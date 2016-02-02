I haven’t the time to write this up, right now, though I’d like to, but here’s my first regular interview of the year with Alex Sloan on Canberra ABC Radio which was a nice rollicking ramble on the question of what we do in the next recession.
Recent Posts
- Theming … by Nicholas Gruen 07/04/2017
- The living and the dead - the arteries and the capillaries: Part One by Nicholas Gruen 07/04/2017
- Fine food for thought … by Nicholas Gruen 05/04/2017
- Government for the people, of the people, by people who are pretending by Nicholas Gruen 03/04/2017
- Workplace flexibility for workers by Nicholas Gruen 03/04/2017
- Building the public goods of the 21st century: Google DeepMind edition by Nicholas Gruen 03/04/2017
- The automation trade-off by David Walker 03/04/2017
- From the Department of Woops! by Nicholas Gruen 02/04/2017
- Irish Film Festival by Nicholas Gruen 30/03/2017
- Direct democracy and small government by Nicholas Gruen 30/03/2017
Recent Comments
- John R Walker on The living and the dead – the arteries and the capillaries: Part One
- Nicholas Gruen on The living and the dead – the arteries and the capillaries: Part One
- John Walker on The living and the dead – the arteries and the capillaries: Part One
- Theming … | Club Troppo on Themes: Has too much of the OECD’s brain been eaten away to salvage? SHOCK!
- The living and the dead – the arteries and the capillaries: Part One | Club Troppo on Organising a stimulus ? organising a ball: #TheInterview.
- The living and the dead – the arteries and the capillaries: Part One | Club Troppo on Complexity, reducibility, integrity and bullshit: the general untheory
- The living and the dead – the arteries and the capillaries: Part One | Club Troppo on Michelangelo and the Whitehouse Office of information and regulatory affairs: We’re under-regulated: shock!
- The living and the dead – the arteries and the capillaries: Part One | Club Troppo on Against Stategy
- Michelle Guthrie and the ABC | Club Troppo on Care: the essay
- conrad on The automation trade-off
- Charting the epic failure of NT corrections policy – The Summit on Stop the youth detention royal commission now
- Nicholas Gruen on From the Department of Woops!
- Chris Lloyd on From the Department of Woops!
- Nicholas Gruen on Against Stategy
- Nicholas Gruen on Against Stategy
-
Authors
Categories
Archives
Author login and feeds
Academic
Alternative media (Australian)
Alternative media (international)
Arts
Business
Centrist
Economics and public policy
Left-leaning
Legal
Online media digests
Psephology/elections
Right-leaning
Sport
it depends on whether we have secular stagnation or not. If not then monetary policy takes precedence. If so it won’t work very well and you have to rely on fiscal policy.
However secular stagnation does imply reform is needed of some sort!
Terrific thinking about stimulus here. Really worth a listen, for anyone who’s wondering. Is it written up anywhere?
One query: why would you think that aprons are an exclusively female thing? Don’t you cook – or, for that matter, weld?
OK, came back after a few days’ break to listen to this and had forgotten that Nick specifically said it’s not written up anywhere.
Thanks David,
And you’ve answered the first question you put below. As for the second, you’re right but you have to tiptoe around these days. Especially with truculent interviewers!
Some similar ideas about the efficacy of a feminised stimulus explored here, though in a style that’s not to my taste. What I mean by that is that it’s very much an advocacy piece advocating spending more on systems, not using that spending to improve their operations. There’s also the practical political question of how you have a surge in spending which is self-liquidating as our ‘cash splashes’ and short sharp light infrastructure building program was – in the case of both school buildings and pink batts (though there were other – OHS – issues with pink batts which are not relevant to this point – and themselves are not as cut-and-dried as the then Opposition would have had us – and did have us – believe).
Pingback: The living and the dead – the arteries and the capillaries: Part One | Club Troppo