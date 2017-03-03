The new income stagnation?

The latest National Accounts release confirms the lack of growth in Australian household incomes. Is this the start of a new era of stagnant incomes? In recent years GDP has continued to increase (save for a small drop at the end of 2016), but household incomes have hardly grown at all over the last half-decade.
The figure shows 40 years of income growth in Australia. Three indicators from the National Accounts are shown: Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Net National Disposable Income (NNDI) and Household Gross Disposable Income (HGDI). All three are shown per-capita, in constant dollars and seasonally adjusted. The vertical axis is in log form, so that equal slopes imply the same percentage rate of growth.
Over the three decades up to the global financial crisis, peak to peak GDP growth sat at around 2% per annum. Since then, it has slowed to just under 1% p.a. – but nonetheless has continued a general upwards trajectory (with the occasional negative quarter). Much of the recent growth, however, has reflected increasing mineral exports. While the value of these exports is included in ‘domestic product’, a large fraction of the income from these exports goes to the foreign shareholders of mining companies.
The most comprehensive measure of national income, (NNDI), however, peaked in 2012 and has declined since (with some growth returning in the last year). This measure only includes income going to Australians. Similarly, the more narrowly defined Household Gross Disposable Income measure has also been flat since 2011. This measure excludes the government sector. The lack of volatility compared to NNDI reflects the cushioning effect of governments running deficits during recessions and also the different treatment of exchange rate movements in the two measures.
The main proximate causes of this slow-down are clear enough – wage growth has been anaemic. See for example Greg Jericho’s compilation of the latest data. The underlying causes are less clear. Nicholas Crafts argues that a slow-down in productivity growth was evident in both the US and Europe even prior to the GFC. Long run demographic trends are also reducing the fraction of the population employed. The Australian mining boom might only have allowed us to delay the onset of the income stagnation that is widespread in other rich nations. Does this mean we will soon be experiencing the same political turmoil as in the US and Europe?
Bruce
Do you think the growth of things like eBay, AirBb, Uber (as well as other forms of the gray economy – is that the right term?) are having an impact on the figures?
I think only a small impact – so far. The key question for the future is their impact on wages (or equivalent self-employment income). While Uber is less regulated than taxi driving, I don’t know of evidence showing taxi regulation to lead to higher incomes for drivers.
Bruce
Sorry I was not clear enough, was wondering whether all these ‘disruptive’ innovations could be starting to, add-up i.e. make the size of the overall economy , harder to measure (than it was prior to around 2004-6 )?
My feeling would be no. But it is an interesting question. On the income side, these new innovative activities are well-recorded (an advantage of digital goods) and so probably well measured in the ABS statistics. On the price side, it is possible that ABS price indices don’t fully capture the benefits of these new goods. However, this is a well-known issue, and there have always been new goods.
Bruce
it is interesting , do wonder about how well these sorts of things could be tracked.
Indeed – certainly with taxis, I haven’t noticed the owneres of taxi plates looking after the interests of drivers. You’d expect the additional demand for drivers via Uber and Lyft would lift wages for drivers. I don’t know enough institutional detail to be sure, but it looks to me that taxi-drivers are being suckered into supporting owners. They see competition against their servies and think it’s unfair (which it is because it’s not a level playing field – you don’t have to buy a plate to run your car in Uber). They see Uber undermining their roles as taxi drivers and lowering returns to them in the taxi they drive which they do. But Uber is strengthening their bargaining position by giving them other options and stimulating demand for drivers!
At least in my experience, many taxi drivers have defected to uber or drive for more than one supplier (and some Uber Black drivers when business is low also simply pick up Uber X jobs).
I am surprised by the taxi industry strategy to defend itself too, when clearly drivers are the worst off (being those that lose wages with no compensation). I was watching TV a week or so ago and one of their reps was saying her dad owned 6 licenses that were now worth nothing. I wish the government could compensate me for poor investments I’ve made too.