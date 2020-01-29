Effects of the Minimum Wage on Child Health

Posted on January 29, 2020 by Nicholas Gruen
Effects of the Minimum Wage on Child Health
George Wehby, Robert Kaestner, Wei Lyu, and Dhaval M. Dave #26691

Abstract:
Effects of the minimum wage on labor market outcomes have been extensively debated and analyzed. Less studied, however, are other consequences of the minimum wage that stem from changes in a household’s income and labor supply. We examine the effects of the minimum wage on child health. We employ data from the National Survey of Children’s Health in conjunction with a difference-in-differences research design. We estimate effects of changes in minimum wage throughout childhood. We find evidence that an increase in the minimum wage throughout childhood is associated with a large improvement in child health. A particularly interesting finding is that much of the benefits of a higher minimum wage are associated with the period between birth and aged 5.
This entry was posted in Economics and public policy. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting.