Some collected observations on the Middle East crisis.

I posted something similar on Facebook a few days back, and thought I might get some useful feedback here.

Search for:

Subscribe via Email Get notified of new posts via email

Categories Categories Select Category Art and Architecture (125) Ask Troppo’s Love Gods (19) Bargains (66) Best From Elsewhere (42) Blegs (90) Blogs TNG (9) bubble (16) Bullshit (23) Business (54) Chess (73) Climate Change (88) Competitions (16) Coronavirus crisis (56) Criminal law (2) Cultural Critique (258) Dance (20) Death and taxes (53) Democracy (166) Sortition and citizens’ juries (48) Economics and public policy (1,888) Innovation (130) Education (219) Employment (35) Environment (103) Ethics (72) Films and TV (192) Firms (4) Food (16) Geeky Musings (86) Gender (59) Health (114) History (396) Humour (206) Immigration and refugees (40) Indigenous (15) Inequality (23) Information (52) Intellectual Monopoly Privileges (8) Intellectual Property (22) Interesting Graphs (20) Isegoria (10) IT and Internet (258) Journalism (110) Law (382) Libertarian Musings (44) Life (382) Literature (139) Media (232) Medical (19) Metablogging (50) Methodology (13) Miscellaneous (62) Missing Link (269) Music (71) Ned the Bear (77) Parenting (19) Personal (10) Philosophy (383) Political theory (374) Politics – international (624) Politics – national (998) Politics – Northern Territory (120) Print media (139) Products (2) Public and Private Goods (32) Race and indigenous (26) recovery of old post (2) regulation (94) Religion (109) repost for the record (2) Review (8) Science (153) Site News (7) Social (52) Social Policy (64) Society (300) Space (12) Sport – rugby (37) Sport – Rugby League (14) Sport-general (77) Startup (1) Terror (25) Theatre (40) Travel (9) Uncategorised (1,118) Uncategorized (1,444) War and military (2) Web and Government 2.0 (98) WOW! – Amazing (23)

Authors Select Author... Antonios Sarhanis (10) B Model Baby (5) Backroom Girl (7) Bruce Bradbury (10) Cam (63) Chris Lloyd (30) Damian Jeffree (5) Danielle McCredden (6) Darlene (2) David Coles (1) David Walker (122) davidsligar (2) Don Arthur (505) Dr Troppo (12) ellenbroad (2) Fred Argy (113) Gaby (5) Geoff Honnor (136) Ingolf Eide (52) James Farrell (159) James Wheeldon (3) JC (4) Jen (3) john r walker (20) john Walker (7) Joshua Gans (1) Julia (5) Ken Parish (1438) Luke Slawomirski (4) Mark Bahnisch (272) meika loofs samorzewski (1) Mike Waller (2) Nicholas Gruen (3057) Patrick (20) Paul Bamford (aka Gummo T) (33) Paul Frijters (347) Paul Martin (3) Paul Watson (4) Peter Whiteford (12) Rafe Champion (18) Rex Ringschott (95) Richard Tsukamasa Green (121) Roop Sandhu (13) Sam Roggeveen (1) Saul Eslake (16) Scott Wickstein (43) Seamus C (5) Shaun Cronin (16) Sophie Masson (67) Stephen Hill (24) Tony Harris (152) Wayne Wood (105) Wicking (110)