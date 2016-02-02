Organising a stimulus ? organising a ball: #TheInterview.

Posted on February 2, 2016 by Nicholas Gruen

I haven’t the time to write this up, right now, though I’d like to, but here’s my first regular interview of the year with Alex Sloan on Canberra ABC Radio which was a nice rollicking ramble on the question of what we do in the next recession.

This entry was posted in Economics and public policy. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Organising a stimulus ? organising a ball: #TheInterview.

  1. I am and will always be Not Trampis says:
    February 4, 2016 at 9:55 am

    it depends on whether we have secular stagnation or not. If not then monetary policy takes precedence. If so it won’t work very well and you have to rely on fiscal policy.

    However secular stagnation does imply reform is needed of some sort!

    Reply
  2. David Walker says:
    February 9, 2016 at 10:37 am

    Terrific thinking about stimulus here. Really worth a listen, for anyone who’s wondering. Is it written up anywhere?

    One query: why would you think that aprons are an exclusively female thing? Don’t you cook – or, for that matter, weld?

    Reply
    • David Walker says:
      February 9, 2016 at 12:02 pm

      OK, came back after a few days’ break to listen to this and had forgotten that Nick specifically said it’s not written up anywhere.

      Reply
    • Nicholas Gruen says:
      February 9, 2016 at 2:58 pm

      Thanks David,

      And you’ve answered the first question you put below. As for the second, you’re right but you have to tiptoe around these days. Especially with truculent interviewers!

      Reply
  3. Nicholas Gruen says:
    April 15, 2016 at 10:29 am

    Some similar ideas about the efficacy of a feminised stimulus explored here, though in a style that’s not to my taste. What I mean by that is that it’s very much an advocacy piece advocating spending more on systems, not using that spending to improve their operations. There’s also the practical political question of how you have a surge in spending which is self-liquidating as our ‘cash splashes’ and short sharp light infrastructure building program was – in the case of both school buildings and pink batts (though there were other – OHS – issues with pink batts which are not relevant to this point – and themselves are not as cut-and-dried as the then Opposition would have had us – and did have us – believe).

    Reply

  4. Pingback: The living and the dead – the arteries and the capillaries: Part One | Club Troppo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting.