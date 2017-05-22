High wages are good for growth: jobs and growth

I’ve always thought that, if there’s an economic driver for Australian culture it’s the high demand for labour – exceeding supply a lot of the time – that applied in Australia from the convict period on and the resulting uppityness of workers – including convict workers judging from John Hirst’s work. That put us in the running to benefit from a virtuous cycle instead of the usual vicious one. Instead of low wages driving down worker morale, worker initiative, investment in workers – by both workers and their employers – high wages led to the opposite virtuous circle. The same phenomenon that led Lee Kwan Yew to target high wages in Singapore in the 1960s and the Northern European countries to do it beyond then – and arguably to this day.

I’ve always thought the instinct economists had for thinking that the relationship between output and equality was negative was stupid – that it depends on context and that there are lots of things that promote both. And here’s some interesting corroborating economic history.

Australian Squatters, Convicts, and Capitalists: Dividing Up a Fast-Growing Frontier Pie 1821-1871, by Laura Panza, Jeffrey G. Williamson – #23416 (DEV)

Compared with its nineteenth century competitors, Australian GDP per worker grew exceptionally fast, about twice that of the US and three times that of Britain. This paper asks whether the fast growth performance produced rising inequality. Using a novel data set we offer new evidence supporting unambiguously the view that, in sharp contrast with US, Australia underwent a revolutionary levelling in incomes between the 1820s and the 1870s. This assessment is based on our annual estimates of functional shares in the form of land rents, convict incomes, free unskilled incomes, free skill premiums, British imperial transfers and a capitalist residual.