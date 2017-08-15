Barnaby Joyce: Not good at policymaking, either

Posted on August 15, 2017 by David Walker
It is pretty amazing, isn't it, that you have had two out of nine Greens Senators didn't realise they were citizens of another country. It shows incredible sloppiness on their part. You know, when you nominate for Parliament, there is actually a question — you have got to address that Section 44 question and you've got to tick the box and confirm that you are not a citizen of another country.

Hat tip: Richard Halcomb

Barnaby Joyce is in the news a bit right now. Coincidentally, I wrote an assessment of his abilities in a column for The CEO Magazine way back on 31 July, before the section 44 scandal broke.

How’s that holding up? Better than some of my efforts:

Barnaby Joyce is the sort of bloke who will happily have a smoke and a beer with anyone, a terrific natural politician, often frank and usually entertaining. He’s an ideal local MP. But as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, he is a man elevated above his level of competence.

I didn’t write this lightly. In general I am impressed by federal politicians, having seen a few of them fairly close-up. But sometimes it’s important to point out that someone has been given more responsibility than is good for the nation. Barnaby’s record is pretty clear.

About David Walker

David Walker runs publishing consultancy Shorewalker DMS (shorewalker.net). David has previously edited the award-winning INTHEBLACK business magazine, been chief operating officer of online publisher WorkDay Media, held policy and communications roles at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia and the Business Council of Australia, and run the website for online finance start-up eChoice. He has written professionally on economics, business and public policy since 1987 and spent three years in the Canberra Press Gallery for News Limited and The Age.
2 Responses to Barnaby Joyce: Not good at policymaking, either

  1. I am and will always be Not Trampis says:
    August 15, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    A quick look at the NZ website would have helped him

    Reply
  2. Marks says:
    August 16, 2017 at 11:50 am

    It’s not only Barnaby.

    Since Mr Joyce was a New Zealand citizen, the New Zealand Parliament and its MPs have every right to discuss one of its citizens.

    You’d wonder at the Australian Foreign Minister, and Attorney General not being able to see the great big hole opening up in front of them by suggesting that the NZ Parliament and MPs are doing anything wrong in bringing up one of its own citizens in its own chamber.

    The further hole they are digging for themselves is this: if it is such a big deal that dual citizenship has led to this, how are they going to argue to the High Court that Mr Joyce’s dual citizenship is no big deal? The fact that it has caused a problem is hardly likely to help their case.

    Reply

