I Wish I’d Asked: Eileen Torney edition

About a year ago my wife Eva and a friend of hers, Danny Finley started working on a program designed to tackle loneliness through intergenerational contact. Kids are paired with older people in their community through contact between schools and aged care institutions. This is all developed with local communities, the first cab off the rank being Shepparton. A range of activities are ensuing, including story telling leading to the building of online oral histories, the teaching of recipes and cooking, dancing and the ‘reverse mentoring’ of computer literacy. It’s origin in the first of these initiatives is captured in Danny’s fantastic name for it – I Wish I’d Asked.

There’s growing enthusiasm from local institutions including Rotary, the local council and Latrobe Uni which has a campus there.

Anyway, the trigger for this post was Eva showing me some poems from Eileen Torney who is her 80s and lives in Shepparton Villages – a fantastically good aged care provider in Shepp. I liked them and reproduce them below:

Privilege

Generations of work and expertise

had been repaid the farm was doing well

my mother decided I should board

at Genazzano a prestigious Convent school where her Aunt Mary was a nun

not one who taught but a humble cook and cleaner pious unworldly subservient

at the bottom of their clearly defined pecking order

Dressed in our best clothes

we visited Aunt Mary and in the stylish parlour

my mother announced that she wished to enrol me

and Aunt Mary went to fetch the Mother Superior

who refused to come

We cater for the rich was the message she sent

send her to Vaucluse our cheaper school

in vain my mother argued that she could pay the fees

she thought that was what being rich meant

Your home would not be suitable

if she invited friends (though she had never seen it)

send her to Vaucluse

As I rise in the mornings my cat demands her treat she is a registered vet-checked and privileged cat. Outside the glass door a stray meows and pleads an illegal refugee but I couldn’t let it starve

I poke a tray of pellets through the door and close it again tell it I run a soup kitchen not an adoption agency.

I call one cat Genazzano

and the other one Vaucluse.

This video was not filmed in Shepparton and has nothing directly to do with I Wish I’d Asked, but it would be fun if it could be brought off!

Wives and Mothers

When she died in 1898

her obituary made no mention of her name nor of her motherless baby daughter

she was the ‘wife of Mr. John McManus who was the son of Mr. Bernard McManus and daughter of Mr. Patrick Seymour’

I sent an email to her grandson’s wife informed her the family was cloned

`Not a woman in sight’, I said

daughter and wife

not a real person

Still in the nineteen-fifties

we were wives and mothers

we formed a committee

to establish a kindergarten

in a town which never had one before

and many didn’t see the need

we rejoiced when it opened

and my children in turn attended

I was committee secretary, duty mother when rostered

still wife and mother and not much else

not a real person

By the nineteen-seventies society was changing

adult education, equality for women

my children independent now

and grandkids would soon go to kindergarten

I seized the opportunity to study, qualify and work

and felt that I was Me at last

perhaps a real person

They held a reunion for the kindergarten’s founders

I heard about it after it was over

and a friend asked why I hadn’t gone

“Why wasn’t I invited?” I asked the president

rather peevishly

“I didn’t think of you”, she answered

not always a person

I wonder where the years have gone

some things are less important now

I have knowledge enough to enjoy a good book

eyes that still work though other things waver

sunshine that warms and pictures in clouds

time away from life’s pressures to take it all in

people who care and are there when I need them

for each day I am grateful

to still be a person.