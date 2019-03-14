Review of Empty Planet: The Shock of Global Population Decline: Guest Post from Simon Molloy

Empty Planet: The Shock of Global Population Decline could upend our thinking about our future of planet Earth with far reaching implications for policy on climate change, immigration and border control, defence, education, child care, and jobs, to name just a few.
In the face of Hollywood’s habitual dystopianism we have become inculcated with familiar mantras: we are facing a global population crisis, humans are a plague on the planet, we are poisoning the Earth and so on.
These population mantras are wrong. Not just wrong; diametrically wrong, according to the book’s Canadian authors, Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs, and journalist, John Ibbitson. They say, “We do not face the challenge of a population bomb but a population bust”.
Based on extensive research aimed at assessing the trajectory of global fertility rates, they argue that “one of the great defining events of human history will occur in three decades, give or take, when global population starts to decline. Once that decline begins, it will never end”.
Even before the arrival of Bricker and Ibbitson’s new work, the population pessimists were overstating their claims. The UN forecasts that population will peak at around 11 billion in 2100 then settle into gentle decline.
But Bricker and Ibbitson assert that the UN has got it wrong. Their investigations suggest that fertility rates are falling much more rapidly around the globe than the UN thinks.
They point out that populations are already declining in two dozen countries – by 2050 it will be three dozen. Japan’s population is expected to fall from 127 million to 95 million by 2053! They say that global population will peak at about 9 billion or less between 2040 and 2060 – a lower and earlier peak than the UN predicts. They also say population post-peak will decline much more quickly that conventionally thought.
Their conclusions are based on published statistics and a series of interviews on every continent supplemented by recent survey data about planned family size.
It has long been known that increasing per capita incomes, economic development and urbanisation led to declining fertility. But in developing countries, fertility rate declines appear to be running well ahead of what could be expected on the basis of their stage of economic development. Why? The answer is female education and information technology. Female school enrolment is rising rapidly and access to information is exploding. Women are being better educated younger, both formally and informally, than ever before. As a result, they are choosing to have fewer babies.
Interviewing a group of women from a slum outside New Delhi, Bricker and Ibbitson report, “From time to time, the women reach under their robes and glance at a backlit screen. Even in the slums of Delhi, women can access a smartphone, a carrier plan, and a network. Even in the slums of Delhi, they hold the sum of human knowledge in their hands”.
The authors dismiss claims that religion and culture dominate other drivers of fertility rates. Claims that, for example, Muslim countries, have higher fertility rates than elsewhere due to religious factors can’t be sustained. The 2010-15 fertility rates for Iran, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Bahrain and Kuwait are all at replacement (2.1) or below and are probably continuing the fall. Developed Muslim countries have low fertility rates just like non-Muslim developed countries. They also argue that immigrates adopt their new homes’ birth rates in one or, at most, two generations.
Economics and education trump religion. Remember when Catholics used to have big families? This is another reason to prioritise education, connectivity and economic development on the global agenda.
What does this mean for governments and policy in Australian and elsewhere in the world? It changes almost everything.
On climate change, other things remaining equal, falling population means we can be less worried. The costs associated with any set of carbon mitigation policies are less justified in the face of lower projected population. Bricker and Ibbitson point out that “if the UN’s low variant [population growth] model played out, relative emissions would decline by 10 percent by 2055 and 35 percent by 2100.”
Notwithstanding the tragedy and visibility for refugees fleeing war, the long-run trend of immigration is downwards. This is because of falling birth rates in developing countries but also because of rising incomes there – there will be fewer people with fewer reasons to leave. Immigrants will become scarcer and, as any economist will tell you, this means their value will rise. Countries will, in future, compete with each other to attract a diminishing supply of immigrants to shore up their falling populations. Countries will compete on the basis of their average incomes, quality of life, and the successfulness of immigrant integration.
Governments will, no doubt, attempt to raise domestic fertility rates. In other countries, the authors report, such efforts are very costly and only very marginally successful. As average incomes rise, the opportunity costs associated with having children do likewise. Perhaps one of the outcomes of population decline will be the emergence of a comprehensive accounting of the costs of child-rearing for parents. These costs include, not only all the usual expenses, but the enormous child-related detriments to career paths, borne mainly by women. A ‘baby bonus’ of, let’s say, $20,000 – per year – anyone? Maybe more.
Population decline is likely to lead to geopolitical instability. Bricker and Ibbitson says that, following its disastrous one child policy and its prohibition of immigration, China’s population could be, astonishingly, as low as 650 million by 2100 if its fertility rates fall in line with those in Hong Kong and Singapore at 1.0 or lower. The associated changes in economic and military power will redefine strategic priorities.
Economic growth will be slower. AI, rather than being a threat to jobs, may come just in time to complement a shrinking workforce. The economic and social consequences are too complex to predict.
And what of the collective psychological implications? It’s one thing to recite platitudes about the ‘human plague’ but it’s entirely another, and somewhat chilling, prospect to contemplate a shrinking human footprint on Earth with no end in sight.
Bricker and Ibbitson’s ideas are a huge reset on thinking about the future, presenting a radical vision of the most important parameter that there is – the number of us that there are.
Simon Molloy is an Australian economist who consults on telecommunications and technology in Australia and the developing world. He is Managing Director of consultancy, System Knowledge Concepts Pty Ltd.
few comments:
– apocalyptic thinking is a staple of internationalist organisations without soldiers. The Catholic church relied on it for centuries, and now pretty much all weak internationist groups employ the same trick. So too, in fact, this book that promises another apocalypse: the dying out of the human race. Sigh. Not every change is another road to hell. But authors just cant help themselves.
– 9-10 billion is still a huge footprint that only very slowly reduces because people keep living longer. So I wouldnt stop worrying about the environment just yet. It is clear that the pressures on the planet will keep increasing at current technology. Though I am not so worried about it getting a bit warmer, there is lots of other environmental damage that is worrying, including over-fishing, loss of habitat, and loss of diversity.
– yes, its about education because long education reduces the benefit of kids to parents. It just makes them costly and then uncontrollable because you cant take knowledge away from them once you have given it to them, unlike land or other natural resources.
– one should not make the mistake of thinking that the same pressures will keep applying. The reason why education is growing so much is due to the high economic returns to education. Its perfectly conceivable that technology will reduce those returns, or that the returns will reduce in certain areas or for people with certain other skills. Then we’re back to explosive population growth for those groups.
Hence nice to see such forward thinking and some new calculations, but the authors could do so much more with the basic trends than what they have done. Its a very formulaic production. All their efforts seem to go into arguing the basic point that populations will peak at current trends, but they pay less attention to thinking about the underlying drivers and their dynamics, or the question what comes next.
The ‘news’ about fertility rates being below replacement in most of the world is old hat. But it takes a long time to turn the population ship around. And the African fertility rates are taking longer than expected to decline. On current trends African fertility may not be below replacement even by 2050, and momentum will increase African population for many decades after that. Of course there’s still a lot of uncertainty round the African numbers, so hopefully Africa will be below replacement well before 2050, but we really don’t know.
I would be overjoyed if we could get population down to 4 or 5 billion by 2100. It would make many problems much easier. But I’m not holding my breath.
(By the way, if people do start living forever, you only need to get the fertility rate down to 1 in order for the total population to eventually stabilise. The sum of the geometric series 1 + 1/2 + 1/4 + 1/8 etc)
if by fertility rate you mean “number of off-spring producing females per off-spring producing female” then yes, any number under 1 gets you to an asymptotic population under conditions of immortality. If its exactly 1 or above it you’d still get an exploding series.
agreed that the news is old hat and that Africa is the uncertain factor in current projections.
I agree that anything above 1 gives you an exploding series, but exactly 1 gives you an infinite series which adds to 2 (as in example above 1+ 1/2+1/4+1/8 etc), so it stabilises.
eh, no, because you then get 1+1+1+1….which explodes: every female gets another female who gets another females, etc., and they all live forever….
if r<1 is the number of female producing offspring per offspring producing females, the series stabilises to 1/(1-r) times the original population. You can see that breaks down at 1.
Ah. I see. I was thinking of the case of one child born per woman which is about 1/2 a female per woman, so in that case, under immortatility, the population at most doubles. But as you say, anything up to, but not including 2 children per woman where one of those children is female, also stabilises. It will be a large multiple of the starting population if the number of females producing offspring per offspring producing female is close to 1, but it will still stabilise.
PF, thanks for another rational post. I spent two decades in Papua New Guinea, mostly in the Highlands. The women in tribes were considered baby machines often producing north of 7 children. Why ? Because children and adults were often lost along the way due to tribal fights, natural disasters, famine, disease and other causes.
The tribe wanted a even number of males and females – males were the tribal warriors and hunters and gatherers, and females were the reproducers.
Disabled children were disposed of (when it became apparent they were disabled). Why ? In village life its every man, woman and child to the pumps of survival. A disabled child cannot contribute productively to village life. It is a burden and embarrassment.
It is very rare to see a Downs Syndrome child in PNG.
Paul was right in saying the Catholic Church used catastrophe as their message. A couple of male friends of mine (who were practicing Catholics), when seeking advice from the priest concerning birth control, were told that vasectomy was a mortal sin, and the old flames at their feet trick was used as the punishment should they proceed with a vasectomy.
Both have left the church with two children in hand.