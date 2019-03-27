Crikey group sub: it’s on again

Posted on March 27, 2019 by Nicholas Gruen
Crikey Worm: Pauline Hanson crashes the PM's tax cut gravy train

Put in “Crikey” to DuckDuckGo’s image search (Google is for data donating chumps) and you mostly get Steve Irwin and crocodiles. And Pauline, who, as we speak, is, between takes of Dancing with the Stars, is fighting for second amendment rights for terrorists and us law abiding folks, so we can shoot them before they cause too much trouble to our way of life.

The ClubTroppo Crikey Group sub is on again.

Please email me on ngruen at G mail if you’d like to participate.

Please put ‘crikey’ in the subject heading to reduce your chances of your email getting lost in translation

(All emails are translated – for obvious reasons)

Those getting a subscription will also be flown First Class to the city of their dreams to meet Camilla Parker Bowles and her fictional Great Aunt Sally Bowles of Goodbye to Berlin for the unveiling of the latest vehicle in ClubTroppo’s Garage of automotive delights.

