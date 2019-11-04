Pedantry is not its own reward

Pedantry is alluring. Especially if one gets some aesthetic satisfaction from using words well. Take the expression “begs the question”. I love this term because it is such a simple, chummy way of skewering sloppy thinking. To beg the question in its traditional meaning was to answer a question in such a way that one appeared to answer it but in fact simply asked it again in another guise.

This is maddening in different ways whether it’s the product of deliberate deception or of a person deceiving themselves. Here’s an example of begging the question – which involves answering a question by asserting the very thing that was at issue. From Wikipedia.

To allow every man an unbounded freedom of speech must always be, on the whole, advantageous to the State, for it is highly conducive to the interests of the community that each individual should enjoy a liberty perfectly unlimited of expressing his sentiments.

Today, ‘begs the question’ is much more often used to mean ‘prompts the question’. It pisses me off when it’s used in that way. But there you go. Language moves on. A small aesthetic diminishment of the language and that’s it. I don’t use the expression but I don’t pull people up on it either. Language is a socially given thing.

I recall a friend of my fathers objecting to the world ‘hopefully’ as in ‘hopefully nothing bad will happen to us’. If you think about it, other than its familiarity, this useage is a bit odd. Because it’s an adverb with an absent verb [I’m no great shakes at grammar so I won’t be surprised if someone corrects anything in this last sentence]. The more logical way to put it is “we are hopeful that nothing bad will happen to us”. But here’s the thing – well two things really.

These horses have bolted so we need to get on with our lives Their cost can almost entirely be restricted to the aesthetic

But there’s a long tradition of schoolmarmish finger wagging about precisely this kind of thing as occurred in this bit of pedantry for The Age by Stephen Downes. The author takes exception to people using the word ‘multiple’ in a way that he takes exception to. Like ‘hopefully’, I can see the logic in his point, but so what? I use multiple in the way he deplores. With him having pointed it out, I might take to the aesthetic of being more pernickety about it. But so what? Others certainly won’t so it’s a lost battle already and, much more to the point a battle that’s hardly worth anything.

After the finger wagging in Downes’ column we inevitably get George Orwell warning that sloppy language is a step towards the gulag. The thing about George Orwell is that he was writing about something very serious which is the control of language by power, about certain idioms that render the things that need to be said unsayable. As he said – or words to this effect – the creation of a situation where speaking the truth becomes a revolutionary act.

I can give you an example. I was collaborating on a two page explanatory memo for an enterprising bureaucrat somewhere in the world who was keen on explaining my idea of an Evaluator General. I wrote that it was to “nurture and protect a culture of truth-telling”. But she wouldn’t have it. “We can’t say that” she said. You’ve probably already guessed why not. Because it implied that there wasn’t a culture of truth telling. And truth telling was already hot and strong in the agency she worked for. Why it was in the corporate values (OK: I made that last bit up, but it may well have been in the corporate values.)

In any event, if people are going to wag their finger to talk about good writing, as Stephen Downes does they could surely do some good writing themselves which should surely show us something vivid. It should surely make the case with some compelling worked examples leaving us thinking – ‘yes this really matters and now I know why’. Is this vivid?

Using multiple is just one way in which the media is diluting its impact. If journalists’ writing was more succinct, more articulate and more consistent grammatically, it might also be more powerful. When – not, “At a time when”, you’ll notice – governments, commerce and organisations of all sorts are stifling the truth, writing with bite is the only antidote.

That paragraph is actually hard to take in. The beginning of the second sentence needs to be read several times – or I had to read it several times. But that’s not my main objection – which is that it makes a claim about “writing with bite”, proposes it as an antidote but it’s not writing with bite itself. In this piece, I try to explain with a precise example what I object to about a corporate value that specifies “honesty in all we do and say” and try to show how that statement itself becomes the apex deception. As I put it:

There’s something creepy about calls from on high for “honesty in all that we do and say” while the routine deceptions of everyday life, both petty and otherwise, proceed apace.

Well apologies for my tastelessness in quoting myself as a good example – I’m short on time. Commenters can no doubt offer much better examples – there are plenty in Orwell. Don Watson is hilarious and fun – my attempt at ridicule is here. Satirising something has some value in itself as social action. It can also be implicitly forensic.

But spare me the finger-wagging without a cause. Downes’ concrete examples of what he anathematises all end up in the same place. After ‘multiples’ we get the use of surplus words and expressions like ‘now’. Then we get a nice general wave of the arms:

Weak writing means feeble thinking. Yes, we know what the writer meant in the sentences above. But in writing badly, he or she is signalling a lack of interest in precision, in lightening the readers’ load, in conveying meaning. She’s telling readers that she doesn’t care enough to pick the most powerful verbs, call things by their proper names and write her words in the correct order, the most common characteristics of weak prose. Poor writing also demonstrates to the powerful – to politicians, big business, lobbyists and the malevolent – that we don’t care enough about our thoughts and ideas to aim them accurately. They are easily deflected.

Thoughtful writing is strong and eloquent. I doubt that it has ever been needed more.

Quite. It’s two stars from me (and three and a half from Margaret).