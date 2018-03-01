Me on forecasting

Above is my presentation to CEDA’s Outlook conference in Brisbane a couple of weeks ago. I came after a McKinsey’s consultant talking about digital disruption which is always a fun thing to present or listen to because there are lots of ‘wow’ moments when you wheel out the cool ways people are using data and so on. Anyway, I was pleasantly surprised when people said that they’d found my presentation very enjoyable and instructive – which is what I was hoping for. If you’re interested, the original powerpoint slides can be downloaded from this link.

I was also on a panel the video of which I reproduce below. I certainly didn’t intend to take the discussion towards one of my hobby horses of deliberative democracy, but the occasion seemed to call for it. Several people told me how ‘inspiring’ it was – so there you are. Would I lie to you? Would they lie to you? No. We wouldn’t. Will you be inspired? As Lady Brackness says, statistics are sent for our guidance and if they were inspired, of course you will be inspired? The video is over the fold.