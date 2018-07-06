PATRICIA EDGAR. Going Round the Twist with Telstra and the NBN Co

Cross posted from John Menadue’s Pearls and Irritations
NBN Co claims their ‘focus remains strongly on improving customer experience on the network including a smooth connection to the network.’ In fact the experience is a fiasco.
Bill Shorten says the dysfunctional NBN needs to lift its game, and under a Labor Government, the company will have to pay compensation to businesses and families who have been seriously inconvenienced by their incompetence. Appropriate standards and financial penalties would be determined in consultation with the ACCC, NBN, and other stakeholders.
We are told NBN installers missed more than 80,000 appointments in 2017and a report by the ombudsman in April this year found that complaints about the NBN increased 200% in the second half of 2017 to 22,827, most of which concerned service quality and delayed connections.
The installation partnership between NBN with Telstra as service provider requires the talents of Shaun Micallef and Charlie Pickering to make sense. It is impossible to work out who is responsible for the mess. The frustrations caused – when appointments are cancelled, missed and the ongoing harassment from Telstra callers who can’t understand Australian English, who cannot deviate from the script in front of them, and it seems, can’t keep accurate records from one call to the next – are enough to send someone round the twist. And of course you can never speak to the same person twice, if you can reach anyone at all.
My nightmare began November, 2017.
We own a holiday house at Anglesea where we require the internet to do our work. We have had an ADSL connection with Telstra which has cost $29.00 monthly over some years. Two years ago we began to receive letters insisting we must sign up to the NBN. I investigated the costs of connection and found the best deal I could get was $80.00 a month. When I queried this price, the Telstra salesman said, ‘Life was tough.’ So I waited. Late last year I was sent two threatening letters. The wiring would be removed from the street to the house if I didn’t sign up. So I did.
The ‘case manager’, who spoke from a place unknown, said three appointments were required; dates were not negotiable. Two modems arrived separately in the mail. I made myself available on the set date for the first appointment which went smoothly. The technician, a local from Anglesea, took the second modem and told me he had seen up to five sent to a house. Further appointments were set and dates were cancelled with no reasons given. The second appointment didn’t require entry to the house but the third took some time. Eventually we got a date confirmed which was meant to conclude the task. But no; that technician, who installed a small device, advised we would need a fourth appointment as Telstra had not done the work required for the phone connection.
Over six months later and through innumerable calls, when a script was read, and I had to repeat myself interminably – giving my name, DOB, being notified the call would be recorded for training purposes, then the history of the case reviewed – a date would be announced when I couldn’t be in Anglesea. Such a deviation from the script – as saying there would be no one in the house on the stated date – would stymie the caller and they would have to play music while they went off- line, into the Telstra morass, to find someone who could deal with this intractable client.
After several such calls, I suggested the local technician from the first job could be given access to the house to complete the work. That was not acceptable. That technician, who works for Telstra, tried to get the job, but he had no success either. Technicians are sent far and wide, rarely doing jobs in their home territory, as those allocating the jobs live in Woop Woop and don’t know their geography.
Then I received another threat: the service would be cancelled if I did not present on the day specified. I demanded my recorded discussions, where I railed about Telstra’s extraordinary inefficiency, be forwarded to management. I then got a call from a manager who could speak English. He would sort out a convenient date. But two days after that call, when I thought all was resolved, I got another call. The previous manager was ‘no longer with Telstra’ so I was required to go through the story again. I lost my cool, so another manager got involved and a ‘mutually agreeable’ date was set for the fourth appointment. I waited at Anglesea that day and the technician didn’t show up.
Meanwhile, we have been billed for the last four months for a phone connection we do not have. After an hour on the phone, we thought Telstra understood the problem, but the next bill was the same. A further call to Telstra uncovered the fact that our case had been lodged as a complaint. A manager needed to review the complaint, a process that takes weeks apparently.
This saga is to be continued…
A consumer has no chance of apportioning blame between the wholesaler and the retail internet provider. Both Telstra and the NBN companies seem to be unmanageable and both need a monumental shake up.solution; where to now?
Now, it seems Telstra could clean up its act by purging 8000 staff. Mr Penn says it will lead the way with the 5G mobile rollout, offer unlimited data free and split its infrastructure and retail operations. Who then would want the NBN? The government will undoubtedly write off its $74 billion tax-payer-funded loss-making misfortune and Telstra will possibly pick it up at a bargain price. Those of us who have been coerced in acquiring the Turnbull hybrid will need, when the projected roll-out is complete in 2020-22, to have all the old copper wiring replaced to ensure reliable broadband access.
Welcome to Turnbull’s innovation nation. What is it I am missing?
Patricia Edgar is a media sociologist and the producer of the television series Round the Twist
You misunderstand agility. When Turnbull talks agility he is talking about agile excuse-making, not agile service delivery. If only you would update your understanding of agility then all would be well.
As a last resort I suggest writing an old fashioned letter to Andrew Penn politely outlining your concerns. Not many people get worked up enough to sit down and write a letter to a CEO, it worked for me.
Where I live Telstra and the NBN in the same sentence is considered a sick joke, the horror stories, especially from businesses, are legion.
And sacking 25% of the Telstra workforce is going to fix this mess, really?
Andrew Penn
Office Of The CEO
Locked Bag 5639
Melbourne Vic 3001
“What is it I am missing?”
Unlimited 5G doesn’t mean you will get decent speed — it has limited total bandwidth too, so you will simply get the same problems. Thus fixed lines will still have higher total bandwidth and be cheaper. Even now, for example, 4G probably has enough speed for most people (you could stream HD videos), except we don’t get the maximum possible speed due to network traffic.
On a different note, where I live, I had the great experience of guys coming around to give me the NBN, installing it, and then telling me I had to change over in a year (which was okay, because my current connection is pretty average). After about 10 months, I rang my provider and there is no NBN service in my neighborhood, despite everyone seemingly having the cable. God knows what is really going on.
Around my neck of the woods it’s odd , they have done fixed wireless for a smallish outlying Village about 20 k away (and 20 k further from the main trunk lines) yet there is no sign of NBN in town.
BTW What is harder to understand is the amount of fairly high density mixed commercial-residential areas within 6 k of Martin Place that have still not been done.
Feel that eventually much of the spend on the NBN will have to be written – shifted to public debt. There’s no way that they can charge city areas enough to cover the costs of doing NBN in a rural town such as Braidwood -about 600 buildings about 90 k from anywhere . It probably would have been better to ,leave the cities to the market to sort out and have had a straight out publy funded cross-subsidy for regional and remote areas.
I totally agree — if they charged enough to get their money back, presumably companies like TPG would just undercut them with their own network in high density places.