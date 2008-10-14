Cometh the hour: Paul Krugman’s Nobel

My take on Krugman’s Nobel – from today’s Crikey! And there’s lots of other views around the blogosphere, not all of whose I’ve read. Joshua had Krugman as a teacher and his post is a goodie – make sure you read Krugman’s interstellar trade theory. Because I don’t think I can just provide the url – it’s specific to my ‘Google Reader’ I’ve pasted the list of items that come up when I search my favourite blogs – or the one’s entered into my Google reader – with “Krugman + Nobel”.
Cometh the hour cometh the Nobel. Paul Krugman didn’t get the prize for his journalism. But he should have. Heres a chronological list of the highlights of his career.
1. ‘New’ or strategic trade theory
2. Economic geography
3. His writing on financial crises
4. Economic journalism for Slate – serious lengthy articles explaining economics to the interested layperson
5. Economic journalism of the NYT op ed kind.
But the list is also in reverse order of significance. Though Krugman got the Nobel for items 1 and 2, I would have given it to him for items 3 to 5. Krugmans work has got better and better.
His participation in new trade theory was interesting enough. But it wasnt the first time, and wont be the last that the discipline was mesmerised by something that turned out to be pretty useless. Strategic trade theory tells us what we already knew (though economists spent a lot of time ignoring it) – namely that economies of scale are important in determining the patterns of trade, that in principle countries can intervene to advantage themselves in trade by that its difficult, risky and the payoffs are typically not large.
Krugman argued that he and his comrades couldn’t have known that until they tried. Well fair enough, but economists of great standing – like John Hicks and Milton Friedman had already warned that the problem with modelling imperfect competition was that one was forced into making too many ad hoc assumptions to get models to work for them to be much use. That’s exactly what happened.
Things improve with Krugmans economic geography. Though he often apologises for the informality of his models and indeed seems less preoccupied with getting them into the best journals their simplicity means they become useful as heuristics for thinking about policy. Still, his work on financial crises is much more policy useful again. (This reminds me of the debates of the 1920s and 30s. Keynes largely stayed away from the discipline’s preoccupation with economies of scale, the modelling of imperfect competition and consumer theory – the indifference curves and so on that constitute such a large part of Economics 101. Of course you could argue that he just didn’t range too widely out of his field which was monetary economics but Keynes wasn’t exactly shy of expanding his intellectual horizons or dishing out advice outside his areas of specialism. So why the lack of involvement in these things? I think the reason is that Keynes had great intuition. For him there wasn’t much point in economics – as be put it “an easy discipline at which few excel” unless one could connect some simple but realistic stylised picture of the world with robust policy conclusions. As his mentor Marshall had counselled, avoid long chains of deduction. And he knew that the areas I’ve mentioned didn’t offer fertile ground.)
And Krugman’s work on financial crises, including some fantastic commentaries on and suggestions for addressing Japans malaise were great, really useful economics. And a great preparation for the circumstances in which we now find ourselves.
But for me this is just the preparation for his greatest work as the New York Times’ columnist of the century. How Krugman teaches, writes serious and popular books, textbooks, gives seminars, media interviews and then writes two columns a week – well it’s beyond me. Last week he whipped up a model on the international transmission of the financial crisis. As Dani Rodrik put it on his blog yesterday His ability to cut to the heart of the matter with just a couple of equations is unparalleled in the profession.
And to top it off, unlike most political journalists whose subject – they seem to think – is whos spin went over best this week, Krugman’s focus on an actual subject means that when he sees a lie thats what he calls it. That style meant that he was the one to write the first draft of history when the US Republican Party metastasised into a revolutionary party with no sense of the legitimacy of its political opponents’ in which nothing was off limits if it might advance political ends.
And so Krugman began calling it like it was – with passion but with remarkable accuracy. (True to academic traditions, if he makes a mistake he publicly acknowledges it). As the US government plumbed new depths of routine lying, authorised torture and ‘extraordinary rendition’, exploited its soldiers and dismissed judges whose judgements didn’t please it, Krugman told us about it.
Congratulations Paul.
The Americans have been unlucky that one side of their political system has gone close to psychosis – can you imagine a John Howard addressing a rally at which people chanted that his political opponent was a terrorist and others shouted “Kill him”? But Americans have been lucky that Krugman was the first and foremost to name this toxic and revolutionary state of affairs for what it was.
My only disappointment is that his citation for the Nobel was not for his greatest achievement – to be the best economic journalist since, but probably even including Keynes.
Great work, Nicholas. Under Point 4, you could perhaps have been a bit more specific about the nature of PK’s popular interventions. I refer in particular to his critique of ‘policy entrepreneurs’. That fact that just as many of his targets were people like Lester Thurow from the putative left as from the right, laid the foundation for his reputation as an even-handed critic who rests his case on basic economic logic and facts. Having made that investment, he has reaped huge dividends as a critic of the Bush Administrative without having tp resort to phoney even-handedness (his bugbear and yours) in order to retain credibilty.
In terms of their contribution to popular writing, I’m not sure that a comparison with Keynes is feasible. Krugman has the benefit of vastly more time and resources for that stuff, as well as a much more codified body of theory to draw upon. On the other hand, Keynes was a dazzling stylist, which Krugman, though a clear expositor and occasionally an entertaining polemicist, is not
Yes, I agree with both your major points James. Indeed most of them occurred to me and got to the stage of vague intentions as I wrote the piece, but given the limitations on space and time, didn’t find their way into the piece. Had I had the chance to run it past you – as I often do with the AFR columns, I might have done a better job.
A well deserved honour. The wingnuts didn’t seem very pleased, though.
Re-reading this, I recall writing it that I was thinking that the third point should have encompassed more than financial crisis, because I remember reading a great article of Krugman’s on whether the Euro was a good idea – in which he pointed out what is now obvious – that Europe isn’t a natural currency union. Point three should have been more general – and referenced his writing in international macro.
On the downside – my main bugbear with Krugman is his implicit valorising of formal theory in economics. Formal theory is good where it adds more value than it subtracts. That’s not something he seems to appreciate. For instance here he is on his own contribution to Strategic Trade Theory.
This is a ridiculous thing to say. In around 1961 Linder had lain out an informal model explaining what was before our eyes, that Mercedes made utility cars in Germany and exported the same things as luxuries. Vernon (I think his name was) explained ‘product cycle’ trade which had a similar mechanism. These elaborations were not confused at all. They explained the messy reality simply and compellingly. Krugman’s paper built a model that made lots of unrealistic assumptions and ended up deriving the result of intra-industry trade which was paradoxical only to the minds of economists who had been trained first not to see it until someone came along and build a formal model of it. What did the formal model add. Perhaps a little, because in his cleverness Krugman had come up with a nice simple formula for the formal model. But for a messy reality it didn’t offer a lot – one couldn’t offer a lot. For messy realities you need to know a lot of detail to say much, however fancy your model is.
Another silly Krugmanism
Here’s a prediction – solving the problem has (obvious) economic value – just watch!
