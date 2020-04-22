COVID-19: The path back

As Paul Frijters has recently said on this site, many countries will soon ease their restrictions on social isolation.

As Paul has been pointing out, we pay a high cost for restricting various parts of the economy. Paul thinks the current price is far too high. I hold him in high regard, but I simply don’t know enough to say, or whether he knows enough to say, or whether anyone else does either. The numbers do seem insanely hard to work out: you must determine not only what it costs to keep someone alive, but the price you would pay in extra infections by keeping restrictions lighter and letting them circulate, infected, in the population.

But there is a limit to how much any country will pay to save a life. (Australia’s published limit is somewhere above $4.9 million, according to a note from the PM’s department.)

So deep in the government, policymakers are building exit strategies (and, hopefully, briefing communications experts about how to express those strategies to people).

Too many people jump to the assumption that governments, especially those on the right, will happily kill lots of people for the sake of lining shareholders’ pockets. My assumption is different: governments, including those on the right, want to win elections. And so far, Scott Morrison and indeed the whole national cabinet have prospered by making good – indeed, anti-Trumpian – decisions.

So here’s my guess about where the national cabinet will go from here, and why it won’t be easy.

When does the return begin?

Australia will probably move fairly carefully, finding the areas where activity can be opened up with near-zero damage. We may well follow the sort of course mapped out by Harvard’s Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics in its newly-released Roadmap to Pandemic Resilience. It suggests the key steps in returning the economy to something more like normality are:

expanded test-and-trace;

a peer-to-peer warning app, ideally open-source;

a national testing authority of some sort;

certifications of immunity that demonstrate that a holder has had the disease and that it has run its course; and finally

returning people carefully to work.

There’s more in the paper, although not that much more.

A key point in the Harvard paper is that we will not be switching the economy from “closed” to “open”; it has never been closed. (The authors estimate that “40% of the (US) economy is already open.” Australian figures will be similar.)

The Harvard paper suggests relaxation of measures should begin “when a testing program for the essential workforce is successfully and stably in place, case rates are declining, and public health capacity is sufficient to meet need.” That sounds a bit like where Australia is now.

The core strategy: inch forward

The important questions to answer include how fast and in what areas we open up the economy as the numbers improve, and how we can offer better protection to that growing group of people working outside the home.

The Harvard paper calls this “sectoral phasing”. “The transitions will not be abrupt,” the authors say. “The Pandemic Resilience strategy gradually incorporates more and more workers into a steady-state testing and certification regime, and thus allows ever more workers to return to work safely.”

One key to this transition may be massive testing of workers, with the aim of certifying a number as having contracted the virus and developed immunity. A second will likely be the maintenance in many situations of mask-wearing, social distancing and the like.

And a third may be tougher default restrictions for the over-60s (especially men) and other at-risk groups than for everyone else.

Rocket-sciencey

None of this is rocket science. If you do want to see people try to build a rocket-sciencey model of the return-to-normality process, go here and read Restarting the economy while saving lives under Covid-19. This paper argues that you can get “a containment of the GDP loss within values that are one-fifth of the loss incurred with the continuation of the lockdown,” but that after that the curve turns sharply upwards, so that while “further containment is possible … it is extremely costly in terms of human lives”.

And of course, that conclusion comes with all the uncertainties of most models of a newly-emerged real-world biological process. Remember my comment about the numbers being insanely hard to work out? This is what that looks like.

What neither of these papers can say is how fast this transition should happen, in Australia or elsewhere. The truth is that again, no-one knows. We can and will make guesses. But we’ve never had a global pandemic rampage through the interconnected global economy. We will probably see a lot of speeding up and slowing down as countries experiment in search of the right balance. Armchair epidemiologists, take note. Me included.

The Armchair Epidemiologist pic.twitter.com/t4CvJo3KCL — Mark Humphries (@markhumphries) April 9, 2020

Footnote: What other papers attempt to map out the return-to-normality process? List them in the comments.