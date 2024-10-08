Anyone know a good web designer?

Troppo is looking a bit tired IMO. I designed the original site from a WordPress theme and I was pretty good at driving WP in those days. But it seems quite a lot more complicated these days, or maybe it’s just that I’m getting old and less mentally flexible.

Accordingly I am wondering whether any readers know of a good web designer whose doesn’t charge the earth and would also be willing to give me a couple of lessons so I can capably maintain the site from then on.

I probably should have consulted Nicholas before posting this, but I will certainly give him the ability to participate if he wishes, and a veto over the end result given that he has been maintaining the site for years now with little help except for occasional posts by David Walker.

One thing I would like help with is how to change the size/scale of images. The one at the top of my initial post is too small/narrow. I want it full column width, something I once knew how to do but have forgotten.