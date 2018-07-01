The Norms of Science: Extract from Paul Romer

I was looking for something on economic method, and found this section of Paul Romer’s “The Trouble with Macroeconomics” which I thought was worth posting.
Some of the economists who agree about the state of macro in private conversations will not say so in public. This is consistent with the explanation based on different prices. Yet some of them also discourage me from disagreeing openly, which calls for some other explanation.
They may feel that they will pay a price too if they have to witness the unpleasant reaction that criticism of a revered leader provokes. There is no question that the emotions are intense. After I criticized a paper by Lucas, I had a chance encounter with someone who was so angry that at first he could not speak. Eventually, he told me, “You are killing Bob.”
But my sense is that the problem goes even deeper that avoidance. Several economists I know seem to have assimilated a norm that the post-real macroeconomists actively promote – that it is an extremely serious violation of some honor code for anyone to criticize openly a revered authority figure – and that neither facts that are false, nor predictions that are wrong, nor models that make no sense matter enough to worry about.
A norm that places an authority above criticism helps people cooperate as members of a belief field that pursues political, moral, or religious objectives. As Jonathan Haidt (2012) observes, this type of norm had survival value because it helped members of one group mount a coordinated defense when they were attacked by another group. It is supported by two innate moral senses, one that encourages us to defer to authority, another which compels self-sacrifice to defend the purity of the sacred.
Science, and all the other research fields spawned by the enlightenment, survive by “turning the dial to zero” on these innate moral senses. Members cultivate the conviction that nothing is sacred and that authority should always be challenged. In this sense, Voltaire is more important to the intellectual foundation of the research fields of the enlightenment than Descartes or Newton.
By rejecting any reliance on central authority, the members of a research field can coordinate their independent efforts only by maintaining an unwavering commitment to the pursuit of truth, established imperfectly, via the rough consensus that emerges from many independent assessments of publicly disclosed facts and logic; assessments that are made by people who honor clearly stated disagreement, who accept their own fallibility, and relish the chance to subvert any claim of authority, not to mention any claim of infallibility.
Even when it works well, science is not perfect. Nothing that involves people ever is. Scientists commit to the pursuit of truth even though they realize that absolute truth is never revealed. All they can hope for is a consensus that establishes the truth of an assertion in the same loose sense that the stock market establishes the value of a firm. It can go astray, perhaps for long stretches of time. But eventually, it is yanked back to reality by insurgents who are free to challenge the consensus and supporters of the consensus who still think that getting the facts right matters.
Despite its evident flaws, science has been remarkably good at producing useful knowledge. It is also a uniquely benign way to coordinate the beliefs of large numbers of people, the only one that has ever established a consensus that extends to millions or billions without the use of coercion.
As Planck observed “Science advances one funeral at a time” (but in German, the language of science ☺).
The Conversation has an article today on another way that that consensus has been maintained. It reminded me of your man Paul posting that extraordinarily defensive article about #metoo a while ago…
People are tribal, and IMO a necessary part of forming a community is building a consensus on a whole raft of things. From the micro “leadership is a male trait” stuff to major external positions like “applying economic theory to real people can be ethical”, the group has to have a high level of consensus across a wide range of topics to work as a group. Outsiders are almost the only people who can provide substantive critique of that consensus, in a nigh-tautologial way… by persisting with the critique they become outsiders if they weren’t in the first place. It takes huge social skill and effort to move a group from inside, and very few people have that ability (arguably FDR, from what I know).
What happens far more often is that a group of outsiders coalesce around a new leader with a new position “atoms can be split”, “Jesus is an incarnation of the one god”, “government should defer to the markets that it creates”. Over time that group become significant or even dominant in their field, or not. It’s vanishingly rare for large groups of followers to flip quickly… one funeral at a time is more common.
Moz
The long rein of Louis Agassiz and his blocking of acceptance of Darwin’s theory in California , is a classic example of Planck’s aphorism >
John, there are many examples but yes, that is a good (bad?) one.
I’m kinda thinking there are two strands here as well. On the one hand there’s heretical takes on the actual material like “government should directly own natural monopolies”, but on the other there’s heretical analysis of the whole field “economics is about what rich, old, white men value”.
Or on the gripping hand, challenges to the entire narrative that underpins the field – the claim that economics is a “social science” like gender studies rather than a hard/proper science like archaeology. Or for example the idea that Australian agriculture didn’t start only when white people arrived – the usual claim is that anything before then isn’t agriculture. We see the same with arguments about when art and religion started – current evidence suggests that homo sapiens sapiens no more started those things than homo neanderthalensis did. But that’s anthropology, not art history or religious studies (and even then, “just say you don’t know, calling everything religion is stupid” is very much a minority position within anthropology).
In terms of unspeakable truths, science is often built on carefully cultivated ignorance. We talk about the Fermat Conjecture without acknowledging that it’s likely an annotation derived from someone else’s work and claims as to who the idea came from are not so much controversial as unhearable. Even in supposedly hard sciences, we get obscure doctrinal wars – for a long time in astrophysics MOND was anathema while string theory was acceptable. If you wanted publication let alone tenure you didn’t fsck with
Newton’sEinstein’s theory of gravity, but making up inherently undetectable entities to explain things was fine (it’s elephants, I tell you, elephants all the way down).
Moz
Economics seems to me to as a discipline to be if anything closer to History than to science. But I’m not an economist.
btw these days you can buy daisy yam seeds online.
Planck was not so aphoristic alas. What he said was:
A new scientific truth does not triumph by convincing its opponents and making them see the light, but rather because its opponents eventually die, and a new generation grows up that is familiar with it. Wikiquotes
I’d like to see that claim expanded in the context of the irreproducability of many experiments (for experimental disciplines) and the lack of disprovability that is supposed to be one of the hallmarks of theoretical disciplines.
One would expect that even in the most abstruse of theoretical fields, when clear evidence emerges that central claims cannot possibly be true, that the discipline would react in some way other than “nananana we can’t hear you” or the social science love of the no true Scotsman fallacy (“that’s not real communism/Islam/neoliberalism”).
I’m currently waiting for my copy of Adults in the Room by Yanis Varoufakis to arrive, because based on reviews it suggests that many economists can’t afford even a glancing nod to observable reality. But then… is economics a science, and if so does that make proactive phrenology medicine?