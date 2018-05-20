Orations, orations orations … out they go

Posted on May 20, 2018 by Nicholas Gruen

I happened upon this post in ‘drafts’ without my having drafted anything. Events now make that unnecessary.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting.