according to an older tradition, the teaching of medical ethics, or the process of applying codes of conduct would focus people precisely on the uncomfortable dilemmas. If you really wanted to explore corporate values at your strategy retreat, you wouldn’t list your favourite values (This always reminds me of Woody’s mother saying to his father “Have it your own way, the Atlantic Ocean is a better ocean than the Pacific Ocean”.) Instead each of the small tables might explore situations where value 1 would be sacrificed for value 2 and vice versa. And why. But I’m unaware of that ever happening and very open to any counter-examples from readers’ experiences.

Thinking you can have all the values is just wishful thinking — and that keeps us away from reality. My post inviting you to the ‘alt-centre’ endorses James Burnham’s assertion that more than nine-tenths of political debate is likewise, just wishful thinking, or in my terms, an invitation to the ‘off-ramp’. ‘Freedom’, ‘equality’, ‘human dignity’ and ‘fairness’ are transcendental/metaphysical values:

From a purely logical point of view, the arguments offered for the formal aims and goals may be valid or fallacious; but, except by accident, they are necessarily irrelevant to real political problems, since they are designed to prove the ostensible points of the formal structure—points of religion or metaphysics, or the abstract desirability of some utopian ideal. … We imagine we are arguing over the moral and legal status of the principle of the freedom of the seas when the real question is who is to control the seas. From this it follows that the real meaning, the real goal and aims, are left irresponsible. … This method, whose intellectual consequence is merely to confuse and hide, can teach us nothing of the truth, can in no way help us to solve the problems of our political life. In the hands of the powerful and their spokesmen, however, used by demagogues or hypocrites or simply the self-deluded, this method is well designed, and the best, to deceive us, and to lead us by easy routes to the sacrifice of our own interests and dignity in the service of the mighty.

This off-ramp from reality distracts us with chimeras. It takes us to a weightless world in which you don’t have the discomfort of choosing whether you’ll sacrifice this value or that one. So when we get tangled up in arguing for ‘freedom’ or ‘equality’ as transcendent values or just the more mundane organisational values outlined above, we’ve already mostly lost contact with the more uncomfortable reality that these things do not exist in our world as abstract entities, but only ever in concrete situations and they do not appear with any force or clarity except where they are traded off against other things we also value.

There’s another off-ramp that operates not so much through our attraction to comfortable abstractions, but rather through our passions, particularly anger, self-righteousness and contempt. We take this off-ramp when a conversations fail to help us understand others or the world and lead instead to frustration and recrimination. The conversation takes the form of a discussion, but it’s really just an exchange in which two people stay in their own heads and talk past each other. Thus, for instance two people quarrel and each ends up thinking ‘that’s just what they would say’, without really trying to understand where the other is ‘coming from’.

Just as political debate takes the fantasy off-ramp from reality in the form of abstract values, it also takes this darker form. Let’s say you want to argue something about some ideologically contested issue — it might be whether we should be concerned about welfare cheating, or whether corporate tax should be increased or lowered or something more explosive like whether you sign up to a slogan which doesn’t solve some difficult edge case (trans-women are women?). That off-ramp of being accused of bad faith by those you suspect of bad faith won’t be far away. They would say that wouldn’t they?

And so the conversation never gets going. It just sits in preconfigured train tracks. More broadly political debate is mainly preoccupied with framing issues to provoke prejudices — the exact opposite of an engagement with reality and an invitation to thought.

And so to picturing this. …

Here’s the kind of thing I have in mind, though I’ve just put two AI images next to each other in a Powerpoint picture.

The idea is that the person is in the world and could travel somewhere real and find out more about it. But he takes the ‘offramp’ from reality to a fairyland of unicorns, rainbows and I think coloured ballons with people enjoying themselves, and then there’d be either one other pathway leading to reality — or as in the diagram with a number of other pathways.

But I’m discovering that, though AI can be amazingly good at generating some initial image, instructing it with additional text is often inadequate to get it to do what you want. Here’s the attempt of one person who’s worked on this.

The off-ramp and the separate worlds aren’t very clear. Another person I worked with from Upwork who was shown this ended up saying this:

I spent some time trying to generate some of your ideas this afternoon. Unfortunately, I was unable to create the specific concepts with the AI generator I use. I thought I could create the component parts and compile them, but I was unable to execute the basic idea of a highway with an offramp during my trial. … I have been trying to conceptualize how to do it efficiently. I imagine you could create it with a digital painting, which is done by plugging a drawing pad into Photoshop. A person could create the base drawing that way, and then add the AI images behind them : ie paint the highway, paste in an exit sign and billboard from stock, then erase and add or overlay a section of AI fantasy world.

Anyway, you can see roughly the design I’m trying to work towards. It probably requires ‘mixed methods’ of AI generated images then supplemented with human-generated additions all worked on in a graphics program like photoshop. It could be varied — so that there could be a different off-ramp with a more menacing and angry hue to illustrate conversation that gets nasty on social media or perhaps several off-ramps of different kinds in the same diagram.

And there you have it. I hope the some people find the ideas in the post of some value on their own and whether they do or not, that this explains what kind of image I want to work towards.