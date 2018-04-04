Central banking for all: the podcast

As some of you will have noticed, the Greens released today a policy that borrows heavily on my own proposal “Central banking for all: A modest proposal for radical reform” now available in a number of versions, though this is probably one of the clearer more compelling presentations of it. I did a few radio interviews on it today, and here’s one edited down from around 15 minutes on the phone to The Wire. I’m posting it here for the record as it were, not because I think it’s a great interview. But I hope you enjoy it if you listen.
This is an interesting idea, Nicholas. I’ve thought along similar lines for a very long time however I noted on last night’s The Drum on the ABC the Green’s idea was dismissed as populism.