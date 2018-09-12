Imagine if policy makers understood what Nancy Cartwright says here, rather than thinking that the elements of evidence-based policy are self-evident

Posted on September 12, 2018 by Nicholas Gruen

This entry was posted in Economics and public policy. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Imagine if policy makers understood what Nancy Cartwright says here, rather than thinking that the elements of evidence-based policy are self-evident

  1. Bert Lancaster says:
    September 12, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    The chances of our politicians understanding this, or even caring, are miniscule.

    Reply
  2. Nicholas Gruen says:
    September 12, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    I said ‘policy makers’.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting.