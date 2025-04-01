Cheap gas? Cheap nuclear? Yeh nah

This article deals with Federal Coalition Opposition Leader Peter Dutton’s election promise to force gas producers to reduce the price of gas for Australian consumers to $10 per gigajoule.
However, according to a debate on last night Q &A between Labor Climate Change Minister Ed Husic and his Coalition counterpart Ted Evans, Husic stated that the cost price of most Australian gas was around $7 per gigajoule with another $4 paid by the producers for transporting it to market. Evans did not contest those figures.
Accordingly, it seems Dutton believes he can force gas producers to supply gas to Australian consumers at a loss. Certainly, the Commonwealth has very wide powers under Constitution section 51(20) to regulate the activities of trading, financial and foreign corporations, including (according to case law) power to regulate prices they charge. However, it would be extraordinary if that included the power to force gas producers to pump gas from the ground and sell it at a loss!! I don’t know of any case law directly on point, but we don’t actually need any.
Section 51(31) of the Constitution gives the Federal Parliament the power to effect “the acquisition of property on just terms from any State or person for any purpose in in respect of which the Parliament has the power to make laws.”
“Just terms” effectively means a fair market price. There is no way that a law attempting to force gas producers to sell gas (their property once it is pumped from the ground) to sell it at a loss. Thus, Dutton’s proposed law will certainly invalid by the High Court if it passed by Parliament. If Dutton has access to competent constitutional lawyers then he already knows this. I can only presume he is hoping to fool enough voters before the upcoming election to allow him to win government. If so, it is one of the most cynical, irresponsible political gambits I can recall.
Clearly, Labor is aware of the situation. It already has a system of gas regulation with a price cap of $14 per gigajoule. That would almost certainly withstand constitutional challenge because it allow for a small profit for producers.
This election campaign is getting sillier and sillier, especially in the area of energy policy, and especially on the part of the Coalition. Their position is equally confusing on nuclear power. Dutton claims he can build 7 nuclear power stations for $160 billion. That might be true if small modular reactors currently existed as commercial propositions, but they don’t. The current cost of a new nuclear reactor in the United States is $50 billion (Australian). That makes $350 billion for seven of them, plus an amount for training of personnel to build and operate the reactors of (say) another $50 billion. Thus, $400 billion in total. Labor claims the Coalition nuclear plan would cost $600 billion, which is a tad exaggerated but closer to the reality than Dutton’s claims.
The true situation is that Australia can most cheaply and effectively meet its energy needs as coal plants are decommissioned between now and 2035 through a combination of wind, solar and pumped hydro. I dealt with pumped hydro in a fairly recent article here at Troppo. ANU scientists have located hundreds of suitable pumped hydro sites throughout Australia, many of them fairly close to existing transmission lines.
One possible exception to this proposition is Western Australia. There don’t appear to be any suitable potential pumped hydro sites within striking distance of Perth. That would be the only place where one of Dutton’s much-touted Nuclear plants might actually make sense
I am surprised that neither the media nor politicians aren’t talking much more about pumped hydro. It’s one of the many things that surprise me about Australian politics, despite a lifetime of observation and analysis.
Simply impossible to say , which promise, from which party is the more silly…
However re both pumped hydro and nuclear, both are very expensive,in practice really hard to build.
Unlikely to be available at scale needed in time.
We potentially at least have a lot more gas we could use relatively clean and definitely much better than the current plan to keep Victoria’s brown coal generators going for years longer.
PS
A really sincere question
Most of the developed world: the US, China, Europe etc is ‘ up to its eyeballs ‘ ,has been living beyond its means investing in rubbish schemes share buybacks etc that are akin to ” calming the red sea’,
For decades now.
Can this continue, indefinitely?
Ken, what do you think needs to be done to improve the construction record of pumped hydro?
You know more about pumped hydro than I do, but the problems with Snowy 2.0 (2017 announcement estimate $2 billion; current estimated cost $12 billion) and Kidston don’t exactly fill me with confidence that these projects can be delivered on time and on budget.
Note: At the very least, the Snowy 2.0 disaster also looks to me like a reasonable explanation for the lack of widespread discussion about the merits of pumped hydro.
One particular and , hopefully unique,aspect of the snowy hydro build was in the rush to announce it, full geotechnical surveys of the tunnel routes were not done.
Given the geology the lack of detailed geotechnical surveys was a mistake.
The steep flanks of the snowy mts are often a complex mix of multiple layers of old metamorphic rocks – some very hard and brittle others fairly soft crumbly often tilted at angles of 45 degrees or more – plus there are beds of old pyroclastics. ( Much of the rocks are around 400 mls)
potentially very tricky to tunnel through.
Also in some places, fairly recent lava flows burried whole river valleys so you could I guess at times start tunneling through basalt and suddenly hit an old river bed aquifer.
And on top of that in general higher areas around here are rising about 4 to 6 centimetres a year.
PS if your interested NSW now has a fabulous digital geological mapping system : Minview.
Below is link for the area thats roughly where they are trying to tunnel – if you click on a particular bit of color coded map a menu pops up with options to view things like ,roads in that location, surface geology , faults and major boundaries so on.
https://minview.geoscience.nsw.gov.au/#/?lon=148.4774&lat=-35.85512&z=11&bm=bm1&l=ge611:n:100,ge610:n:100,ge69:n:100,ge68:n:100,ge67:n:100,ge66:n:100,ge65:n:100,ge64:n:100,ge63:n:100,ge62:n:100,ge61:n:100,ge612:y:100,hi1:n:25,wa1:y:100,ut1:y:100,ad0:y:100
The Snowy 2.0 fiasco may well be the reason pumped hydro doesn’t figure in public discussion. But it suffers from the considerable distance from top dam to bottom, as well as unstable ground leading to several major cave-ins.
Other potential sites identified by ANU scientists don’t have those problems and would be much cheaper and easier to build. However, even the very expensive Snowy 2.0 is cheaper than a modern nuclear plant (just under $30 billion versus $50 billion for a nuclear plant)
That 30 billion figure dos it include the cost of connecting it to the grid? – the engineering all those ks of big towers etc cant be cheap.
The QLD pumped hydro scheme that the new government recently axed was also announced by the previous government without proper geotec etc.
To my eye the legislative and planing approval obstacles re nuclear power are more significant than cost
The federal laws banning nuclear would need to be repealed – hard work. Then the States would also need to be got on side… Then there is all the usual biz of getting things past the web of planning laws etc. Even if its possible all that would probably take much too long, probably much longer than building a actual plant.
Feel ideally we should revoke the law banning nuclear options but that’s all for the moment- around the world there is a lot of work being done on new forms of nuclear power that might dramatically change things.
Ken as I see it
Any debate as to whether option A or option B is ‘ cheaper’ is profoundly misleading .
Both options entail huge increases in costs. No two ways about it.
It pobably has to be done but it will hurt regardless.
The problems with gas are:
It is too expensive. Will the LNP have providers use gas which makes a loss or subsidise it. A bit the same with nukes as well.
There are not enough gas powered plants around at present so quite a few would need to be built. Kurri Kurri anyone?
You also then have to get it to the Eastern states which would take time and money.
The private sector only likes gas to firm when renewables cannot deliver and the wholesale price thus rises.
Ken you forgot batteries to assist. It appears they are doing damned well in SA