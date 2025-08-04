Liz Allen stopped talking to me. Actually she didn’t even start.

This is becoming a series. The point is that public figures now routinely refuse to engage with counter-arguments. I have another one not yet written about Nobel Laureate Brian Schmidt who did not respond to three polite emails from me. The latest intellectual coward is Liz Allen, who is the go to pro-population growth demographer with media training (taking over from Peter MacDonald).
She wrote an article on The Conversation earlier this year. Have a read of it now else my commentary below will not make any sense. I came across it in May and sent her an email on July 8. The entire email is below. I have had no reply. After a whole month, I think I can safely assume that I will not receive one.
What does it say about someone who will not defend their position or acknowledge other frameworks? When people send me critical emails in my field of expertise (i.e. my research area) which happens every year or so, I always respond. Always. I just cannot resist.
FYI, I sent a direct email to the this aspiring academic that I have published my assessment of her pitiful lack of response.
Dear Dr. Allen,
I refer to your article in the conversation, which I recently encountered. With the greatest respect, I found it very one-sided and have quoted your article with critical commentary below. I think population growth is way too high and this does not indicate a hidden agenda on my part or on the part of others who draw attention to it. More importantly, I think the discussion seems bedevilled by unnecessary culture war acrimony.
“A sensible approach to population and immigration is needed to ensure living standards don’t go backwards.” Yes, everyone agrees. Is the current policy sensible or driven by vested interests? Is more population always better? Is our current growth optimal? Sorry for the rhetorical questions. But your article seems to avoid these key points.
“Migrants help us weather the demographic headwinds.” Well, only a little. I wrote an article for TC here (based on my published research though I am not primarily a demographer). It helps slightly but not all that much, much less so if migrants bring their parents over under family reunion. The momentum of falling TFR is just too irresistible. The age dependency ratio, variously defined, will increase no matter what. We cannot get back to the population pyramid of the 1980s, without going back to a TFR=3.5 for a couple of generations. Which is not only impossible but would be a disaster, I am sure you agree. Demographic aging must be managed, not avoided. For instance, we could all work to 71 instead of 67. Not what I personally planned for but not a national disaster either. But there are the other issues of congestion and the massive cost of extending infrastructure. Let’s have the discussion of how to adjust, but it seems to me you did not. You just seemed to argue that more migrants is the only rational response to local population aging.
It beggars belief that housing affordability is unrelated to our population increase. Yes, capital prices went up during Covid when there was zero migration, which appears to be an empirical counter-example, but that is because of all the free money that was pumped into our wallets. On the other hand, rental costs went down and only went up again when NOM spiked (see attached graphic). We were also told that zero immigration would destroy the economy and it did not (not that I want zero immigration), again because of all the free money.
Both Liz and Peter MacDonald are demographers with almost no knowledge of economics. It is atrocious since they jointly drive much official immigration thinking in Australia. They don’t believe in labour markets and relative wages adjusting to correct imbalances but instead see selective immigration intakes as an essential means of eliminating excess demands for labour.
When about 60% of new housing demands arise from immigration it is utterly implausible to argue immigration does not drive house prices and rentals.
Extra infrastructure costs dominate any “gains-from-trade” benefits from immigration. So too do congestion costs in our major cities.
They also dispute claims that labor demand curves slope downwards so that extra migrants put a cap on wage growth. It always surprises me that the Labor Party which is supposed to be interested in workers is so keen on depressing wages and shifting higher returns to owners of fixed assets such as owners of land and housing. Yes, property owners such as yourself get capital gains on their properties from immigration as the functional distribution of income turns against Labor.
They will not debate you because they cannot. They are wrong and their phoney non-economics based theories do damage to Australia.
Ah perfect example of ‘your not from my silo’ f off
I’ll add a gratuitous link to my Troppo piece examining what we can extract as broadly established facts about immigration’s connection with housing prices:
https://clubtroppo.com.au/2025/04/21/immigration-cuts-and-housing-prices-what-research-says-and-media-should-report/
Key points:
Note that none of this answers the question; it just seeks to establish some baseline facts on the basis of which sensible arguments can be made.