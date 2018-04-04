Central banking for all: the podcast

Posted on April 4, 2018 by Nicholas Gruen

As some of you will have noticed, the Greens released today a policy that borrows heavily on my own proposal “Central banking for all: A modest proposal for radical reform” now available in a number of versions, though this is probably one of the clearer more compelling presentations of it. I did a few radio interviews on it today, and here’s one edited down from around 15 minutes on the phone to The Wire. I’m posting it here for the record as it were, not because I think it’s a great interview. But I hope you enjoy it if you listen.

This entry was posted in Economics and public policy. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Central banking for all: the podcast

  1. Jay says:
    April 5, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    This is an interesting idea, Nicholas. I’ve thought along similar lines for a very long time however I noted on last night’s The Drum on the ABC the Green’s idea was dismissed as populism.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting.