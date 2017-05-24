Accountability and transparency? Gunner government gets a Fail grade

The Gunner Labor government came to office last August promising to restore the trust of Territorians in government, after it had been shattered by four years of chaos, division and dubious or worse ethical behaviour by various members of the Giles CLP regime. Enacting and boosting safeguards ensuring accountability and transparency were to be at the forefront of the new Government’s program.

After 9 months in office, how are they going? In my assessment the record is none too impressive.

Read more at The Summit