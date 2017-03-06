Standing up for cities
Melbourne from the Yarra
My latest column for The CEO Magazine extends my updated Troppo post on decentralisation. As I dug further into the issue for this column, I was startled by the extent to which governments have not just paid lip-service to decentralisation, but have made it policy and started to direct additional resources towards pushing people out of Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.
Many types of decentralisation seem to me to be bad policy. But even if they turn out not to be, it would be useful to know why we’re doing this.
Thanks to Nick Gruen for pointing me to the developing screw-up that is APVMA’s move from Canberra to Armidale.
About David Walker
David Walker runs publishing consultancy Shorewalker DMS (shorewalker.net).
David has previously been: editor of INTHEBLACK magazine (intheblack.com), Australia's largest-circulation business magazine; chief operating officer of publishing firm WorkDay Media (bankingday.com); director of communications and advocacy for the Business Council of Australia; director of policy and communications for the Committee for Economic Development of Australia; site director for online finance start-up eChoice; and an editor and columnist at The Age. He has written professionally on economics, business and public policy since 1987 and spent three years in the Canberra Press Gallery. Contact him on 03 8899 7790 or email [email protected]
one key reason I know of is that you can make more rents as a corrupt political in-crowd if you re-zone land in places that are unsuitable for urban development and then use public money to build infrastructure towards it. Precisely because it is unexpected, the price hike is larger than if you build in the logical places for urban development, ie existing transport corridors. Just take a look where Queensland expanded to with its ULDA….
Alan “The Urbanist” Davies has written quite a bit on this topic, and has more or less the same perspective as you e.g. https://blogs.crikey.com.au/theurbanist/2016/05/09/decentralisation-answer-cities-big/
Yep, think of me as a far less smart, far less educated and far less practically experienced Alan Davies. Then go and read all his posts.
With apologies to you and Nick, Alan is to blogging what Geoffrey Rush is to acting – that is, Melbourne’s top-ten global entrant.