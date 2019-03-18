Scaling knowledge: Should our disciplines have mesh or tree-like relation to each other?

I’ve just been reading some of Tim Berners-Lee’s Weaving the Web about building the World Wide Web and it put me in mind of Paul Frijters’ recent post on teaching the social sciences. Paul argued that:
The biggest change needed is to teach the material in terms of basic patterns, with more complex arguments taught later as combinations of basic patterns. Another change needed is to enforce a single language on the entire curriculum. Finally, what is needed is far more use of virtual reality-teaching and field trips so that students experience the phenomena they are meant to understand, unlocking their visual acuity and emotional skills as learning tools. Students should learn with their whole being, not merely with their abstractive capacities.
Regarding the first two points, 1Berners-Lee’s frustrations with the world before he changed it seem to mirror Paul’s. He was frustrated with the ‘tree like’ organisation of knowledge 2. and wanted to invent a looser, more ‘associative’ form of knowledge architecture which he called ‘mesh’.
Be that as it may this seems like quite a big deal to me. Indeed, as the internet grew in order to effectively scale it needed to move away from ‘tree-like’ architectures for sending data packets through the net as outlined in this write up of the Border Gateway Protocol (or as us aficionados call it the BGP – some of us have only been aficionados for the last couple of minutes, but we’ll leave that to one side).
Anyway, the way knowledge started being classified in the 19th century was by discipline. Sometimes a discipline disappeared because it was discredited – as in the case of phrenology. But mostly the disciplines stayed in place and each spawned endless sub-disciplines. The disciplines are tree-like structures of knowledge, sometimes paying obsessive attention to their unitary structure as in the case of micro-foundations in economics and selfish genes as in the case of neo-Darwinism.
There are occasional cross-overs, as in the case of behavioural science and economics or imaging and psychology or evolutionary psychology for instance. Interdisciplinarity is spoken of at least by some with reverence, but all the disciplinary incentives are against it and the tree-like structures of each discipline remain in place. Thus these crossovers might be likened to rhizomes rather than any real challenge to the tree-like structure of disciplines and plantation like structures of knowledge generally.
As knowledge has proliferated over the last two centuries, you’d expect some re-architecture of the relations between disciplines, but there’s been no systematic change whatever, and what occasional change there has been, has been limited to ad hoc marriages of sub-disciplines where new technical possibilities present themselves or where exhaustion with the sterility of one discipline sets in and some (usually very limited) reaction is in order. An example of the former is where MRI imaging is now used in psychology and even in philosophy and of the latter is behavioural economics or the empirical or ‘Freakonomic’ turn in economics (though this is also to some extent the response to the new technical possibilities of ‘big data’ and desktop computing).
- I won’t comment on his third point other than including it here because of its importance and my strong agreement with it. ↩
- The paper proposing that he work on what became the World Wide Web had a heading “The problem with trees” and began “Many systems are organised hierarchically” ↩
disciplines as trees? Reasonably apt analogy really. The juices all come from the stems and yet the leaves of one tree might take up the territory of another one, doing the same thing and yet still incompatible.
I have wondered whether that disciplinary structure comes out of the territorial nature of humans (which would make it innate to smart people competing for space and hence somewhat inevitable) or whether it more deeply comes out of the Western tradition of monotheism. After all, the Western universities were nearly all institutions of the church. It is easily forgotten by those who want to believe science rose despite of the church, but the reality is that the church founded Western science, a bittersweet irony (sometimes our children come back to kill us, a favoured motif in Greek mythology).
So perhaps social science inherited some of the monastic traditions. Monastic life is monotheistic in the sense that there is the presumption of a single truth and a set of undoubted truths one cannot question. Economics in particular is highly monotheistic and even presumes all humans are monotheistic too (any deviation from that is termed a bias or a fallacy; this shields economists from having to deal with the reality of human thinking).
I am wondering whether a polytheistic mindset has more of a chance in today’s world. I view monotheism as very artificial in the sense that it is not how people really think at all, but it arose against the grain for a reason. It is natural for a central authority to have a single focal point and thus be monotheistic. Yet the web and the internet is decidedly polytheistic.
Paul
Regarding polytheistic mindsets
I have been making multiple ‘view, polyphonic’ images for a pretty long time: there is only one mountain but you can view it from so many different points etc.
( I always ultimately fail but keep trying.:-)
I would say that many people these days are if anything less open to the possibility of seeing things from many different view points than they were thirty years ago. The contemporary ‘group mind’ seems more like a torrent of disconnected fragmentary ,yet all consuming, moments with little in the way of overarching meta relationships.
Thanks Paul,
Well the Jews were the first monotheists we know of weren’t they? Was that an organisational structure thing. Perhaps Moses was a pretty heavy dude, but at least thinking aloud, if I’m looking for the origins of monotheism in this case isn’t it totalising the Jews sense of their compact with their god, which then becomes the God?
On the organisation of our knowledge into disciplines, I’m still going with what’s implicit in my post which is that ‘pioneers’ (Smith, Weber, Freud, Skinner, Malinowski etc) stake out various claims and then those claims are built on. Some turn out to be unviable at least in the mainstream, like natural magic, astrology, alchemy, phrenology and eugenics (though this latter one is suffused with a kind of mission which makes it a bit different.)
But the remainder end up as ‘territories’ which are built on. So they’re like cities in the landscape and if you want to live somewhere you choose which city you want to live in. There are a few connections between them, but they’re built territorially. If you own a house in Geelong you can commute to Melbourne, but you pay your rates in Geelong.
Nicholas
‘Territories’ ‘ Disciplines’ seems similar to genus or possibly family . And the later 19C and early 20thC in your thinking seems analogous to the early Cambrian explosion; a relatively short space of time in which most of the basic forms-templates of complex lifeforms ; vertebrates , arachnids etc appeared , after which it been nearly all just ‘variations on a theme’ .