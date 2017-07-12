When the hawks cry …

Watch as right-wing commentators Tucker Carlson and Ralph Peters go to war over who’s defending American values. Carlson suggests making common cause with Vladimir Putin; Peters says Carlson sounds like Charles Lindbergh defending Hitler in 1938; Carlson gets huffy and reminds Peters of his fervent support for the Iraq War.

This is the end game of 15 years of feverish “I’m a patriot and you’re an appeaser!” politics on the right. I generally try to turn the heat down in political debates, but I wish this lot many more such arguments. This crapulence was repulsive from the first moment it kicked off in the lead-up to the second Iraq War, and it is crapulent still.