The Voice For John Stuart Mill

The biggest winner from the referendum on the weekend is John Stuart Mill.
There’s a strand of left-wing orthodoxy these days that deprecates free speech and brands opposing viewpoints as dangerous wrongthink. This firebrand mode of thinking is excellent at producing an engaged cabal of supporters, but its fruits will often face oblivion in the privacy of one’s own voting booth.
The Yes campaign was undermined by its intellectual siege mentality. In the face of an implacable campaign, only the people already beyond the pale could raise legitimate objections, and so these objections were thought to be invalidated solely by the lack of virtue of those who raised them.
Although John Stuart Mill is a dead white man, the Yes campaigners could do with reading his arguments for free speech and actually engaging with the viewpoints of the opposing side. When political decisions are made privately, it’s better to reduce the fervent engagement of your own tribe to garner more lukewarm support from the other.
All fair enough. It certainly describes several of the books I saw in bookshops which marketed themselves with “all you need to know about the voice” but, at least on my browsing, rarely rose above anodyne propaganda.
However as far as the battle on the airwaves is concerned, the players are more or less forced into pretty mind numbingly one dimensional assertions. Our media doesn’t really do deliberation any more — though radio sometimes rises to the occasion. As I argued in my essay on the competition delusion, these days the media’s role in the centre of the discussion isn’t to deepen engagement but to serve up arousing grabs of various echo chambers — including chat between them.
I am not sure that it’s the media’s fault.
The intellectual water people have been swimming in for a long while now is pretty toxic. Head down to any of the drinking establishments in and around Australia’s most prestigious universities and you won’t hear a single bad word said of the Voice.
It’s an entire intellectual culture that is completely detached from its opponents. It’s shrill and performative and vapid.
Bruce Pascoe is an intellectual fraud yet look at him celebrated in the Faculty of Science at Australia’s premier university: https://science.unimelb.edu.au/about/news/bruce-pascoe-appointed-enterprise-professor-in-indigenous-agriculture
With Marcia in tow fresh from trashing Peter Sutton for having the temerity to expose Pascoe. A serious anthropologist whose book she’d written a preface to previously, now traduced as a racist.
So much for “misinformation”…
Antonios
” A sense of superiority based solely on a lack of curiosity”
Is and has perhaps always been the defining quality of Australia’s rulling class.
No?