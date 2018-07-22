A good argument for Brexit

A friend referred me to a relatively new site “Briefings on Brexit” yesterday which I checked out with interest. It was started by academics who were fed up with Brexit being stereotyped as mad and bad. They started the site to proselytise a reasoned and well informed case for Brexit. On a quick look I was looking for signs of unreasonableness and crankery and found one article which fit the bill I think (the basic theory he quotes is speculative, but interesting, but he puts it to very crude use in his article complete with a ‘Laffer Curve’ style graph), but most seemed fairly reasonable at least on their face (though I’m not in a position to judge a lot of their claims).
I thought this article raised a very important point. Here is the guts of the argument through extensive quote below. Note, due to Troppo readers’ notorious lack of concentration, I have added additional paragraph breaks. (You’re welcome!).
The EU is an institution which – despite all its window-dressing – is still essentially an intergovernmental organisation. Decisions are made through the familiar processes of international bargaining, though unlike other international bargains the ones made in the EU directly apply to the internal arrangements of the member states. And international negotiations have always been pre-eminently the arena in which governments act secretly and spring faits accomplis on their citizens. … But secrecy in general is endemic to international relations.
Because of this, even if a country’s constitution gives the final say over an international agreement to the legislature (as ours arguably does not), in practice the negotiations are entirely in the hands of the executive, the repository of secrets in most modern states. International negotiations also tend to give a disproportionate role to the civil servants, the “sherpas” in contemporary parlance, who prepare the ground for their (supposed) masters, since very few modern politicians have the time or the experience to pay as much attention to international politics as they do to the internal politics of their own countries. Their instincts are also likely to be much less acute when they leave the familiar territory in which they have made their careers.
This is the particularly toxic feature of the EU. A democratic state like the United Kingdom has, by and large, a pretty open debate about important domestic issues. There may be secret manoeuvrings within party executives and within Whitehall, but it all has to come out into the open before any firm decisions are made, and politicians can relatively easily be forced into u-turns. But to make important decisions through international bargaining, decisions which then structure the economy, and even to some extent the society, of a member state, as those made through the EU institutions must do, is to bring secrecy into the heart of domestic politics.
With secrecy inevitably comes mistrust. As modern states do more and more through international agreements, distrust of politicians grows among their populations, who suspect that their ruling classes now have more in common with the ruling classes of other countries than they do with the ruled of their own. They may be right in this mistrust – after all, for much of the pre-democratic history of our countries this would have been an entirely well-founded apprehension – but even without a cultural sympathy of this kind the logic of the international structures makes a politician into a kind of secret agent within their own country. Who knows what they really want, and what they have implicitly as well as explicitly agreed to?
Defenders of the EU can agree with all this, and they can go on to say that for this reason it is vital to turn the EU into a proper state with the kind of transparent internal politics that we were used to in our individual nations fifty or sixty years ago. But as things stand that ambition looks absurdly utopian – far more utopian than anything Brexiteers are guilty of. Like so much of the EU, its political accountability is stuck in a half-way house, unable to move forward or backwards. If we value transparency and trustworthiness in our politics, we have to leave the EU and detoxify our public life; until we have thoroughly disentangled ourselves from it, distrust will remain the default attitude of the British public, and nothing can be done about that during the interim period we have embarked upon.
These issues were most powerfully expounded on by Varoufakis after his Kafkaesque experience with the Eurozone. But they’re real for us too. And Kafka would be proud of the way it works. I was on the fringes of the negotiation of the TPP. Negotiated entirely in secret from all Australian interests, including Australian business – but not, remarkably enough from major US corporations – DFAT ‘briefings’ of Australian interests were a very strange affairs running roughly along these lines.
DFAT: Welcome to this six monthly briefing where we’re consulting you on what you think our negotiating objectives are.
Team Australia: What happened over the last six months.
DFAT: Very hard to say. But what do you propose should be our updated negotiating objectives.
Team Australia: Very hard to say.
More to the point these secret international negotiations offer a vector by which international power – particularly international corporate power – enters Australian law – via such means as unjustifiably extended IP, disciplines on collective national negotiation of the price of imports and the running insult to the last few centuries of painful constitutional development that is investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) which had the Canadian Government in lengthy arbitration over its improvement of the innovation hurdle in patents and Australia in the same kind of malarky over plain paper packaging for cigarettes.
Does this make me a Brexiter? No, though I could easily a Euro exiter if I was in a country on the periphery of the Eurozone. We’re in a very sticky situation I think.
Doesn’t your example of the TPP really show that effects of mistrust and secrecy are likely to be quite mixed when you compare individual countries versus conglomerations of countries trying to act together? One can imagine situations where things like a TPP would be more transparent when multiple countries have to cooperate than when they don’t (it’s not like they could have been less secret). In this case, slicing off individual countries to coerce might well be much simpler than trying to coerce a block of countries, and it is hard to see how you could retain secrecy as happened with the TPP when multiple countries need to collaborate as a block.
In the past generation most countries have taken basic financial regulation out of the hands of politicians and entrusted such matters as money supply and interest rates to Reserve Banks, quite rightly. The complexities of most international matters are beyond the scope of party politics. Only a team of professional negotiators can master them. What is needed are auditors won scrutinise the work of the professionals. Of course that is taking away any pretence that the politicians, or the voters, make the decisions. As far as the civil service is concerned an audit just praises or blames them after the event. But at least it might make them more aware that they are being held responsible. Ministers in charge of branch of the civil services are usually bound to defend it rather than examine it.
The problem is that there are many different cases for Brexit, aiming to get different things. As May has given more and more ground on her “red lines”, it’s become obvious that the core of support for Brexit isn’t a general concern about national autonomy (which could be addressed, to a significant extent, with the Norway option), it’s about ending free movement. And, in turn, opposition to free movement is mainly driven by racism.
When it comes to coupling a uncontraversial statement “there are many different cases for Brexit, aiming to get different things. ”
with a ‘controversial grand’ assertion:
“that the core of support for Brexit isn’t a general concern about national autonomy (which could be addressed, to a significant extent, with the Norway option), it’s about ending free movement. And, in turn, opposition to free movement is mainly driven by racism ”
history is visceral and the bellow excerpt from a famous speech is I think a more likely ancestor to the heart and soul of Brexit supporters:
“I have the heart and stomach of a king, and of a king of England too, and think foul scorn that Parma or Spain, or any prince of Europe, should dare to invade the borders of my realm”…
How could concern with national autonomy be addressed with the Norway option? Isn’t that mainly admission to the EU without a seat at the table – losing autonomy of trade policy, contributing to the EU budget, signing up to the ECJ and so on?
I find this reasoning on secrecy very muddled.
For one, national armies and intelligence agencies base themselves on lots of secrets, so there is nothing new about the secrecy element. The British people know very little of what goes on in the halls of power, just as any other population of a medium-sized country knows very little of what goes on in the specialism of politics. So the secrecy angle sound totally bogus to me.
I understand that the UK already is subject to something like 800 courts (a number I heard some lawyer say on the TV). The international Court of Justice, various conventions on refugees and land mines, lots of Sea-related courts, arbitration committees of the WTO, all kinds of standards committees, etc. So the idea of full and immediate sovereignty whereby a country is truly an island is just a fantasy. This is not what the UK or any other country is or could be anymore. We are too tied together.
The idea that the EU is too secretive, but bilateral trade treaties with the US and others are going to be less secretive is just funny.
The writer hence makes interesting points about the lack of democratic accountability arising from the high degree of specialisation in politics and the bureaucracy. But when it comes to Brexit, his arguments seem off the mark.
Thanks Paul,
The picture Varoufakis paints is one of complete lack of transparency and so of accountability. There was no capacity to argue anything. Understandings emerging from one meeting disappeared by the time of the next. etc. It seems pretty obvious to me that, once things are inter-governmentally determined that opens up a huge opportunity for power to have its way when it could well be struggling to do so outside that context. Thus American corporate power might not be able to achieve its goals in retrospectively extending IP terms domestically, but it can operate internationally to start inserting it in national negotiations with the Americans trying to get it into trade agreements with other countries.
I’m not too sure what secrecy in intelligence adds. Presumably the argument there is that secrecy is always a bad thing other things being equal, but in military and intelligence matters there’s a sufficient contrary consideration that it trumps the value of transparency. I don’t see why trade treaties can’t be negotiated in the open, or at the very least draft text circulated at the end of each stage of negotiations. Without this the process of consulting domestically becomes a farce.
I agree the EU is overly secretive. What I am saying is that UK politics is no less secretive and that the envisioned trajectory outside of it is even more secretive. The large secretive security apparatus in the UK is just an example of that prevalence of secrecy.
It is just totally tangential to the Brexit stuff. The author simply projects his own experiences and obsessions on Brexit.
I can accept that secrecy perhaps looks like a bit of a red herring, but if you have a lot of laws being implemented because they were ‘agreed’, then the point is they don’t become law by being argued about in the parliament (some may need to be implemented in the parliament, but that will occur in a very different environment to the situation outside the EU.)
Of course that’s in the nature of a confederation. But there are at least two questions here. Firstly whether the confederation is well structured to have a reasonable degree of subsidiarity. Secondly there’s the question of the extent to which vested interests get a better go at things in the (no longer smoke filled) halls where the deals are done. And a higher degree of secrecy, and an environment where it’s not clear why you’re doing stuff, it just comes out of the sausage machine for you to comply with – imposes a heavy load on people’s sense that they’re in a democracy.
Besides, I thought he was quite right to tell JQ that he was being fast ans loose with big terms regarding immigration. You should have a look at the map of the ethnicities who voted Brexit. If there is a racist element, it is oriented primarily towards white Eastern Europeans!
Paul not long after the Brexit vote I read a long piece by a journalist who had gone to the regional UK towns that had most strongly voted leave.
She had interviewed a lot of people and the recurring theme was ; these people lived in areas that had copped it really hard in the eighties and onward and the area had never really recovered .
They had seen the destructive part of creative destruction but the ‘creative ‘ bit had passed over them, probably on a flight to Brussels .
Yep, which illustrates just how absurd the “too much secrecy in dealing with Brussels” line is. The deindustrialisation of huge parts of the country in favour of London financiers was the work of a secretive coterie alright – but that coterie was led by a woman who hated the EU precisely because she saw it as socialist interference in that deindustrialisation.
Over on the Continent they have these quaint un-British views on open government and les droits de l’homme. It is not the EU’s “democratic deficit” that the Tory Eurosceptics cannot abide, but the EU’s attempts to reduce that deficit.