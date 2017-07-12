When the hawks cry …

Watch as right-wing commentators Tucker Carlson and Ralph Peters go to war over who’s defending American values. Carlson suggests making common cause with Vladimir Putin; Peters says Carlson sounds like Charles Lindbergh defending Hitler in 1938; Carlson gets huffy and reminds Peters of his fervent support for the Iraq War.
This is the end game of 15 years of feverish “I’m a patriot and you’re an appeaser!” politics on the right. I generally try to turn the heat down in political debates, but I wish this lot many more such arguments. This crapulence was repulsive from the first moment it kicked off in the lead-up to the second Iraq War, and it is crapulent still.
David Walker runs publishing consultancy Shorewalker DMS (shorewalker.net).
David has previously edited the award-winning INTHEBLACK business magazine, been chief operating officer of online publisher WorkDay Media, held policy and communications roles at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia and the Business Council of Australia, and run the website for online finance start-up eChoice. He has written professionally on economics, business and public policy since 1987 and spent three years in the Canberra Press Gallery for News Limited and The Age.
Quite intriguing that, although he feinted in that direction, Peters didn’t say that invading Iraq was the right thing to do but was ruined by being done badly. (Churchill’s defence for every one of the screwups he initiated from Gallipoli to Narvik – which, from memory helped deliver him the Prime Ministership). After using that line he admitted also that he may have been wrong. I’m grateful for small mercies.