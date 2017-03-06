Standing up for cities

My latest column for The CEO Magazine extends my updated Troppo post on decentralisation. As I dug further into the issue for this column, I was startled by the extent to which governments have not just paid lip-service to decentralisation, but have made it policy and started to direct additional resources towards pushing people out of Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.

Many types of decentralisation seem to me to be bad policy. But even if they turn out not to be, it would be useful to know why we’re doing this.

Thanks to Nick Gruen for pointing me to the developing screw-up that is APVMA’s move from Canberra to Armidale.