Forget Soylent Green – let’s make money out of ‘em

The following is a guest post by RHONDA PRYOR, a recently retired senior manager in the Australian aged care sector. We are hoping Rhonda may become a regular contributor to Troppo.
If you woke up to read the Government had announced that they have a totally new approach to State Schooling, which was to use it solely to make a profit for private and faith based organisations, what would you think?
You read on to discover some of the more chilling features of this new approach include no teacher/pupil ratios – just have as many kids in the class as you want. Oh, and yes, in our new approach to education we won’t even have to employ trained teachers, or if we do it will be ok to employ those that no one else wants. And don’t worry if, in this new corporate profit-making model, the kids get out of hand; it will be ok to medicate them into submission. As for the school canteen you can feed them anything or, on some days nothing at all, and make a profit out of that as well. This opening up of the education system for the sole purpose of being a profit-making enterprise will mean that not only private schools can charge fees, but to ensure a place for your kid in this visionary model of schooling, you might have to sell the family home.
If you read this I suspect you would be outraged, and the Education Minister soon looking at their options, yet this is how we operate aged care in this country.
Aged Care in Australia now primarily exists to make a profit for the shareholders of national or international companies, or to fill the coffers of the already rich churches. This only happens because Federal Governments, both Coalition and Labor, incrementally decided it was perfectly reasonable to commodify our aged and vulnerable.
Twenty years ago the number of qualified nurses and staff employed in aged care was codified, as was the amount of money that had to be spent on catering, laundry and cleaning. All this is gone as each aged care home can now employ as many, or as few, nurses as they decide. Sadly, nurses who work in aged care are generally older, not career focused, have not up-skilled and would struggle to get a job working in the hospital sector. I’ve spoken to many enthusiastic young nurses who give aged care a wide berth. Who can blame them as they would inevitably end up working as sole practitioners in minefields of bad practice, working only with staff who have completed a 6-week training programme in aged care at some Mickey Mouse training organisation? These same poorly qualified aged care workers can probably get paid more working in a pizza shop, where they don’t have to change continence pads and feed people slop.
Because every aged care home can spend whatever it likes on food, an aged care provider can spend as little as $5.00 per day on meals for a resident. I’m reminded of a Gary Larson cartoon of two guys who find themselves in Hell; one says to the other “they think of everything – even the coffee is cold”. In most aged care settings, when it comes to food and coffee, this is pretty much how it is.
Then we have the drug of choice in aged care – risperidone. This is an anti-psychotic medication widely used in aged care, particularly to control the “behaviours” of residents with dementia, or any other “behaviours” staff don’t like. Basically, risperidone is a chemical restraint cheaply available on the PBS. Never mind that all the literature around dementia and medication indicates that risperidone actually exacerbates confusion and memory issues for people with dementia – it’s cheap and families don’t know enough to ask questions. When there are too few and not properly trained staff, it’s just easier to drug them up than to provide informed care, support and choice.
If you end up in aged care and you or your family want you to have your own room and bathroom, then in most cases you have to sell the family home to pay the “accommodation price”. Too bad if you don’t have one to sell, or you just have a little bit of money set by, because this means you won’t be able to afford anything more than a substandard room, having to share with someone you neither know nor possibly like and waiting your turn to go to the bathroom.
The Government will tell you that all of this isn’t true; that we have the Aged Care Quality Agency to monitor and police standards in aged care. This is bunkum, what we have is an organisation that is primarily interested in documentation or paper work. If a provider has a document that says it does something, then it’s accepted without the Quality Agency looking at what actually happens. In reality the Aged Care Quality Agency is a paper tiger which rarely visits aged care homes apart from the formalised accreditation visit once every 3 years.
Voluntary or involuntary euthanasia, and that little green pill, sure looks attractive in comparison.
Hi Rhonda,
welcome! The general approach to regulation in this sector that you flag sounds like a carbon copy of what the Crime and Corruption Commission is want to do in Queensland.
“We have had a complaint. Have you done anything wrong? No? Righto, we’ll dismiss the complaint”.
Non-enforcement of rules is the linking pin that allows much of the corruption in this country. How did they manage to organise this in aged care? A convenient appointment of the chief regulator? Underfunding of the regulator? Capture of the existing one? Privitisation of the regulator (always a classic)? And who organised it (which minister did the appointing)?
Hi Paul
I suspect that the situation is a design feature of long termgovernment policy .
Maybe this will be the last crusade of the Boomers.
Hi Ronda
Around three years ago Anglicare informed the Canberra-Goulburn Synod that the high care facilities that we were running were loosing an increasing of money( and were also in need of expensive upgrades and new buildings).
We were told that if the situation was allowed to continue for much longer the costs of these facilities would start to threaten the financial viability of the whole diocese. After much agonising a motion to de-accession these facilities was passed by the Synod.
We were also told that a worrying percent of aged care facilities across the whole of the charitable sector, were running at a loss . (From memory the figure was around 50%).
While I do not doubt you, re the profitability of aged care facilities where the clients have a home or other assets that can be used to pay an accomodation bond of around $500,000 -$600,000(or more) .
I think the situation for organisations that are providing care facilities for those who have little more than the aged pension may be different.
I think the problem is that late life care is very expensive as John notes above and no-one wants to pay, and nor does the government want to force people by e.g., considering people’s assets like the houses they don’t live in any more assets, yet the government needs some way of dealing with the part of the aging population with no money.
Lets work out the numbers — the single pension rate is about $900 per fortnight after all supplements and the couple rate is about $670 each. Let’s say you want a 1-to-4 ratio of carers. I’ll assume most people are single by that stage and say $800 is the average. This means you have $3200 to work with per fortnight. I don’t know what the wage of a nurse is after on-costs, but I’ll assume it is $2600 per fortnight. This gives you $600. Now you have to pay for the rent, food, insurance, etc. . I don’t see how you can do that for $600.
You could look at the profitability of the sector to see to what extent providers really are rorting the system as Paul alludes to. Perhaps that occurs for the very expensive providers, but it is hard to see how you could actually make money with the cheap ones, and so poor care really is a design feature.
Conrad
Re
“nor does the government want to force people by e.g., considering people’s assets like the houses they don’t live in any more assets, yet the government needs some way of dealing with the part of the aging population with no money.”
Anne and I have recently had to place her father in an aged care facility . We flew up and inspected 6 aged care facilities ( it was a urgent situation).
We quickly realised that for widowers and widows that own a home in just about any mainland suburb. Who are in need of an aged care placement. Who don’t have a ‘spare $500,000 parked somewhere'(and there must be a lot of people lot in category ) selling their home to pay the “Accommodation Payment” must be pretty much the norm.
Compulsory co-contributions are effectively part of the system:
The interest generated by those Accommodation Payments is paid towards the costs of the facilities. And cumulatively it must add up to a fair amount.
For example in the case of the 120 room facility we settled on, the Accommodation Payment is either $550,000 upfront or a daily Accommodation Payment calculated as equivalent to 5.73 percent interest on $550,000. ( You can also for example pay $200,000 up front and pay 5.73% on the remaining $350,000).
For us this works out at out at $78.49 per day ( his home will have to be sold, or possibly rented out, before too long.) There is also an additional government set Daily Care fee of about $49 per day plus an ‘optional’ additional care fee of $20.
Total daily fee is $147.56 . The Accommodation Payment is a tad more that 50% of that total daily fee.
The place we eventually settled would not have been cheap to build and it would not be cheap to run. Its is 3 years old. It was built to resemble a large ‘upmarket resort’ and is well staffed . He has his own room , bathroom and balcony on a garden courtyard.
Because the facility is quite large I would guess that it would have Accommodation Payments totaling something like $40+ million in ‘the bank’. I guess that money invested at around 6% would equal something like $3 million a year in payments towards the costs of the facility.
Have no argument with such co-payments, can’t see how else we can pay for decent facilities.
However at the time we were too busy to ask the $64 question:
What about people who urgently need aged care but don’t own their own home , have little more than the aged pension: How do they fair in this system? where do they end up?
Also wondered , the scheme seems to be based on, prices for quite average suburban homes, remaining high enough and there being enough ongoing demand (for quick sales at an OK price); But what would happen if the housing market ‘tanked’.
Thanks for reading my little piece. From my extensive experience, aged care operated by faith based organisations is profitable. Apart from the Accomodation Price, all residents pay, on top of that, at least 87 percent of the pension and much more if they have the means. Also the Commonwealth tops this up with what is called ACFI funding based on a residents dependency, which is up to an additional $214 per day for each resident. This dependency claiming is again based on what a Provider says and is only occasionally audited by the Commonwealth and when this happens there are invariably downgrades. Aged care funding is complicated and the Accomodation Price is the smallest element of the money that is recieved by Providers. Aged care has become a cash cow for many.
Hi Ronda
How accurate are the figures in this report?
https://agedcare.health.gov.au/sites/g/files/net1426/f/documents/08_2016/2016_report_on_the_funding_and_financing_of_the_aged_care_industry_0.pdf
The report gives the total revenues of the not for profit sector as $8.7 billion and expenses as $8.3billion . And the stated profit margins for the, for profit sector ,don’t look that excessive either.
Also noticed that the reports figures for the total amount of accomodation payments held by providers( about $10 billion) is based on a ,voluntary survey ,where less that half of all those surveyed responded.
BTW I would be surprised if Anglicare misled our Synod.