Crikey group sub: it’s on again

The ClubTroppo Crikey Group sub is on again.

Please email me on ngruen at G mail if you’d like to participate.

Please put ‘crikey’ in the subject heading to reduce your chances of your email getting lost in translation

(All emails are translated – for obvious reasons)

Those getting a subscription will also be flown First Class to the city of their dreams to meet Camilla Parker Bowles and her fictional Great Aunt Sally Bowles of Goodbye to Berlin for the unveiling of the latest vehicle in ClubTroppo’s Garage of automotive delights.