“We saw bad research everywhere”

Via Andrew Gelman’s site, here’s a TED talk by US philanthropist Laura Arnold entitled “The Four Most Dangerous Words? A New Study Shows”. It details her journey through the world of social, medical, psychological and other research. It’s a lively and concise summary of the developing critique of recent scientific research standards.
With her husband John, Laura Arnold funded The Center for Open Science, which sponsored the Reproducibility Project under the leadership of Brian Nosek. Nosek and the Center are central players in the emerging field of meta-research – research into better ways to do research.
In January Nosek, John P. A. Ioannidis and others published in Nature their “Manifesto for reproducible science“, an important roadmap for moving scientific research results closer to truth. It ends with one of the great Richard Feynman quotes:
“The first principle is that you must not fool yourself – and you are the easiest person to fool.”
I laud their aims, but I am quite convinced their actions will have the exact opposite effect: all these ‘quality measures’ that research must satisfy will just shut out the competition and make it even more elitist and closed to outsiders than before, resulting in even stronger group think. They make the classic mistake that more regulations (overseen by the trusted few, ie themselves) mean better outcomes. You already see this in the pre-registration systems that are now emerging in social science, which enforces a long delay between design and outcome, effectively shutting out most undergrads and groups that lack deep pockets from the research game.
There is something inherently deeply unscientific about the notion of pre-registration: since many findings are in truth accidental, those findings are labelled ‘untrustworthy’ if you honestly report them. This forces you to be dishonest and not declare your new finding when you first make it, and then register another study setting out to find what you already know is out there. That will be the result of this kind of thought police: the real research will happen in secret, and then made visible via a pre-registered study, with no transparency about the actual process at all, which means others will make the same unseen mistakes, slowing down science.
Just ask yourself: from what crystal ball do the research hypotheses come? Where does the magic happen? Within the notion of pre-registration, the magic is a form of divine revelation wherein the brilliant researcher is struck by inspiration, after which he plans his experiments, registers what he expects to find, and then runs the study. Ha! If you believe science is really like that, you have been had.
So we are witnessing another round in a kind of purity-drive. Bureaucrats/Meta-scientists will love it. It will enslave real scientists and slow us all down.
I know an older saying than the Feynman one: the road to hell…..